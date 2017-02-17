Used 2009 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 43,177 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,888
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Jaguar Land Rover Volvo of Monterey is pleased to be currently offering this 2009 Jaguar XJ Series XJ8 with 42,675mi. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. One of the best things about this Jaguar XJ Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Jaguar -- This Jaguar XJ Series XJ8 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2009 Jaguar XJ Series: The venerable XJ is Jaguar's flagship car, and it comes in six trims: XJ8, XJ8 L, XJR, Vanden Plas, Super V8 XJ and new-for-2009 Super V8 Portfolio. Jaguar's XJ sedans offer a uniquely British look and feel, and the long-wheelbase models in particular offer vast back-seat space without significantly sacrificing maneuverability. According to Jaguar, the long wheelbase XJ models are the longest in their class--longer than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7-Series. Acceleration and handling with either the standard engine or the supercharged engine is impressive, as is fuel-efficiency, all the while maintaining a smooth, luxurious ride. Strengths of this model include plush ride, rear-seat space (LWB models)., fuel efficiency compared to rivals, and Strong acceleration
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71B19SH30988
Stock: LT3637A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 59,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71B39SH30264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,557 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,597
Speed Motors - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA79B29SH30891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,910 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,977
San Leandro Nissan - San Leandro / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA79B49SH31623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,999$860 Below Market
Carz 4 Toyz - Inglewood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB7BLV05823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,449 miles
$18,399
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Ben West 615..473..6979 Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Navigation Blind Spot Monitors Bluetooth Panoramic Moonroof Heated & Cooled Seats Massaging Seats Active Lumbar Support Rear Vision Camera Push Button Start Local Trade Both Master Keys Great Service History Luxury & Comfort Features : Power Front Seats Both with Memory Heated & Cooled Seats Heated Powerfolding Mirrors Steering Wheel Controls Power Pano Roof Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Front & Rear Vanity Mirrors Remote Keyless Entry Power Open & Close Trunk Performance &Safety : V8 Rear Vision Camera Automatic Transmission Adaptive Suspension Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Rainsensing Wipers Electronic Parking Brake Fully Automatic Adaptive Headlights Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-6 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a relaxed, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking the time to view our listing. - This 2011 Jaguar XJ 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Grey with a Jet-London Tan Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Have original manuals, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB5BLV08591
Stock: V08591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,995
Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California
Contact Jaguar Land Rover of Monterey today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2011 Jaguar XJ . This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The XJ has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. With the care taken on this gently used vehicle, its hard to believe there are 74,321 miles on it. Serviced exclusively at Jaguar of Monterey! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2011 Jaguar XJ: Jaguar broke the XJ mold in redesigning its 2011 model. The new car revitalizes the company's position in the luxury fold. With an ultra-refined cabin, technological amenities galore and three exciting V8 power options, the XJ is a serious contender against the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB7BLV17406
Stock: JK1662L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2017
- 92,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Stunning from every angle, our 2011 Jaguar XJL Sedan exudes elegance and style in Polaris White. Powered by a 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 385hp while paired with a paddle-shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This combination allows our Rear Wheel Drive sedan to sprint to 60mph in around 4.7 seconds while scoring near 23mpg on the open road. The suspension feels athletic and toned, which makes for an excellent commute! Take one look inside our XJL and your eyes will be mesmerized with the luxuries offered. Sink into the supportive leather seat, and take in all that the cabin has to offer. Bask in the ambiance from the power sunroof, and check your surroundings before you play your favorite song on the premium audio system. Styling is superb; ultra-luxury like this is not found in many domestic cars. Safety features on our Jaguar include ABS, blind spot monitor, child safety locks, and an abundance of airbags to keep you and your loved ones safe. Don't delay; this XJL is a rare find! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! ***Internet price is for Cash purchases*** - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB8BLV05121
Stock: C05121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 112,364 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,621
Southern Motors Honda - Savannah / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner.Our mission is to provide the highest quality sales and service, the most competitive price, and a total family experience with the goal of earning customers for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CBXBLV05931
Stock: N3764C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 89,175 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,987
Lux Cars Chicago - Buffalo Grove / Illinois
SUPER CLEAN 2011 JAGUAR XJ XJL SUIPERCHARGED V8! 5.0 LITER SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE! 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! NAVIGATION SYSTEM! REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA! PANORAMIC MOONROOF! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! 1200 WATT BOWERS & WILKINS SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM! SATELLITE RADIO! HD RADIO! BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING! HEATED AND COOLED MASSAGING FRONT SEATS! HEATED AND COOLED REAR SEATS! HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL! JAGUAR SMART KEY ACCESS SYSTEM WITH PUSH TO START! REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM! FOUR ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL! POWER REAR SUNSHADE! REAR SIDE WINDOW SHADES! POWER TRUNK CLOSER! 22 INCH BLACK ALLOY WHEELS! ORIGINAL MSRP $91,575! NO STORIES! CARFAX CERTIFIED! READY FOR THE ROAD! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE OUR QUALIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILES *LIMITED VEHICLE PROTECTION WARRANTY. SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY 847-947-2900 WWW.LUXCARSCHICAGO.COM *** Lux Cars Chicago is the ultimate source for all your automobile related needs: We offer many products beyond our great cars. We have one of the strongest finance departments in the region to assist you in getting your dream car today! We offer a full spectrum of the finest extended warranties on the market today! We have our own 3~bay ASE certified and AAA approved service facility to help our clients service and maintain their vehicles. We want you to not just drive away happy, but stay happy with your car as long as you own it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GEXBMV14732
Stock: 6563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 22,720 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,950
Spanos Motors - Daytona Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB7BLV08320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,594 miles
$16,900
Gmotorcars Inc - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB0BLV04576
Stock: 16735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,395
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE1BMV17678
Stock: C17678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB3BLV07147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,403 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
Olympia Pre-Owned Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB4BLV18027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,789 miles
$17,900
Brightway Auto Sales - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE5BMV15917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2012 Jaguar XJ72,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,900
Audi Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Contact Audi Fort Worth today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Jaguar XJ . This 2012 Jaguar XJ comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Jaguar XJ is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This 2012 Jaguar XJ has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2012 Jaguar XJ: The Jaguar XJ has always been a premium symbol of ultimate automotive luxury. Prices start at $74,000, but that buys a smooth, powerful drivetrain as well as a specific kind of comfort and elegant, understated style that has always been emblematic of the XJ-- the kind unavailable from BMW, Audi or Cadillac. Interesting features of this model are Exciting design, top-shelf luxury, technological goodies galore, available supercharged power
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1CB6CLV37941
Stock: CLV37941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- used
2012 Jaguar XJ31,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,000$3,640 Below Market
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN SOUTHERN CARFAX ** 5.0-LITER V8 ** LOADED ** SUPER CLEAN ** The XJ Series has been Jaguar's iconic flagship sedan for decades! Redesigned in 2010 to break the mold this radically updated Jag is a head-turner! This XJL is exceptionally clean inside and out with absolutely no rust; This is thanks to its life spent in Florida and Arkansas! Loaded with every imaginable option this Jaguar is the perfect blend of world-class luxury and white knuckle performance! 385hp 5.0-liter V8 gets this XJ from 0-60 in 4.9 seconds! Wider and longer than its predecessors it will out-handle just about any of its competitors! Interior features every option in the book including heated and cooled leather MASSAGING seats navigation and an All-LCD Console with customizable gauge configurations. This is a rare Southern Jag that comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GB2CLV36091
Stock: V36091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
