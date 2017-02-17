Used 2009 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee

OFFICE 615..256..2277 CALL OR TEXT US ANYTIME Ben West 615..473..6979 Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. Highlights: Navigation Blind Spot Monitors Bluetooth Panoramic Moonroof Heated & Cooled Seats Massaging Seats Active Lumbar Support Rear Vision Camera Push Button Start Local Trade Both Master Keys Great Service History Luxury & Comfort Features : Power Front Seats Both with Memory Heated & Cooled Seats Heated Powerfolding Mirrors Steering Wheel Controls Power Pano Roof Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Front & Rear Vanity Mirrors Remote Keyless Entry Power Open & Close Trunk Performance &Safety : V8 Rear Vision Camera Automatic Transmission Adaptive Suspension Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Rainsensing Wipers Electronic Parking Brake Fully Automatic Adaptive Headlights Please call 615-256-CARS (2277) from 9-6 Monday through Saturday. After hours, feel free to call or text one of the contacts below with any questions or to schedule an appointment ... Randy Russell 615..390..3135 Ben West 615..473..6979 At Dixie Motors, you will find a relaxed, no pressure experience without the stresses and haggling of the typical auto dealership. We search the entire nation to bring our customers the highest quality pre-owned vehicles in the Middle Tennessee area. This vehicle was hand selected by our staff and fully inspected before being placed in our inventory. We will be happy to talk about your trade, work through financing, select the proper nationwide warranty and suggest a reputable shipping company. We can also pick you up at Nashville International Airport (BNA) and help you with fun places to visit if you decide you want to spend some time with us here in Music City! If you have any questions at all, or would like to schedule an appointment, please give us a call ... and thank you for taking the time to view our listing. - This 2011 Jaguar XJ 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Grey with a Jet-London Tan Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Have original manuals, Have all keys - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XJ with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA1CB5BLV08591

Stock: V08591

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020