Used 2009 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

200 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  • 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8

    43,177 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,888

    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 in Gray
    used

    2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8

    59,170 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L

    82,557 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,597

    Details
  • 2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Jaguar XJ XJ8 L

    103,910 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,977

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    85,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,999

    $860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    68,449 miles

    $18,399

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    76,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL

    92,787 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Gold
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    112,364 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,621

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    89,175 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,987

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL

    22,720 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,950

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    64,594 miles

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Red
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    112,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,395

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,888

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL in Gray
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL

    61,403 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    116,789 miles

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    72,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    Details
  • 2012 Jaguar XJ in Black
    used

    2012 Jaguar XJ

    31,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,000

    $3,640 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2009 Jaguar XJ

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Best car I've EVER owned!
Jaguar Expert,02/17/2017
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
When driving this car, you literally feel like you're gliding down the highway. Soooo smooth. And, it also has a lot of oomph, if you ever need to pass anybody. Beautiful styling. I am NOT a fan of the redesigned Jaguar XJ in 2011. The 2009 XJ8 was the last great classical design. Also, the L series is the best model, best gas mileage. Beautiful vehicle. Elite.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings