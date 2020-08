Used 2009 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Jaguar Monterey - Seaside / California

Jaguar Land Rover Volvo of Monterey is pleased to be currently offering this 2009 Jaguar XJ Series XJ8 with 42,675mi. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. One of the best things about this Jaguar XJ Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Jaguar -- This Jaguar XJ Series XJ8 speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. More information about the 2009 Jaguar XJ Series: The venerable XJ is Jaguar's flagship car, and it comes in six trims: XJ8, XJ8 L, XJR, Vanden Plas, Super V8 XJ and new-for-2009 Super V8 Portfolio. Jaguar's XJ sedans offer a uniquely British look and feel, and the long-wheelbase models in particular offer vast back-seat space without significantly sacrificing maneuverability. According to Jaguar, the long wheelbase XJ models are the longest in their class--longer than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7-Series. Acceleration and handling with either the standard engine or the supercharged engine is impressive, as is fuel-efficiency, all the while maintaining a smooth, luxurious ride. Strengths of this model include plush ride, rear-seat space (LWB models)., fuel efficiency compared to rivals, and Strong acceleration

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA71B19SH30988

Stock: LT3637A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020