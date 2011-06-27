If you can't afford to drive a $70K car then don't and this applies to used/older ones. I'm 55, a car nut since a kid and buy cars based on looks but that can be expensive. If you want reliability you'll have to buy an ugly Japanese car but if you want something "cool" well this Red 1999 Jaguar XJ8 with chrome wheels is gorgeous BUT buy one from someone else who has already spent thousands of dollars on the many repairs that come with "being cool". I bought this car around 2012 from Orig owner with 61K miles in San Diego in show room condition but was APPALLED to see all of the repair receipts from the original owner on a car with only 61K miles. The receipts totaled well over $12,000 and YES you will replace those plastic timing belt tensioners (orig. owner paid for that thankfully!) The only reason I bought this is because I'm retired so don't drive much and have only put 5,000 miles on it and hoping for now more expensive repairs but have had one of the 8 expensive coils replaced, windshield wiper reservoir leaks, oil pan gasket just replaced, smog issue fixed. Potential head gasket leak as of now. Front shock blown. All that in Just the 5000 miles that I've driven it. SO on the positive side, it is a classic beautiful car, drives and handles like a Corvette, great power esp. when sport mode is set. Quiet and nice to drive, took it up to 110 mph thru Camp Pendleton one night late with no traffic around and was quiet, felt safe, stable, solid and was very impressed. Interior is nice quality except cheap cup holders and no storage space. Tight back seat on this short wheel base model. If I bought one again I'd def. have gotten the XJR after seeing the almost 400Hp and foot lbs of torque and 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (better than my former 1999 Mercedes S600 V-12 by a full second!) Those are even worse in reliability/repairs (NEVER touch a Mercedes built after 1991!) So, like anything in life, "you get what you paid for" and got a great buy at only $5000 BUT can see why these cars are so cheap because of terrible reliability but will enjoy occasionally driving it and it gets TONS of compliments from both old and young people as it really stands out on the road. Ford improved it in 1997 but would not recommend this car to anyone on a "budget" as "it pay$ to be cool" but for $5K in this mint condition I do love the car and I've owned 60+cars. Remember, if you buy...........look for orig owner WITH ALL REPAIR RECEIPTS AND MAKE SURE TENSIONERS HAVE BEEN REPLACED AS IT IS "DNA" DEFECT AND WILL COST YOU SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS TO REPAIR. The last receipt I got from the old guy/orig owner was for $4900 for misc stuff that should NOT break! **My mechanic says best to get a 2000+model as it works better with the newer computer analytic repair tools that mechanics use. Also, helpful hint, if your message center comes up with "Stability control/ABS" not working, don't automatically assume you need the expensive main computer module, mechanic says each 4 wheels has a single monitor and even just one going out will give out this message BUT way cheaper to replace just the 1 or 2 individual wheel sensors VS main computer module which may NOT be the problem. Also just disconnecting the battery to "reset" it works often. As mentioned, electronic issues are one of the main problems on these cars. ON the good side, car saved my life when I swerved harder than I ever have to avoid a car of the freeway that cut out of bumper to bumper traffic right in front of me as I was going by at approx 50mph, this Jag handled like a "go cart" and handled beautifully and went right around that car with no squeeling, leaning, rolling over. IT DID EXACTLY WHAT MY EMERGENCY REFLECTS TOLD IT TO DO AND AVOIDED A HEAD ON COLLISION!! THANK YOU JAGUAR!! (and I still look cool in it!!!) I get offers to buy this car often!

