  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1999 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic looks, improved quality, and, with the XJR, amazing performance.
  • Can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,748 - $3,784
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Last year, Jaguar installed its newly developed AJV-8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible, into all of the company's sedan models. Continuing this year is the XJR, XJ8 (short- and long-wheelbase models) and XJ8 Vanden Plas. All of the XJ8 models have engines making 290 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. The high-performance XJR has a supercharger strapped to its 4.0-liter V8 motor, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system on these upscale cars has been improved to modern standards.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen, just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create excitement in the offices of our "been-there-done-that" editors. Another reason to consider a Jaguar is their more reasonable price tag. No, this isn't the car for the struggling young newlyweds, but the top-of-the-line Vanden Plas costs thousands less than a similarly equipped BMW 750iL or Mercedes-Benz S500.

In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer of Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.

1999 Highlights

Jaguar's venerable XJ sedans enter '99 largely unchanged after a major workover in '98.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(72%)
4(12%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stand out in the Crowd but get credit card ready!
Mike Marshall,02/21/2016
XJ8 4dr Sedan
If you can't afford to drive a $70K car then don't and this applies to used/older ones. I'm 55, a car nut since a kid and buy cars based on looks but that can be expensive. If you want reliability you'll have to buy an ugly Japanese car but if you want something "cool" well this Red 1999 Jaguar XJ8 with chrome wheels is gorgeous BUT buy one from someone else who has already spent thousands of dollars on the many repairs that come with "being cool". I bought this car around 2012 from Orig owner with 61K miles in San Diego in show room condition but was APPALLED to see all of the repair receipts from the original owner on a car with only 61K miles. The receipts totaled well over $12,000 and YES you will replace those plastic timing belt tensioners (orig. owner paid for that thankfully!) The only reason I bought this is because I'm retired so don't drive much and have only put 5,000 miles on it and hoping for now more expensive repairs but have had one of the 8 expensive coils replaced, windshield wiper reservoir leaks, oil pan gasket just replaced, smog issue fixed. Potential head gasket leak as of now. Front shock blown. All that in Just the 5000 miles that I've driven it. SO on the positive side, it is a classic beautiful car, drives and handles like a Corvette, great power esp. when sport mode is set. Quiet and nice to drive, took it up to 110 mph thru Camp Pendleton one night late with no traffic around and was quiet, felt safe, stable, solid and was very impressed. Interior is nice quality except cheap cup holders and no storage space. Tight back seat on this short wheel base model. If I bought one again I'd def. have gotten the XJR after seeing the almost 400Hp and foot lbs of torque and 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (better than my former 1999 Mercedes S600 V-12 by a full second!) Those are even worse in reliability/repairs (NEVER touch a Mercedes built after 1991!) So, like anything in life, "you get what you paid for" and got a great buy at only $5000 BUT can see why these cars are so cheap because of terrible reliability but will enjoy occasionally driving it and it gets TONS of compliments from both old and young people as it really stands out on the road. Ford improved it in 1997 but would not recommend this car to anyone on a "budget" as "it pay$ to be cool" but for $5K in this mint condition I do love the car and I've owned 60+cars. Remember, if you buy...........look for orig owner WITH ALL REPAIR RECEIPTS AND MAKE SURE TENSIONERS HAVE BEEN REPLACED AS IT IS "DNA" DEFECT AND WILL COST YOU SEVERAL THOUSAND DOLLARS TO REPAIR. The last receipt I got from the old guy/orig owner was for $4900 for misc stuff that should NOT break! **My mechanic says best to get a 2000+model as it works better with the newer computer analytic repair tools that mechanics use. Also, helpful hint, if your message center comes up with "Stability control/ABS" not working, don't automatically assume you need the expensive main computer module, mechanic says each 4 wheels has a single monitor and even just one going out will give out this message BUT way cheaper to replace just the 1 or 2 individual wheel sensors VS main computer module which may NOT be the problem. Also just disconnecting the battery to "reset" it works often. As mentioned, electronic issues are one of the main problems on these cars. ON the good side, car saved my life when I swerved harder than I ever have to avoid a car of the freeway that cut out of bumper to bumper traffic right in front of me as I was going by at approx 50mph, this Jag handled like a "go cart" and handled beautifully and went right around that car with no squeeling, leaning, rolling over. IT DID EXACTLY WHAT MY EMERGENCY REFLECTS TOLD IT TO DO AND AVOIDED A HEAD ON COLLISION!! THANK YOU JAGUAR!! (and I still look cool in it!!!) I get offers to buy this car often!
Superb British Luxury Automibile!
1999 Jaguar VDP,12/15/2008
Very awesome car - exceeded my expectations! The best luxury vehicle I have driven - quiet, smooth & comfortable! I have owned few Cadillac & BMW cars in the past, this Jag is more reliable than either one. Not as fun to drive as BMW, but this VDP gives you a feeling of driving Rolls Royce with its elegance, comfort & smooth ride. 1998-2003 VDP models are the best, when Ford bought them - quality & reliability got worse! I personally would not buy any car new - but even 10 year old, with low miles & well taken care of - Vanden Plas is an awesome car! It matters a lot who owns this car - if you take care of it (drive it normally & maintain regularly) - it will drive well for a long time!
A perfect beast
phil,06/12/2009
After a little over 5 months with this car I can say that my 1999 Jaguar XJ8 is the best car I've ever owned. I was lucky enough to get a one owner, dealer serviced car that was owned by a single male. The back seat was never even sat in. The power is impressive for a 4,100 pound car, but the biggest surprise was the cornering ability and overall road feel of the car. This is not like my Cadillac of old which was a living room on wheels. This car lets you "feel" the driving experience. My friends always want to take my car, despite one owning a 5 series BMW and the other driving a convertible Mustang GT. Who wants to drive a car you see every day...this car is full of character.
Wow
rainere,04/15/2013
I've had my xj8 for about 6 months now and it just got past 1000 miles that I put on since I bought it. What can I say? It's an absolute amazing car, just got in a wreck with a Jeep and held up like a champ, I felt completely safe and secure in that car and believe me the same can't be said for the Jeep. The car is a tank, I love it, it's peppy and fast and sexy on the inside. So happy with the results of my purchase. I'm sad that the car was hit, but she is being repaired by the best shop I know specializing in British imports. Love my car, she's the best. Never getting rid of her.
See all 25 reviews of the 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan. Available styles include Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ8 4dr Sedan, and XJ8 L 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,386.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,562.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,753.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,520.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles