1999 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Pros & Cons
- Classic looks, improved quality, and, with the XJR, amazing performance.
- Can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Last year, Jaguar installed its newly developed AJV-8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible, into all of the company's sedan models. Continuing this year is the XJR, XJ8 (short- and long-wheelbase models) and XJ8 Vanden Plas. All of the XJ8 models have engines making 290 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. The high-performance XJR has a supercharger strapped to its 4.0-liter V8 motor, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system on these upscale cars has been improved to modern standards.
We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are a dime-a-dozen, just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create excitement in the offices of our "been-there-done-that" editors. Another reason to consider a Jaguar is their more reasonable price tag. No, this isn't the car for the struggling young newlyweds, but the top-of-the-line Vanden Plas costs thousands less than a similarly equipped BMW 750iL or Mercedes-Benz S500.
In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer of Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.
1999 Highlights
