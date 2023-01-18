Skip to main content
2024 Jaguar F-Type front

Final V8-Powered Jaguar F-Type Now Available to Order in the U.S.

If you want a new F-Type, lock in your order soon: Jaguar's V8-powered sports car is going away after 2024

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Jaguar's final gas-powered F-Type is now available to order in the U.S.
  • The 2024 model marks the end of the F-Type.
  • Starting at $79,175, the last of its kind is offered in F-Type R-Dynamic, F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75 variants.

Jaguar plans to be an all-electric brand by 2025, which, in case you haven't checked your calendar recently, really isn't all that far away. In preparation for the eventual switchover, the British marque is sending its best gas-powered vehicle out in style. Jaguar is celebrating 75 years of sports cars by throwing a party for the 2024 F-Type, which will also mark the final year of production for the hallowed coupe and convertible. The 2024 model will be available in several flavors, including the 2024-only F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75. It's available to order now, with prices starting at $79,195 and deliveries scheduled to begin this spring.

We're going to have a hard time saying goodbye to the two-seat F-Type, which was first seen as the C-X16 concept car back in 2011 and launched as a production car for model year 2014. Since then, the sleek F-Type has set many hearts aflutter with powerful engines, excellent handling and British charm.

The newest F-Type looks familiar, with exterior styling that hasn’t changed much over last year. Some features remain the same, like the robust V8 and Jaguar’s adaptive dampers. Quad outboard exhausts are etched with special branding on R 75 models.

2024 Jaguar F-Type door sill detail

Shiny gloss black 20-inch wheels are standard; the 75 edition sports five-spoke wheels and the R 75 has unique 10-spoke wheels. Badging is also subtly different, as Jaguar opted to change out the wheel centers and grille badges from red to black, and the R and R-Dynamic badge accent is a more somber black and gray instead of the previously used red and green. Inside, you can expect to find the usual riot of leather alongside with a 12.3-inch interactive driver display that is configurable in several ways.

Under the hood, of course, is the F-Type’s signature 5.0-liter supercharged V8. Power is available in two flavors — one with 444 horsepower and the other with 575 hp — each with that delightful supercharger whine. And it's equipped with a switchable active exhaust system to adjust the volume of the crackles and pops as desired.

Even though the F-Type has been around for a while, collectors are likely to raise an eyebrow at the last V8-powered sports car Jag will ever make. Don't be surprised to find it difficult to get one of these 2024 models, especially at MSRP.

Now we wait to see Jaguar's all-electric crossovers, coming in 2025.

Edmunds says

This will be a collector car in about 20 years. We suggest making friends with your local Jaguar dealer.

Kristin Shawby

