Jaguar plans to be an all-electric brand by 2025, which, in case you haven't checked your calendar recently, really isn't all that far away. In preparation for the eventual switchover, the British marque is sending its best gas-powered vehicle out in style. Jaguar is celebrating 75 years of sports cars by throwing a party for the 2024 F-Type, which will also mark the final year of production for the hallowed coupe and convertible. The 2024 model will be available in several flavors, including the 2024-only F-Type 75 and F-Type R 75. It's available to order now, with prices starting at $79,195 and deliveries scheduled to begin this spring.

We're going to have a hard time saying goodbye to the two-seat F-Type, which was first seen as the C-X16 concept car back in 2011 and launched as a production car for model year 2014. Since then, the sleek F-Type has set many hearts aflutter with powerful engines, excellent handling and British charm.

The newest F-Type looks familiar, with exterior styling that hasn’t changed much over last year. Some features remain the same, like the robust V8 and Jaguar’s adaptive dampers. Quad outboard exhausts are etched with special branding on R 75 models.

Shiny gloss black 20-inch wheels are standard; the 75 edition sports five-spoke wheels and the R 75 has unique 10-spoke wheels. Badging is also subtly different, as Jaguar opted to change out the wheel centers and grille badges from red to black, and the R and R-Dynamic badge accent is a more somber black and gray instead of the previously used red and green. Inside, you can expect to find the usual riot of leather alongside with a 12.3-inch interactive driver display that is configurable in several ways.

Under the hood, of course, is the F-Type’s signature 5.0-liter supercharged V8. Power is available in two flavors — one with 444 horsepower and the other with 575 hp — each with that delightful supercharger whine. And it's equipped with a switchable active exhaust system to adjust the volume of the crackles and pops as desired.

Even though the F-Type has been around for a while, collectors are likely to raise an eyebrow at the last V8-powered sports car Jag will ever make. Don't be surprised to find it difficult to get one of these 2024 models, especially at MSRP.

Now we wait to see Jaguar's all-electric crossovers, coming in 2025.