This one of those cars you wish later you had bought when you had the chance. I got the chance and have been falling in love ever since. I love how this Jag rides, drives and feels oh so solid. The engine took a little getting used to as it is the last of the straight six 4.0 (USA), and feels (and sounds) like you are starting up a WWII warplane. Once running it is pretty smooth but not buttery and revvy like the V8 that replaced it or the other typical competition. Instead is feels solid and reliable, which it happens to be in spades. If you get a chance to pick up one of these gorgeous cars, you will never want to let it go. With the forward hinged hood, single windshield wiper, J-gate shifter, full-sized spare tire, monstrous battery in the trunk, fuel tank behind the back seat, leather everything, real birdseye maple wood coddling you, and a windshield you can actually reach from your seat, this is a unique car to be certain. UPDATE: My first 10k miles went by quickly, as it is a commuter car for me. Not a single problem encountered. These Jags are made fun of for being less than ideal in the snow, but I put Michelin X-Ice Xi3 tires on her, and managed my way without trouble through 4 inches of snow. The heater is superb and warms quickly, having an auxiliary heating pump, which facilitates quicker defrosts as well. I also love the unique single windshield wiper, which cut that cost in half. UPDATE: Another 10k miles and still no issues at all. I am surprised at the passing acceleration of this 4000 pound car. A new Dodge Challenger SRT8 pulled in front of me from an on ramp and we both "got on it" at the same time. Somehow the Challenger had a hard time pulling away from me, though of course I wasn't going to be able to stay with it too long, the Jag held it's own well up to 100 :-) UPDATE: I now have 175,000 miles on the Jag and still have had no major issues. I just had the windshield replaced from a rock crack, and got a 1998 version with the same green tint plus a blue sunshade tint along the top, a welcome upgrade. I am averaging close to 23 miles to the gallon, 90% being highway miles. It is still driving as well as when I got my Jag at 129,000 miles. The air conditioning is also still ice cold, actually had to turn it up a little higher this summer even at 103 degrees (F of course) outside. The heating/cooling of this car is awesome. UPDATE: The miles just keep coming. Now at 185,500 and STILL no major issues. I have done nothing but change the oil and wash Baby since the last update. It uses very little oil (one additional quart added in last 5k miles), has never needed coolant EVER (tight sealed system apparently), and the power steering reservoir has not leaked since I cleaned it up and tightened the hose connections since the last (and only) fluid change on it about 5k ago. Fabulous car.

Read more