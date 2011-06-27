Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,948
|$8,696
|$10,201
|Clean
|$5,384
|$7,874
|$9,233
|Average
|$4,255
|$6,231
|$7,297
|Rough
|$3,126
|$4,588
|$5,361
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,040
|$7,162
|$8,326
|Clean
|$4,561
|$6,485
|$7,536
|Average
|$3,605
|$5,132
|$5,955
|Rough
|$2,648
|$3,779
|$4,375
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,112
|$8,772
|$10,229
|Clean
|$5,532
|$7,943
|$9,259
|Average
|$4,372
|$6,286
|$7,317
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,629
|$5,376
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,083
|$15,251
|$17,539
|Clean
|$10,031
|$13,810
|$15,874
|Average
|$7,928
|$10,929
|$12,545
|Rough
|$5,824
|$8,048
|$9,217
Estimated values
2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,841
|$11,142
|$11,875
|Clean
|$8,907
|$10,089
|$10,748
|Average
|$7,039
|$7,984
|$8,494
|Rough
|$5,171
|$5,879
|$6,240