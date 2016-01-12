Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me
41 listings
- 46,211 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 87,583 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,982
- 87,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,996
- 90,873 miles
$4,999
- 165,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 93,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,540
- 112,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,900
- 91,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 60,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
- 172,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
- 106,276 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
- 136,444 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 48,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,991
- 78,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,788
- 100,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 154,669 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 157,500 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,999
- 135,637 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,899
I have now owned my 2004 XJ8 for 9 years. It has proved to be a very satisfying car to drive and to own. The reliability so far has been excellent. I have presently approximately 90 K miles. I do not drive it in snow as it has very poor traction and I don't want to expose it to salted roads. The comfort on long trips is exemplary except that it is slightly cramped in comparison with other sedans of this level. Trunk space is also limited-better than the older model but still fairly small. The gas mileage on highway driving is very, very good. The seats are very firm which means they are comfortable on long drives. I recently drove mine from New England to South Carolina (about 850 miles) and was impressed with the long haul comfort of this cat. Resale value is unfortunately pretty dismal but if you are buying one you can buy one cheap. They always turn heads with their classic looks. Update: the Kitty is still going strong now in 2016. No major repairs-just routine maintenance-brakes, tires, oil and scheduled adjustments. Update: 12/01/2016-the Cat is still going strong. The only repair since my last post was a blower fan for heat/AC. Reason: mice got in and made nest-and fan got ruined in the process. So still going strong and no reason to change my previous glowing review. Update:12/2018. My Jaguar is still running strong. The headliner, of course, is sagging now and I am probably going to address it in the spring but other than that no issues. The car still runs and feels as new. I am appreciative of the classic look more and more as I see all the cookie cutter cars out there. Update: 12/02/19-nothing new to report -the car is still running strong and continues to be a comfortable, sporty, reliable daily driver. I replaced the thermostat during routine oil change and radiator flush. I do not run it in snowy conditions which Helps keep it in good condition. The brake lines are still original and undercarriage looks clean. I think the air suspension will be needing attention but still not throwing warnings other than severely cold days( which is par). Update: 6/2020: Still driving and enjoying this lovely car. Oil changes and new thermostat since last update. Car showing check engine light but starts and runs normally-I will bring it in shortly to check and get oil change. I drive the car all winter other than a few days as we had no real snow after December. Still love this car-it will be a family heirloom.
