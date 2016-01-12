Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    46,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    87,583 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,982

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    87,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,996

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    90,873 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    165,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    93,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,540

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    112,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    91,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    60,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    172,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    106,276 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    136,444 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    78,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,788

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    100,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    154,669 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    157,500 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    135,637 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,899

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ-Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8139 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 139 reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Nice Kitty
Jim K,11/30/2015
XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A)
I have now owned my 2004 XJ8 for 9 years. It has proved to be a very satisfying car to drive and to own. The reliability so far has been excellent. I have presently approximately 90 K miles. I do not drive it in snow as it has very poor traction and I don't want to expose it to salted roads. The comfort on long trips is exemplary except that it is slightly cramped in comparison with other sedans of this level. Trunk space is also limited-better than the older model but still fairly small. The gas mileage on highway driving is very, very good. The seats are very firm which means they are comfortable on long drives. I recently drove mine from New England to South Carolina (about 850 miles) and was impressed with the long haul comfort of this cat. Resale value is unfortunately pretty dismal but if you are buying one you can buy one cheap. They always turn heads with their classic looks. Update: the Kitty is still going strong now in 2016. No major repairs-just routine maintenance-brakes, tires, oil and scheduled adjustments. Update: 12/01/2016-the Cat is still going strong. The only repair since my last post was a blower fan for heat/AC. Reason: mice got in and made nest-and fan got ruined in the process. So still going strong and no reason to change my previous glowing review. Update:12/2018. My Jaguar is still running strong. The headliner, of course, is sagging now and I am probably going to address it in the spring but other than that no issues. The car still runs and feels as new. I am appreciative of the classic look more and more as I see all the cookie cutter cars out there. Update: 12/02/19-nothing new to report -the car is still running strong and continues to be a comfortable, sporty, reliable daily driver. I replaced the thermostat during routine oil change and radiator flush. I do not run it in snowy conditions which Helps keep it in good condition. The brake lines are still original and undercarriage looks clean. I think the air suspension will be needing attention but still not throwing warnings other than severely cold days( which is par). Update: 6/2020: Still driving and enjoying this lovely car. Oil changes and new thermostat since last update. Car showing check engine light but starts and runs normally-I will bring it in shortly to check and get oil change. I drive the car all winter other than a few days as we had no real snow after December. Still love this car-it will be a family heirloom.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ-Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ-Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings