Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Jaguar XJR for your consideration. The XJR is the Jaguar to have as it is powered by a supercharged 4.2L V8 motor which pumps out an impressive 390 horsepower. Mated to the powerful motor is a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. This beautiful Jaguar is finished in Zircon Light Blue exterior over a Dove Grey premium leather interior. Other exterior features include 19-inch Jaguar 5-spoke wheels, Brembo “R” brakes, chrome mirror caps, and parking sensors. Both the interior and exterior are in great condition and are loaded to the top with luxurious features. The radio has been upgraded with a JagDroid radio unit that allows for hands-free Bluetooth connectivity to a cell phone. Also, included in the interior are heated power memory seats, rear power sunshade, built-in navigation, power telescoping steering wheel and pedals, and sunroof. It should be noted that the factory air suspension has been replaced with an Arnott spring coil set up that makes for increased reliability while keeping its stock ride quality. This example is a wonderful two owner vehicle. A Jaguar like this with the supercharged motor is not easy to come by, and an example like this in great condition and low miles will be plenty of fun for its next owner. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA73B34TG21500

Stock: P4398 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No