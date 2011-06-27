1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Other years
1992 Highlights
The XJS gets a new grille and headlights. Two-driver memory is also available for the mirrors and driver's seat.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mikihala,03/27/2003
This is the most BEAUTIFUL, exciting, FUN, attention getter, PRIDEFUL, powerful, SEXY, smooth, CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM STARING AT, vehicle I have ever had the PLEASURE to own!!!!!!!!! I love the cockpit/racecar feel/view that it has. It's low to the ground, and goes 0-60 in 7.5 seconds.
Steve T.,01/22/2004
Jag's are terrible mechanically once you get to know them. I bought mine used and at first it was great. Then the problems started. It would stall for no apparent reason and refuse to restart for a couple of hours. Now it has an electrical gremlin where the battery discharges. I had my mechanic check the car and he cannot trace the problem. It is a little anemic in the power department, but that is bearable. When it runs, the ride is great, the seats are comfortable and I can drive it for hours without feeling fatigue. The problem is reliability. I finally grew tired of the problems and dumped it.
jim_jag,10/03/2002
this car has been a joy to own and drive, great riding car, and many features. Highly recommend.
Peter C. Ebner,12/28/2015
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
The manufacturer intent on selling new cars with much fanfare, but like an illegitimate child it wants nothing to do with it after it is sold. The Dealer-body chimes right in with this. In many ways the dealers are worse for their inability to build product loyalty, they see the owners as plain and simple cash-cows. Jaguars in many ways are wonderful cars that have a lot to offer, but with the present dealership structure the car will never become what it could be. I showed up at a dealership with a gleaming older model and was ignored at the parts dept. for 40 minutes ,staff walking by me until I walked out. So much for multi-brand mega dealerships owned by racing magnates who's mechanics aren't even trained to work on older models. Jaguar should be elated to have so many enthusiasts that lovingly restore their legacy products, but like their dealers, they don't care. Until Jaguars snobby attitude changes, customer loyalty will not last beyond the first three years and then, just like new status restaurants with an artificial cache, its customer-base will flee to the next status symbol. Only now will it be more difficult to attract customers to the off-lease or post -sale used products for the fact that the cost of failed electronic components and software no longer available will make Jaguars basically a worthless proposition. With the over-dependence on computerization and electronics there will be no more collectable " Legacy" vehicles of all makes in the future years to come.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
