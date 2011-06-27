  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$708 - $1,521
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The XJS gets a new grille and headlights. Two-driver memory is also available for the mirrors and driver's seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 XJS V12 COUPE-BEAUTIFUL * FAST
Mikihala,03/27/2003
This is the most BEAUTIFUL, exciting, FUN, attention getter, PRIDEFUL, powerful, SEXY, smooth, CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM STARING AT, vehicle I have ever had the PLEASURE to own!!!!!!!!! I love the cockpit/racecar feel/view that it has. It's low to the ground, and goes 0-60 in 7.5 seconds.
Never Again!
Steve T.,01/22/2004
Jag's are terrible mechanically once you get to know them. I bought mine used and at first it was great. Then the problems started. It would stall for no apparent reason and refuse to restart for a couple of hours. Now it has an electrical gremlin where the battery discharges. I had my mechanic check the car and he cannot trace the problem. It is a little anemic in the power department, but that is bearable. When it runs, the ride is great, the seats are comfortable and I can drive it for hours without feeling fatigue. The problem is reliability. I finally grew tired of the problems and dumped it.
Great Fun Car
jim_jag,10/03/2002
this car has been a joy to own and drive, great riding car, and many features. Highly recommend.
Jaguar could be a prefered brand, but ............
Peter C. Ebner,12/28/2015
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
The manufacturer intent on selling new cars with much fanfare, but like an illegitimate child it wants nothing to do with it after it is sold. The Dealer-body chimes right in with this. In many ways the dealers are worse for their inability to build product loyalty, they see the owners as plain and simple cash-cows. Jaguars in many ways are wonderful cars that have a lot to offer, but with the present dealership structure the car will never become what it could be. I showed up at a dealership with a gleaming older model and was ignored at the parts dept. for 40 minutes ,staff walking by me until I walked out. So much for multi-brand mega dealerships owned by racing magnates who's mechanics aren't even trained to work on older models. Jaguar should be elated to have so many enthusiasts that lovingly restore their legacy products, but like their dealers, they don't care. Until Jaguars snobby attitude changes, customer loyalty will not last beyond the first three years and then, just like new status restaurants with an artificial cache, its customer-base will flee to the next status symbol. Only now will it be more difficult to attract customers to the off-lease or post -sale used products for the fact that the cost of failed electronic components and software no longer available will make Jaguars basically a worthless proposition. With the over-dependence on computerization and electronics there will be no more collectable " Legacy" vehicles of all makes in the future years to come.
See all 10 reviews of the 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 Majestic 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Coupe, and XJS 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,441.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,773.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,556.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 1992 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles