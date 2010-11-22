Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    85,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    154,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,755

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    60,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    75,950 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    46,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    87,583 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,982

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    87,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,996

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    90,873 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    165,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    93,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,540

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    112,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    91,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    110,800 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    172,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    106,276 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    136,444 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    78,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,788

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ-Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.927 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (11%)
2002 Jag XJ Sport
jp3558,11/22/2010
2 years ago I bought this car for my wife for her birthday because she has always wanted a Jag. This is just a beautiful vehicle. It does have it's quirks but they are far overridden by the cars elegance and luxury. All her local driving is done in her Maxima and long journeys are taken in the Jag. This is a touring car and is designed to be driven on the highway for long distances at cruising speeds(within the law, of course). Jags have had a horrible history with quality control that I believe Ford ironed out when they took over. Neither of us has ever quite driven a vehicle quality and luxury which is why it is probably the best car we ever owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ-Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ-Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings