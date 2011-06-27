  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and curvaceous bodywork, rich interior materials, quiet and smooth ride.
  • Interior ergonomics are often not what you expect from a luxury sedan, doesn't have much of a sporting intention.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,583 - $3,456
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The XJ is authentically Jaguar: big outside, small inside, filled with supple leather and lustrous wood, and hopelessly outdated.

Vehicle overview

The year 2000 has brought a good deal of media attention to Jaguar. It has a new midsize luxury sedan in the S-Type. And on the XK side of planet Jaguar, there's the new supercharged XKR. But let's not forget about the car that best represents Jaguar's history and character -- the XJ8. This is the sedan that epitomizes British coach building. Where else can you get carefully matched burled wood trim, aromatic Connolly hides and a J-gate shifter?

The XJ-Series has five models in 2000. There is the standard XJ8, the extended-wheelbase XJ8 L, the highline XJ8 Vanden Plas, the supercharged Vanden Plas, and the supercharged XJR. All are fitted with a 4.0-liter AJ-V8 engine. In normally aspirated trim, the engine makes 290 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. The supercharged Vanden Plas makes 370 horsepower.

The XJ8 offers style and comfort. However, the interior doesn't offer as much interior room as found in competing models; depending on how big you are, you'll end up calling the Jag's interior "cozy" or "cramped." Standard equipment on the XJ8 includes Automatic Stability Control, speed-sensitive steering, memory seating for the driver, front- and side-impact driver and passenger airbags and a vehicle security system. The Vanden Plas gets burled walnut trim inlaid with select Peruvian boxwood, deep-pile wool footwell rugs and fold-out walnut picnic tables mounted on the rear of the front seats.

The main options for 2000 are a new 320-watt Alpine sound system and a new navigation system. The DVD-based navigation system is a particularly nice option, as previous cars did not have one.

On the road, the XJ offers a superb luxury ride. It sacrifices a bit of sportiness to achieve this, but there are very few cars that can match the Jag in terms of quietness and comfort.

Though by no means perfect, we like the XJ8 because of its individuality. Its curvaceous body is a standout, its price is competitive and Ford's ownership has done much to improve overall reliability. Look at the XJ8 before settling for that Bimmer or Benz; you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.

The XJR merits special mention. It offers sweet styling and supercharged power, with a 4.0-liter V8 that makes 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque. The sedan will accelerate from zero to 60 in about 5.4 seconds, besting anything on the slow side of a Porsche 911 or Chevrolet Corvette.

The exterior of the XJR is distinguished from others in the series by its monochromatic styling, aggressive five-spoke wheels and classic wire-mesh grille. On the road, the XJR's sport-tuned suspension firms up the ride and gives the car an expended performance envelope when compared to the XJ8.

It's hard to find fault with a 370-horsepower sedan that looks as good as the XJR does. The 2000 BMW M5 will most likely offer more for similar money, but that doesn't detract from the Jaguar's exceptional blend of performance, style and comfort.

2000 Highlights

A fifth model -- the supercharged Vanden Plas -- has been added. All XJ8 Sedans gain all-speed traction control, improved ABS, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and child seat-anchor brackets as standard equipment. A new navigation system is being offered as optional equipment, as is an upgraded 320-watt Alpine system. The anti-theft system now has an encrypted key transponder. There are two new exterior colors and one new interior color.The XJR gains all-speed traction control, improved ABS, rain-sensing windshield wipers, child seat-anchor brackets and an upgraded 320-watt Alpine system as standard equipment. A new navigation system is being offered as optional equipment. The anti-theft system now has an encrypted key transponder. The XJR also gets new 18-inch wheels and a different new style for the seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(68%)
4(14%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Timing Chain Blown
Lost,04/04/2009
Timing chain gone at 105,000 miles. Cost to replace engine quoted at $25,000. New car instead.
Bad transmission
rbinlex,04/21/2010
Purchased from original owner, low mileage. Beautiful car, best ride ever IF you can keep it out of the shop. Never could get the heater to work properly, froze every winter. Difficult time finding a "good" jaguar mechanic that could troubleshoot. It seemed to always be something. Every time it went to the shop it was $600-$1000. The final straw was when the transmission went out at 79K. Resale value was so low I chose to not fix the car. What a shame. I'll never buy another one.
Sassyjag!
Linda Saddler,02/18/2016
XJ8 4dr Sedan
I love driving this car. However, it is very important to read the books that come with the vehicle so you will know what to do if you have problems. Some things you and repair yourself. Unlike other vehicles, the parts under the hood are fairly visible making it easier to work with should you need a repair. I love it. Great for a retired person who drives around town at his/her leisure. I would not recommend it for someone who has to commute everyday. I will burn a lot of gas and you will have to add oil every 2 to 3 weeks.
Vanden Plas
hipir,04/29/2002
Very comfortable, quiet car. Not a head turner but if you are beyond that in your life, this could be the car for you
See all 22 reviews of the 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6150 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6150 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6150 rpm
See all Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan. Available styles include XJ8 4dr Sedan, Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger, XJ8 L 4dr Sedan, and Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,193.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,915.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,483.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles