Vehicle overview

The 2009 Jaguar XJ brims with style, character and tradition. While German rivals might boast precision, efficiency and a number of high-tech gizmos befitting a space shuttle, comparing the XJ to one of its Continental competitors would be like pitting an old comfy wingback against one of those stark leather and metal chairs from Mike Myers' "Saturday Night Live" sketch "Sprockets." Not that we're condemning the XJ to a retirement community somewhere in Florida. On the contrary, this British sedan's unique brand of old-world charm, new-world driving dynamics and relative simplicity has a special appeal to members of any generation.

It may look like Ye Olde Motorcar, but the Jag XJ drives like a thoroughly modern automobile. It strikes an ideal balance between driver involvement and luxurious comfort. And although the XJ will never be the best candidate for tackling a tight canyon road, its ability to handle around-town corners is a welcome surprise for a car that is mostly intended to ferry four passengers in opulent comfort at high speeds.

The long-wheelbase XJ, despite dimensions similar to those of the Audi A8 L, BMW 750Li and Mercedes S550, manages to feel a bit smaller than its competitors from behind the wheel. The wide, low-slung cabin may have something to do with that, but most of the credit should go to the XJ's rigid aluminum chassis, which contributes to a curb weight that's about 600 pounds lighter than its luxury-sedan competitors. The steering also helps in this perception, as its excellent feel and well-balanced weighting make you forget there are several feet of British saloon astern. We suggest opting for this longer body style (XJ8 L, Vanden Plas and Super V8), since we think the backseat is a bit cramped on standard-sized models.

The choice to buy a 2009 Jaguar XJ cannot be made using logic; it's more of an emotional decision. For those who find cars like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes S550 too sterile and lacking in character, the XJ will fill that gap. Also, the fact it doesn't have all the high-tech (and often confusing) gizmos of those German sedans or the Lexus LS 460 will appeal to some and turn others off. On the other hand, its weird ergonomics, several low-rent interior pieces and less interior space make the XJ feel decidedly behind the times. So for those looking for something decidedly different, the Jaguar XJ will definitely deliver -- just make sure you truly like "different."