I paid $3K for this car via a friend in the Jaguar business. It was a single owner car with 35K miles. The gel coat was bad, plus I immediately spent another $3K on brakes (a full rear end job is very expensive on any XJS model prior to 95), and it's been worth every penny. I'm about to splash out on a paint job, because I love the old fashioned style of the car, and this one has chrome wire wheels as well. I may have had about 10 Jags, including 3 XJSs, 3 XJ12s, and an XJR (8) and my wife has a 2005 S-Type with all the "bells and whistles", and I think I am enjoying this as much as any, even the XJR. Don't let the low initial cost fool you though. It's not a cheap car to own.

Read more