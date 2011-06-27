  1. Home
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Broadening appeal, Jaguar offers four trim-levels of their attractive XJ6 sedan. Analog gauges replace the digital dash that looked so out of place on last year's Jaguar. Engine power has been boosted and a new four-speed automatic transmission delivers the power to the wheels.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mine's a 1990 XJ12 Vanden Plas - Not listed here but....
tojoso,05/29/2014
I have an XJ12 Vanden Plas 4 dr 12 cyl that is hard to find reviews for so I thought I'd post mine in it's little brother's area. This Car is AMAZING. Not only is it of superb comfort and style but the darn thing is bulletproof. It cruises along at 60 - 70 mph without effort and feels more like you're in first class seating on an aircraft. Everything is situated perfectly for comfort and access.
Smooth Rider
soccadad,10/01/2006
I paid $3K for this car via a friend in the Jaguar business. It was a single owner car with 35K miles. The gel coat was bad, plus I immediately spent another $3K on brakes (a full rear end job is very expensive on any XJS model prior to 95), and it's been worth every penny. I'm about to splash out on a paint job, because I love the old fashioned style of the car, and this one has chrome wire wheels as well. I may have had about 10 Jags, including 3 XJSs, 3 XJ12s, and an XJR (8) and my wife has a 2005 S-Type with all the "bells and whistles", and I think I am enjoying this as much as any, even the XJR. Don't let the low initial cost fool you though. It's not a cheap car to own.
Great exotic Grand Tourer
Rick,04/15/2006
The XJS convertible is an awesome car, its supercar V-12 is unlike any other. It produces a sound better than a Ferrari's V-12 and can keep up with one too. Would recommend this car to anyone, especially since preowned prices are low. Great ownership experience never had to take to shop other than scheduled maintenance. Very much like an Aston Martin from the same period; a fast, sophisticated, luxurious, beautiful (inside and out) British GT.
Great luxomobile, still turns heads
KWolford,07/15/2002
large enough, still quiet and powerfull, reasonable economy BUT needs premium fuel. The steering died and needed BOTH pump and rack, replaced at 120 K miles for about $900 with rebuilt parts. Everything else still works, no other reliability problems. It drives nice and turns heads, elegant car and rarer thna your average neibour's Benz or BMW.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJS Rouge 2dr Coupe, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Majestic 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, and XJS 2dr Coupe.

