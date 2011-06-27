1990 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$826 - $1,774
Used XJ-Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Broadening appeal, Jaguar offers four trim-levels of their attractive XJ6 sedan. Analog gauges replace the digital dash that looked so out of place on last year's Jaguar. Engine power has been boosted and a new four-speed automatic transmission delivers the power to the wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tojoso,05/29/2014
I have an XJ12 Vanden Plas 4 dr 12 cyl that is hard to find reviews for so I thought I'd post mine in it's little brother's area. This Car is AMAZING. Not only is it of superb comfort and style but the darn thing is bulletproof. It cruises along at 60 - 70 mph without effort and feels more like you're in first class seating on an aircraft. Everything is situated perfectly for comfort and access.
soccadad,10/01/2006
I paid $3K for this car via a friend in the Jaguar business. It was a single owner car with 35K miles. The gel coat was bad, plus I immediately spent another $3K on brakes (a full rear end job is very expensive on any XJS model prior to 95), and it's been worth every penny. I'm about to splash out on a paint job, because I love the old fashioned style of the car, and this one has chrome wire wheels as well. I may have had about 10 Jags, including 3 XJSs, 3 XJ12s, and an XJR (8) and my wife has a 2005 S-Type with all the "bells and whistles", and I think I am enjoying this as much as any, even the XJR. Don't let the low initial cost fool you though. It's not a cheap car to own.
Rick,04/15/2006
The XJS convertible is an awesome car, its supercar V-12 is unlike any other. It produces a sound better than a Ferrari's V-12 and can keep up with one too. Would recommend this car to anyone, especially since preowned prices are low. Great ownership experience never had to take to shop other than scheduled maintenance. Very much like an Aston Martin from the same period; a fast, sophisticated, luxurious, beautiful (inside and out) British GT.
KWolford,07/15/2002
large enough, still quiet and powerfull, reasonable economy BUT needs premium fuel. The steering died and needed BOTH pump and rack, replaced at 120 K miles for about $900 with rebuilt parts. Everything else still works, no other reliability problems. It drives nice and turns heads, elegant car and rarer thna your average neibour's Benz or BMW.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XJ-Series
Related Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019