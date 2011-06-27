Vehicle overview

Taking the road "less traveled" has its rewards, and the flagship XJ sedan, the full-size luxury offering from Jaguar, certainly goes down its own non-conformist path. It's neither as conservative-minded as the German marques nor as flamboyant as the Italian. The uniquely British direction in this particular segment of automotive indulgence might be characterized by the 2015 Jaguar XJ's elegant design and sophisticated presentation inside and out. Dynamically, it sets no records, but the XJ's performance achieves a different goal: effortless competence and pace. One part old-world elegance, one part modern sophistication, the XJ luxury sedan stands out in this prestigious crowd.

Offered in regular and long-wheelbase versions with rear- or all-wheel drive and a choice of three powerful supercharged engines, there's an XJ to suit a variety of budgets, climates and drivers -- or chauffeurs. Opting for a long-wheelbase version means the limousine-like sedan is eligible for an opulent rear-seating upgrade that includes twin power-operated rear seats with ventilation, heating and massage, plus an entertainment package and two laptop-sized business tables. Numerous comprehensive option packages further enhance either the level of luxurious amenities or increase the XJ's latent performance potential. There are even ways to combine these seemingly divergent qualities into one ultra-luxurious high-performance super "saloon," to borrow the vernacular.

Boasting a long list of standard features, even the base XJ is hardly roughing it. A 340-horsepower engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission propels the aluminum-bodied sedan while communicative steering helps drivers feel in control of this regal coach through turns. The self-leveling suspension and double-thickness laminated glass do their part to isolate the occupants from the outside world.

Stepping up to either a 470-hp engine of the XJ Supercharged or the XJR's 550 hp not only invigorates the driving experience but adds more standard equipment as well. Regardless of configuration, however, the XJ's high-fashion interior is one of the qualities that distinguish it from its Teutonic competition. Presentation is classy and eye-catching without falling into gaudy or gouache -- and certainly not cold and detached. And the fact that the XJ typically doesn't sell in the same numbers as its rivals also gives it an air of exclusivity.

So what are the downsides to owning a 2015 Jaguar XJ? Although the XJ's cabin is a feast for the eyes, the quality of construction isn't quite as bulletproof as its primary, German-brand competitors: the 2015 Audi A8, 2015 BMW 7 Series and 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Technology is another area where the XJ brings up the rear. Its touchscreen interface is less advanced and, ultimately, less functional than rival infotainment systems, and there are several high-tech features (especially in the active safety realm) that are not offered at all. The lack of a fuel-efficient diesel or hybrid version will be another drawback for some shoppers. As such, we've given the XJ an Edmunds "B" rating. However, for those of you who let your emotions rule your car buying decisions, the stylishly refined and, at times, quite exhilarating Jaguar XJ is bound to have lasting appeal.