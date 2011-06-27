I have enjoyed it for a year so far. It has been very reliable. It has surprised me on performance and fuel mileage. City about 17 and I made a trip from Atlanta to Birmingham last summer with the A/C on and got 29.3 mpg! On the trip computer B I keep up with the oil change, but it also shows MPG. On the first 5000 mile run it averaged 21.5. Not bad for a big car. It is not a slouch either. My previous car was a Chrysler 300C with the 5.7L HEMI. Look up the specs and compare, they are the same. You can feel it too. 0-60 in 6.3. Being an all aluminum car helps too. It only weighs 3750 lbs. 300 lbs lighter than the 300C. I'm on the look out for another one, but an '08 or '09 this time. The next generation up from my '05 XJ8-L has a few additional things that I would like. Like HID headlights, Bluetooth and factory satellite radio. I'll look for a Super 8, an R or Vanden Plas this time. The Supercharged version would be very nice. I hope the next one is as good as this one.

