  • Supple ride quality, powerful V8 engines, roomy interior, more athletic than you might think.
  • Fussy interior controls, clumsy transmission shifter, CD changer is still in the trunk.
An all-aluminum body and high-tech air suspension combined with classic Jaguar styling give the XJ a fighting chance against its German rivals.

2005 Highlights

Long-wheelbase models are added to the lineup in standard, Vanden Plas and Super V8 trim.

2005 XJ8L Review
Jaguar lover,12/06/2006
This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. The quality of this car is outstanding. Owning a Jag always meant you had to have a back up auto to drive when your Jag was in the shop. But, not anymore. Class, comfort, reliability and prestige you can't get from a German or Japanese mark. Four good sized adults can fit easily in this car and everyone is happy. The aluminum body, V8 and six speed transmission are light years ahead of the previous design. I love this car. If you're looking for the whole luxury package in a full sized car, check it out.
Best used car value ever
nate93460,09/04/2014
We purchased this car 2 years ago with just over 90k on the odometer, and couldn't be happier with it. now with over 100k on it it still looks and drives like it just rolled out of the showroom. The leather seats hardly show any wear at all, there aren't any odd squeaks or rattles, everything works exactly as it should. The only thing that may need attention in the future is the headliner, as it is pulling away from it's backing in a couple small patches around the sun visors. not really noticeable unless you look for it. Fast, smooth, nimble, outrageously comfortable, and thus far, exceedingly reliable as well.
Love It
Bill,02/17/2016
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I have enjoyed it for a year so far. It has been very reliable. It has surprised me on performance and fuel mileage. City about 17 and I made a trip from Atlanta to Birmingham last summer with the A/C on and got 29.3 mpg! On the trip computer B I keep up with the oil change, but it also shows MPG. On the first 5000 mile run it averaged 21.5. Not bad for a big car. It is not a slouch either. My previous car was a Chrysler 300C with the 5.7L HEMI. Look up the specs and compare, they are the same. You can feel it too. 0-60 in 6.3. Being an all aluminum car helps too. It only weighs 3750 lbs. 300 lbs lighter than the 300C. I'm on the look out for another one, but an '08 or '09 this time. The next generation up from my '05 XJ8-L has a few additional things that I would like. Like HID headlights, Bluetooth and factory satellite radio. I'll look for a Super 8, an R or Vanden Plas this time. The Supercharged version would be very nice. I hope the next one is as good as this one.
Great old Barge
Jeremy Bell,02/20/2018
Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I bought this vehicle at 123k mi / 15 years old. Its come along way down the Depreciation Curve - from $85k to $6.5k It rides extremely well - its a large comfortable car. The trick (for me) is finding a good long-term previous owner ! Many of these are on a one-way trip to a 'Buy Here/Pay Here' lot... There's an Arab saying : When buying a Camel, look closer at the Seller than the Beast. I've changed the brakes (pads and rotors ) as well as most of the suspension components. Although the body is all aluminum, it's still a large heavy car. OEM Parts are very inexpensive from aftermarket vendors, not from Jaguars Main Dealers.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
294 hp @ 6000 rpm
Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series XJR. Available styles include XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), and Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

