This is my second Jag in 3 years. I bought the XF, which I thought was the cats meow. It was all good until I took it in for scheduled maintenance and I was given an XJ as a loaner. Within 2 months I was driving the XJL. I have had the car about 6 months now. I bought it used with only 11k miles and it has been a joy to drive and a real head turner. This car is so fast that I have had to se the alarm when I am driving on the Freeway. I broke down and bought a radar detector after I got stopped by the highway patrol over Memorial Day weekend. I came over a hill saw him, looked at my speed which was 90 and just started to pull over. By the time he caught up with me I was pulling onto the shoulder. Unbelievably he did not give me a ticket. Complimented the car and told me to watch the speed because of the holiday weekend. I was shocked. My insurance went up when I bought the car and I was dreading what a ticket might do to it. The car has never denied me the power I have requested. You press the accelerator and it just keeps going, no lag or hesitation, just pure power. Oh, and the sound of the engine, lovely. When the sports mode is engaged it is a completely different driving experience. Where the car is fast to start with the sport mode ads a bit more edge. You have the option to use the paddle shifters when in sports mode, but the shifting is so smooth and in tuned with the car that I let it shift itself. Only complaint is the touch screen interface for the Entertainment System. It leaves a lot to be desired. It is not responsive at all unless the heal of your hand accidentally touches the screen and then you usually loose whatever you were doing. Work around is the voice recognition system. It works like a charm, so I use that when I need to set up Navigation or play with the sound system. Back seat is unbelievable with the picnic tables and climate controls. You can actually cross your legs in the back seat. The fit and finish is second to none and the ride incredible. It oozes luxury but in a kind of understated way. Friend just got a new Benz, I have owned them in the past and the new ones seem kind of gimmicky to me. The Benz logo pops open and a camera comes out when backing up, when the door is open it shines the words Mercedes Benz on the ground. Kind of tacky, I thought. If you are looking for a car that stands out from the usual and has sports car power and awesome luxury this is your car.

