Consumer Rating
(34)
2011 Jaguar XJ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite interior, superb engines, supple ride, nimble for its class, strong value for a luxury car.
  • Not as spacious as rivals, fiddly touchscreen controls, all-wheel drive not offered.
List Price
$16,850
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Jaguar XJ beautifully blends eye-catching style with dynamic poise. It's also a bit of a bargain.

Vehicle overview

In the history of great transformations, this one is a doozy. The old Jaguar XJ was a perfectly modern automobile under the skin, but that skin was nothing more than a rehash of Jaguar's previous 30 years. The interior was so stale, it was practically growing mold. Jaguar felt something radical was needed -- not only to kick-start this flagship luxury sedan's sales, but revitalize the brand itself. With the 2011 Jaguar XJ, something radical is exactly what the world gets.

Gone is ye olde world styling, and in its place comes a strikingly unique blend of cues from the midsize Jaguar XF as well as all-new ones. The rear of the 2011 XJ looks like no other rump on the road. Meanwhile, the interior ditches the stuffy fascia of wood, the ugly green lighting and crotchety old J gate shifter in favor of a cabin so exquisitely detailed and so dramatically designed that it may make a potential Rolls-Royce Ghost buyer think twice. Really, this would be like Susan Boyle walking into a pub and walking out looking like Keira Knightley. Perhaps it's not a look for everyone, but dang, what a makeover.

However, while the look is a stunning 180, the mechanical bits and pieces are quite familiar. The aluminum chassis is similar to the outgoing car, allowing the XJ to maintain a much lower weight than its bulky luxury flagship competitors. This not only makes the XJ feel relatively nimble, but it also helps out the lineup of 5.0-liter V8s. The "base" XJ produces 385 horsepower while the supercharged XJ cranks out up to 510 horses.

Jaguar also didn't shy away from stuffing its rejuvenated flagship with safety, comfort and entertainment features. A blind-spot warning system, heated and cooled front seats and Bluetooth streaming audio are just some of the items standard on the XJ that are optional or not available at all on its European rivals. Best of all, the XJ has a pleasingly competitive price tag, one that undercuts other luxury sedans by upwards of $10,000.

So there you have it: style, dynamic substance and value. The 2011 Jaguar XJ has not only transformed itself visually, but it's also now a serious contender to join the luxury flagship hierarchy of 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2011 BMW 7 Series, 2011 Audi A8 and 2011 Porsche Panamera. All are worth a look, but after such a dramatic makeover, one look at the Jag XJ may be the only one you make.

2011 Jaguar XJ models

The 2011 Jaguar XJ is a large luxury sedan available in regular and long-wheelbase (L) four-door body styles. Both are available in three trim levels, which correspond with an engine: XJ, XJ Supercharged and XJ Supersport.

Standard equipment on the XJ includes 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof, automatic xenon headlamps, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-closing trunk lid, keyless ignition/entry, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (16-way driver and 12-way passenger) with memory functions, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery. Also standard is an LCD digital instrument panel, a touchscreen electronics interface, Bluetooth (phone connection and audio streaming), a navigation system, voice controls and a 14-speaker sound system with CD player, digital music storage, an iPod interface, HD radio and satellite radio.

The XJL features different 19-inch wheels than the XJ, plus four-zone automatic climate control, a power rear sunshade, 20-way power front seats with massage function, heated and cooled rear seats, extended leather trim and faux-suede headliner. Most of these items are optional on the XJ with its Luxury package, while all L models furthermore feature rear vanity mirrors, manual rear side sunshades and fold-down trays in the front seatbacks.

The XJ Supercharged and XJL Supercharged add to the XJL's equipment 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights and a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium surround-sound system. All of these items are optional on the XJ and XJL. The XJ Supersport and XJL Supersport add different 20-inch wheels and upgraded leather upholstery. Its standard adaptive cruise control, wood-trim wheel and rear seat entertainment system are optional on the other trims.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Jaguar XJ has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Jaguar XJ is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 385 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. As with all XJ models, a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is standard. Jaguar estimates a 0-60-mph sprint of 5.4 seconds and combined fuel economy of 19 mpg.

The 2010 Jaguar XJ Supercharged features a (surprise!) supercharged 5.0-liter V8 good for 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar estimates a 0-60 time of 4.9 seconds and combined fuel economy of 18 mpg.

The 2010 Jaguar XJ Supersport gets a more powerful version of the supercharged V8 good for 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar estimates a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds and combined fuel economy of 18 mpg.

Safety

Every 2011 Jaguar XJ comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active head restraints and a blind spot warning system. Front seat active seatbelts are optional on the XJ and XJL, and standard on the others.

Driving

Few cars strike such an excellent balance between ride comfort and sporty handling as the 2011 Jaguar XJ. Even with the big wheels, it glides down the road with a sophisticated suppleness. And yet, with its lightweight aluminum chassis and adaptive suspension, the XJ is also deceptively agile. Choosing the car's "dynamic" driver setting engages a sharper throttle response, firmed dampers and quicker downshifts, all of which make the XJ feel much livelier. The steering is sharp, body roll is negligible and there is a nimbleness you notice in the XJ that's missing from its much heavier rivals. Which engine you choose simply comes down to whether you desire fast, faster or fastest. Indeed, despite having less power than the BMW 750i, the lightweight XJ 5.0 essentially matches the sporty Bimmer's acceleration.

Interior

The Jaguar XJ's interior is exquisite; there's really no other way to describe it. Not only is the design unique and appealing from an aesthetic standpoint, but its craftsmanship and materials quality are a step beyond this already impressive league. Parallels to Bentley would not be unwarranted. Supple leather covers not only the seats, but most of the dash and doors. Rich wood trim wraps around the interior as if it were a structural element. Tastefully applied chrome, piano-black trim and ice-blue lighting further decorate this cabin fit for royalty. Plus, with myriad color choices, it's easy to equip the XJ in whatever way you desire.

In-car electronics are dominated by a large touchscreen, which works OK, but isn't as quick to operate as screen-and-knob systems like BMW's iDrive. Processing speed is also on the slow side. The instrument panel is in fact a big LCD, and adapts to different driving scenarios and in-use vehicle functions (navigation, for instance).

As before, the regular-length XJ's backseat is on the small side. If you regularly have backseat passengers, stepping up to one of the L models is definitely a good idea. The Jag's lower roof line provides enough headroom for most occupants, but passengers will feel less like they're in a limousine than they would in competitors. Trunk space is an average 15.2 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Jaguar XJ.

5(79%)
4(5%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.5
34 reviews
See all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

SuperSport: Just something extra
fastrunner13,04/03/2011
As is custom built and I ordered my 2011 SJL SS in March 2010 and wait to end of August 2010 for delivery the wait was worth every moment. I had driven the Supercharged 470hp with all the extra add ons that are standard on the Superport and just had to have the ultimate with 40Hp more. Long wheel base is great, hadles like a sports car (almost) and goes like the new Ferrari 1/2 second slower in 1/mile at 112mph. Eats up miles with on long trips of 12hrs without driver fatigue. Maybe the best car ever and at a bargin price. In metalic silver looks like a block of machined aircraft aluminun. Sound system is better than any I have heard from expensive stereo/theater systems.
Here kitty kitty.......
GMilliken,06/11/2016
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)
This is my second Jag in 3 years. I bought the XF, which I thought was the cats meow. It was all good until I took it in for scheduled maintenance and I was given an XJ as a loaner. Within 2 months I was driving the XJL. I have had the car about 6 months now. I bought it used with only 11k miles and it has been a joy to drive and a real head turner. This car is so fast that I have had to se the alarm when I am driving on the Freeway. I broke down and bought a radar detector after I got stopped by the highway patrol over Memorial Day weekend. I came over a hill saw him, looked at my speed which was 90 and just started to pull over. By the time he caught up with me I was pulling onto the shoulder. Unbelievably he did not give me a ticket. Complimented the car and told me to watch the speed because of the holiday weekend. I was shocked. My insurance went up when I bought the car and I was dreading what a ticket might do to it. The car has never denied me the power I have requested. You press the accelerator and it just keeps going, no lag or hesitation, just pure power. Oh, and the sound of the engine, lovely. When the sports mode is engaged it is a completely different driving experience. Where the car is fast to start with the sport mode ads a bit more edge. You have the option to use the paddle shifters when in sports mode, but the shifting is so smooth and in tuned with the car that I let it shift itself. Only complaint is the touch screen interface for the Entertainment System. It leaves a lot to be desired. It is not responsive at all unless the heal of your hand accidentally touches the screen and then you usually loose whatever you were doing. Work around is the voice recognition system. It works like a charm, so I use that when I need to set up Navigation or play with the sound system. Back seat is unbelievable with the picnic tables and climate controls. You can actually cross your legs in the back seat. The fit and finish is second to none and the ride incredible. It oozes luxury but in a kind of understated way. Friend just got a new Benz, I have owned them in the past and the new ones seem kind of gimmicky to me. The Benz logo pops open and a camera comes out when backing up, when the door is open it shines the words Mercedes Benz on the ground. Kind of tacky, I thought. If you are looking for a car that stands out from the usual and has sports car power and awesome luxury this is your car.
Jaguar XJL 2011 BLOWS Engine at 56K miles! RUN!
JZapata,08/09/2017
XJL 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I must admit that this car is one of the sexiest and best looking vehicles I have ever owned. Unfortunately the historical mechanical issues that for years plagued Jaguar have not disappeared. I purchased this black beauty with just 10K miles in 2013 from a third party dealer that was selling it for his client. The previous owner was the wife of a CEO and hardly ever drove it. Here we are July of 2017 and at just 56K miles after driving it it from Miami beach to the Florida turnpike, a seven mile drive, the engine is now blown. No warning lights, just went into protective mode and by the time we pulled over the damage was done. Smoke everywhere and with the family in the car fortunately it did not catch fire as gas and oil leaked everywhere. Of course the car is out of warranty (ended Nov 2015) and after a very long process with Jaguar USA HQ executive escalations the best they could do is take 50% off the retail cost of the new engine. I spent over $18,000 to put a new engine on a luxury Jaguar that had just 56K miles on it. All service records were provided. It was maintained at the dealer, oil changes which are synthetic done yearly or every 10K miles. The only thing not done was the 5 year maintenance. The entire experience dealing with Jaguar USA was terrible. I felt like I was on trial with them trying to prove I was a negligent owner. In the end they decided on a "Goodwill" benefit of 50% discount of the retail cost of the new engine plus parts needed that were damaged. I still can not believe that Jaguar was unwilling to stand by their product and cover this issue. Especially considering that while the car was under warranty in 2014 a similar problem occurred and they repaired and took care of it at 0 cost. Those records were also provided though completely ignored. Their conclusion was based on that I was the third owner of the car and that the 5 year maintenance was not done. Completely unbelievable! In the end we all have to make our choices as consumers. I own an F150 which has a 130K miles and no issues, had a Benz 150K miles and no issues, currently own a Porsche 30K miles no issues as for Jaguar I will NEVER purchase another no matter how sexy they are! For those of you reading this post know that Jaguar USA is only interested in lining their pockets with 0 regards for their consumers especially if out of warranty. My recommendation is don't walk, Run!!!!
An electrical disaster
Richard Martin Jr,11/23/2017
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Bought it new from Jim Coleman Jaguar in Columbia Md. Been plagued with electrical issues. Now the car goes into an complete electrical shutdown mode. It get frozen in "Safe mode" where you can only limp along. Both a local Jaguar repair shop and Jim Coleman Jaguar have recommended that I scrap the car even though it only has 53,000 miles, as they can not find the problem and can not guarantee they will ever find the problem regardless as to how much money I may spend. Per advise from Jim Coleman Jaguar, filed a complaint with Jaguar "CRC" (case 8000474963 if they happen to read) Three weeks later, no response from "CRC". I may actually have to scrap what is otherwise a pristine car with a price tag of $100,000 at the 53,000 mile mark.
See all 34 reviews of the 2011 Jaguar XJ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Jaguar XJ features & specs

Until recently, Jaguar products were like the permanent exhibits in the British Museum: identifiable and familiar bits of national heritage changing little over the decades. But the flagship 2011 Jaguar XJ sedan says good-bye to all that. The company's DNA remains within but it's a luxury sedan that looks forward, not back. With the XJ's introduction, the company's managing director, Mike Driscoll says, "Phase one of rebuilding Jaguar is complete." It's a phase you'll like, if you're in the market for a premium sedan.

When it debuted in the late 1960s, the XJ was viewed as a break with the past. The 2011 XJ is even more so. It arguably provides the best luxury/sporting balance in a segment dominated by impressive but cold German machines (Audi A8,BMW 7 Series,Mercedes-Benz S-Class) and Japan's more saccharine idea of luxury (Lexus LS 460). The XJ has all the contemporary technology you could want but it also has character, a vitally important trait in cars north of $70,000. From the curb, from behind the steering wheel and from the backseat, you understand what the XJ is and what it isn't, and that's a good thing.

There are a few stylistic flourishes inside and, most notably, outside that have been greeted with love-it or hate-it reactions. However, there is unlikely to be the same sort of polarization when it comes to driving and riding in the 2011 Jaguar XJ. It goes like a scalded cat but never leaves a scratch on comfort.

Used 2011 Jaguar XJ Overview

The Used 2011 Jaguar XJ is offered in the following submodels: XJ Sedan, XJ XJL Supersport, XJ Supersport. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XJL 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Jaguar XJ?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Jaguar XJ trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Jaguar XJ Base is priced between $16,850 and$16,850 with odometer readings between 98185 and98185 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Research Similar Vehicles