I bought this car in 1997 and car had 7500 miles. I was looking for sport car, but dealer was able to convince me to buy Jaguar. What a great choice. I still love this car even after 12 years of owning it. During this time I had 2 Mercedes and two BMW, all of which were driven by me and mostly by my wife and all of them were returned back to dealers at the end of lease. Jaguar still stays with me. At this point it's worth really nothing, but the way it drives, none of listed above could even get closer. The only non original parts on this car is rear shocks and battery. Of course filters and tires. My teenager is begging me to get another car and get him this one. He loves it too.

Read more