1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Horsepower is upped for naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine, and inline-six and V12 engines. New sheet metal showcases a more traditional Jaguar; ironic considering the amount of input Ford had into the creation of this car. XJS V12 models get new wheels and a plethora of standard equipment such as heated seats and a multidisc CD changer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series.

4.9
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You gotta love this car!
Canadian Car Nut,02/17/2008
This car has been an unbelievable pleasure from the day I bought it. I bought it with 60,000 miles on it 3 years ago. It has been totally reliable, and garners a lot of attention. People often take pictures of it. I have a 95 Mercedes E320 sedan with a lot less mileage that has been a total lemon. The Jag is twice the car. I doubt that I will ever sell this car. Sometimes I just stare at it's beautiful coachwork. It is truly a work of art. If you can find a low mileage 94-96 XJS convertible buy it!
95 Vanden Plas
Ed,06/17/2008
Bought this for my wife on her last birthday. Looked for 6 months for the right car and this is it. She loves everything about it. I steal it or should say I trade cars with her sometimes just for the fun of driving it. Many good comments from strangers about it's classic beauty. Wanted one for years but never look seriously. Only negative thing and it's not a biggie is the drivers area is a bit small
Perfect car
vs,10/26/2009
I bought this car in 1997 and car had 7500 miles. I was looking for sport car, but dealer was able to convince me to buy Jaguar. What a great choice. I still love this car even after 12 years of owning it. During this time I had 2 Mercedes and two BMW, all of which were driven by me and mostly by my wife and all of them were returned back to dealers at the end of lease. Jaguar still stays with me. At this point it's worth really nothing, but the way it drives, none of listed above could even get closer. The only non original parts on this car is rear shocks and battery. Of course filters and tires. My teenager is begging me to get another car and get him this one. He loves it too.
Elegance with power
Philosopher,07/15/2003
This is my third Jaguar and by far the best. Suspension is excellent, and handling outstanding. The cooling system works efficiently, unlike my previous V12. Very effective brakes with strong acceleration, especially in 'sport' mode. Great tourer for two!!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
313 hp @ 5350 rpm
See all Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, XJ12 4dr Sedan, XJS V12 2dr Coupe, XJS V12 2dr Convertible, and XJS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Price comparisons for Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series trim styles:

  • The Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS is priced between $9,989 and$9,989 with odometer readings between 84050 and84050 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1995 XJ-Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,989 and mileage as low as 84050 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,292.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,652.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,823.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

