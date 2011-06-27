Vehicle overview

Rarely does a luxury car transform itself as dramatically as the Jaguar XJ did in 2011. The previous-generation XJ hid modern mechanicals beneath a traditional design that recalled the classic XJ6 of the 1960s, and while this no doubt seemed like a good idea at the time, sales flopped. For its new XJ, Jaguar ditched convention and gave its iconic sedan a radical, strikingly modern design inside and out. A luxury sedan that once appealed only to those with fond memories of string-back leather gloves is now a fully competitive flagship.

Extensive use of aluminum in body panels and the underlying chassis delivers a relatively light curb weight -- about 4,000 pounds for the base model -- and gives the 2012 Jaguar XJ relatively nimble handling and maximum effect from the lineup of 5.0-liter V8s. Not that they really need that much help. Even the base XJ makes 385 horsepower, while the Supercharged and Supersport models crank out 470 and 510 horses, respectively, and produce stunning acceleration.

The XJ's cabin is another highlight. While all vehicles in this class are meticulously constructed, exquisite details and a dramatic design set the Jag apart. Better still, you get an awful lot of value for your money. The XJ stickers lower than its German rivals, yet generally gives you more standard features. And the higher you go, the better the deal. The XJL Supersport will match or surpass the performance of a BMW 760Li or Mercedes S63 AMG, yet costs $20,000 less.

Granted, choosing an absolute winner in a class that includes the 7 Series and S-Class as well as the Audi A8 and Porsche Panamera is near impossible. Each car has particular individual strengths. When it comes to the best combination of style, dynamic substance and value, however, it's hard to top the 2012 Jaguar XJ.