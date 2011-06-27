  1. Home
2012 Jaguar XJ Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exquisite interior
  • superb engines
  • nimble for its class
  • abundant standard features
  • strong luxury car value.
  • Not as spacious as rivals
  • fiddly touchscreen controls
  • no option for all-wheel drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Jaguar XJ beautifully blends eye-catching style with dynamic poise. It's also a bargain.

Vehicle overview

Rarely does a luxury car transform itself as dramatically as the Jaguar XJ did in 2011. The previous-generation XJ hid modern mechanicals beneath a traditional design that recalled the classic XJ6 of the 1960s, and while this no doubt seemed like a good idea at the time, sales flopped. For its new XJ, Jaguar ditched convention and gave its iconic sedan a radical, strikingly modern design inside and out. A luxury sedan that once appealed only to those with fond memories of string-back leather gloves is now a fully competitive flagship.

Extensive use of aluminum in body panels and the underlying chassis delivers a relatively light curb weight -- about 4,000 pounds for the base model -- and gives the 2012 Jaguar XJ relatively nimble handling and maximum effect from the lineup of 5.0-liter V8s. Not that they really need that much help. Even the base XJ makes 385 horsepower, while the Supercharged and Supersport models crank out 470 and 510 horses, respectively, and produce stunning acceleration.

The XJ's cabin is another highlight. While all vehicles in this class are meticulously constructed, exquisite details and a dramatic design set the Jag apart. Better still, you get an awful lot of value for your money. The XJ stickers lower than its German rivals, yet generally gives you more standard features. And the higher you go, the better the deal. The XJL Supersport will match or surpass the performance of a BMW 760Li or Mercedes S63 AMG, yet costs $20,000 less.

Granted, choosing an absolute winner in a class that includes the 7 Series and S-Class as well as the Audi A8 and Porsche Panamera is near impossible. Each car has particular individual strengths. When it comes to the best combination of style, dynamic substance and value, however, it's hard to top the 2012 Jaguar XJ.

2012 Jaguar XJ models

The 2012 Jaguar XJ is a full-size five-passenger sedan available in regular (XJ) and long-wheelbase (XJL) models.

The base XJ comes standard with 19-inch wheels, an adjustable and self-leveling suspension, adjustable drive settings, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, automatic bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power trunk lid, a panoramic sunroof and keyless ignition/entry.

Inside, the XJ gets dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated and powered tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and ventilated power front seats (12-way driver, eight-way passenger, four-way lumbar for both), front seat memory functions, heated rear seats and extended leather upholstery. Standard electronic features include a fully digital LCD gauge cluster, a touchscreen interface, a navigation system, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, digital music storage and an iPod interface. The Portfolio package adds four-zone automatic climate control, additional front seat adjustments with a massaging feature, heated and ventilated rear seats, additional leather trim, a faux-suede headliner and more color choices.

The XJL comes standard with the Portfolio package, and is thus known as the XJL Portfolio. Like all "L" models, it also gets additional rear seat legroom, rear vanity mirrors and manual rear side sunshades. The Executive Package adds a power rear sunshade, rear flip-down trays, a wood-trimmed steering wheel, chrome mirror covers and upgraded floor mats.

The XJ Supercharged gets a more powerful engine, different suspension tuning, 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, automatic high beams (optional on base XJ and XJL Portfolio), the power rear sunshade and a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound audio system (a stand-alone option on the XJ and XJL Portfolio). The XJL Supercharged gets the usual "L" upgrades, but includes the rear business trays as standard.

The XJ Supersport gets an even more powerful supercharged engine, performance tires, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim and a rear-seat entertainment system (optional on all other trims) that includes two headrest-mounted screens.

Optional on all XJ models are a heated windshield and an adaptive cruise control system, which includes a forward collision alert and advance emergency brake assist. A Sport package will be a late-availability option for the XJ Supercharged and XJ Supersport.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Jaguar XJ gets some modified feature sets, as the XJ Supersport gets the rear-seat entertainment system standard (but adaptive cruise control becomes an option), while the long-wheelbase XJL Supersport now includes a rear seat that both reclines and incorporates a massaging feature.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Jaguar XJ and XJL Portfolio feature a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 385 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque. As in all XJ models, rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, an XJL went from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 5.5 seconds. The lighter XJ should be a bit quicker. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the XJ, while the XJL gets 1 mpg less all around.

The Supercharged model also gets the 5.0-liter V8, but it's supercharged to produce 470 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, an XJL Supercharged hit 60 mph in a rapid 4.5 seconds. The EPA estimates Supercharged models returning 15/17/21 regardless of body style.

The Supersport gets a more powerful supercharged V8, cranking out 510 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. Jaguar estimates it'll hit 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, but given our time for the regular Supercharged, it's likely the more vigorous Supersport will do better. Fuel economy estimates echo the Supercharged.

Safety

Every 2012 Jaguar XJ comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, active head restraints and a blind spot warning system. A forward collision alert system and advanced emergency brake assist is included with the optional adaptive cruise control

In Edmunds brake testing, an XJL with the standard 19-inch wheels and all-season tires stopped from 60 mph in a rather pedestrian 125 feet. An XJL Supercharged with performance tires, however, stopped from 60 mph in an exceptional 106 feet.

Driving

Few cars strike such an excellent balance between ride comfort and sporty handling as the 2012 Jaguar XJ. It glides down the road with a sophisticated suppleness, though its big wheels may transmit more impact harshness over rough pavement than those of a Benz S-Class. More importantly, though, its lightweight aluminum chassis, adaptive suspension and communicative steering create a deceptively agile car. Choosing the car's "dynamic" driver setting engages sharper throttle response, firmer dampers and quicker downshifts, which make the XJ feel even livelier.

Your engine choice simply comes down to how quick you want to go. The base car offers less power than a BMW 750i, but the XJ's lightweight body helps it match the Bimmer's acceleration. The Supercharged and Supersport, meanwhile, truly surprise with their prodigious performance.

Interior

The Jaguar XJ's interior is exquisite. Not only is the design unique and appealing from an aesthetic standpoint, but the craftsmanship and materials are beyond reproach. Parallels to Bentley are not unwarranted. Supple leather covers the seats and most of the dash and doors as well. Rich wood trim wraps around the interior as though a structural element. Tasteful chrome, piano-black trim and ice-blue lighting further decorate a royal cabin.

A large touchscreen dominates the in-car electronics. It works OK, but doesn't operate as quickly as screen-and-knob systems like BMW's iDrive. Processing speed is also slow. The instrument panel is, in fact, a big LCD screen, and adapts to different driving scenarios and in-use vehicle functions (navigation, for instance).

As before, the regular-length XJ's backseat is on the small side. If you regularly have backseat passengers, consider an L model. The Jag's lower roof line provides enough headroom for most occupants, but competitors offer profiles that feel more like a limousine. Trunk volume is about average, with 15.2 cubic feet. A raised portion in its rearmost area may impede storage depending on what you're hoping to place in the trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Jaguar XJ.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is my child
Virgill Mouton,11/20/2015
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
May 23, 2017 30,283 miles It's still a bad ass car! 2016 I recently took this car on a road trip, around 2000 miles round trip. On the return trip home I decided not to spend a night in a hotel and just stop for gas and food, I don't know what you've read or heard about this car but trust me. This is a bad ass car. I was thoroughly impressed. During the trip I drove on many types of road surfaces and sometimes bad weather conditions and nothing fazed this car. There was nothing it couldn't handle and all systems worked perfectly. Nothing broke down. I"m 48 years old, 300 lbs and I hadn't been on a long road trip in about 25 years. Didn't know if I was going to enjoy it as much as I did in my younger years. I really enjoyed the trip. Mainly because of the XJ. Believe me many a time I was in some desolate country, there wasn't a town for maybe 40 or 50 miles and this car took me through that without breaking a sweat. Sometimes I did 110 mph and put it on cruise control. I'm a car person so I'm getting a little teary eyed talking about this. No I don't work for Jaguar. I'm here to help those who are maybe thinking about buying this car. I've had it for almost 4 years and nothing has broke on it. Seriously, ....nothing. Performance is excellent. All that bad stuff you used to hear about Jaguar reliability, that's over.
LOVE MY JAG !!!
Phil,11/12/2017
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
This is my first Jag !! I love it ,a real eye turner . I always have people to come to asking what kind of car are you driving? if you love attention you will love an XJ . I was blessed to have a choice between an BMW ,or an Mercedes . I made the right decision.
Used Jaguars Are the New...New
Tim Bailey,07/23/2018
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
If you can locate the 2012 Jaguar XJ with low mileage as I have; it is a great vehicle and a great buy. The body styling is not dated and many believe the drive train performs better than the changes that were made in the next couple of newer model years.
Great car... Until...
Scott Bolli,08/22/2018
4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I got a great price on a lease-return XJ and I love the car. I bought it with 44,000 miles and now, at 75,000, just after the certified warranty has expired, it's got a major starting problem, with the dash warnings lit up like Times Square. I had the problem intermittently and I took it in while still under warranty, but they couldn't figure it out. Now, every third or fourth start, it does this death rattly and I have to shut it down and restart it twice to reset the problem. It's a gorgeous car, but it's a maintenance nightmare.
See all 4 reviews of the 2012 Jaguar XJ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
385 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
510 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2012 Jaguar XJ features & specs

Used 2012 Jaguar XJ Overview

The Used 2012 Jaguar XJ is offered in the following submodels: XJ Sedan, XJ XJL Supersport, XJ Supersport. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Jaguar XJ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Jaguar XJS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Jaguar XJ for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Jaguar XJ.

Can't find a used 2012 Jaguar XJs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,421.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,816.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,228.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Jaguar XJ?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ lease specials

