Used 2018 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 28,846 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGood Deal
$33,999$2,693 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4499 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C75J8W14441
Stock: M275117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2019
- 38,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFair Deal
$34,998$696 Below Market
CarMax Miami Lakes - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Miami Lakes / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C7XJ8W14452
Stock: 19156972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged18,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$65,920
Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
Jaguar Certified, Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $66,900, $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Rear Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear AirKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Cooled Rear Seat, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM REAR SEAT PACKAGE: front passenger seat away control from rear passenger and driver seats, Front & Rear Winged Headrests Removes headrest leaper, Rear Seat Memory, Individual Power Rear Seats, 3 setting massage function, Rear Business Tables, Folding Rear Center Armrest, rear seat controls, Rear Seat Entertainment System, 2 folding 10.2" HD screens, rear media interface, remote control and 2 wireless headphones, SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM, 360 DEGREE PARKING AID, IVORY/EBONY, QUILTED PERFORATED SOFT GRAIN LEATHER SEAT TRIM: diamond sew pattern quilting, contrast stitching and Leaper embossed headrests, HEATED WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS: 20" 10 SPLIT-SPOKE (STYLE 1029): (STD). Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, Maintenance Pkg Avail. Extended Service Agreement Pkg Avail. Wheel & Tire Pkg Avail.AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $66,900. This XJ is priced $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE165-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, NO Deductible, 6-year/100,000-mile Premium Limited Warranty, Vehicle History ReportPricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE7JMW13507
Stock: P2528
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,998
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G78J8W16426
Stock: 19208248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,998
CarMax Fresno - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fresno / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G78J8W15079
Stock: 19209630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,991
Jaguar Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
V6 Engine **CD Player**Digital Music Storage **14 Speaker Meridian Sound System **Bluetooth **Wifi Hotspot **Rearview Camera **Blind Spot Monitor/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert** Satellite/ HD Radio **Tilt/ Telescopic Heated Steering Wheel **Leather / Wood Accent Cabin **Panoramic Moonroof ** Cruise Control** Power Heated/ Cooled Front Seats** Soft-Close Doors **Power Trunk Lid **Power Heated Signal Mirrors** Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control** Xenon Headlights **Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror** Driver Adjustable Steering / Throttle Settings** Driver Memory Settings** Adaptive Self-Leveling Suspension **19 in Alloy Wheels ** Keyless Start/ Entry** 18 City/ 27 Hwy** WWW.JLRJAX.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C78J8W13932
Stock: P4885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 21,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,462$5,622 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport Black RWD 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, *CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER*, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System. Odometer is 1786 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C76H8W10666
Stock: APAHW10666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 32,298 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$35,999$4,165 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5963 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXH8W07050
Stock: B304485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 19,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,000$3,865 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO / 20 INCH WHEEL PKG / FULLY LOADED / LOW MILES / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $88K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1957851-2017-jaguar-xj
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G78H8W04089
Stock: J4089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,817 milesGreat Deal
$37,500$2,788 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C74H8W11699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,516 milesFive Star DealerGood Deal
$33,999$2,666 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5680 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD5H8W06162
Stock: M302660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 29,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,480$3,130 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Jaguar XJ 4dr XJL Portfolio AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polaris White with a London Tan/Jet/Jet Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parking Assist Package, 20 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats with Massage, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Surround Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD8H8W03921
Stock: W03921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 33,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,875$4,422 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Premium Rear Seat Package Radio: Meridian 1300W Reference Audio System Wheels: 20" Orona 8-Spoke Polished Alloy Illumination Package Parking Assist Package Adaptive Cruise Control W/Forward Alert Jet Suedecloth Headliner Dual Moonroof Protection Package (Rwd Lwb) Leather Seats Navigation System Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Heated 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel London Tan/Jet; Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim Trunk Badge Delete Ultimate Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**SUPER CLEAN**NON SMOKER**DON'T MISS THIS DEAL ** Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota is excited to offer this 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XJ. Beautiful color combination with Ebony exterior over Cashew/Truffle interior making this the one to own! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GEXHMW08862
Stock: HMW08862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,640 milesFair Deal
$46,900$246 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Jet/Ivory/Ivory w/Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 20" Orona 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Park Assist w/Parallel/Perpendicular/Park Exit, Parking Assist Package, Surround Camera System.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G77H8W05430
Stock: B4758P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$42,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2017Jaguar XJ R-Sport (5101). Polaris White/Jet Interior/London Tan seats. Protection Package. Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 6 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. Carfax Available. 10x10 way heated /cooled seats, Wood/Leather steering wheel, Figured Ebony Venner, 19 Aleutian Wheels.. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors.REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this XJ purchase. OWN JAGUAR CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Jaguar benefits a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Jaguar offers two certification programs, dependent on vehicle year, mileage and use history., Standard Program: 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles. ;Off-cycle Program: 5-year/100,000-mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than 18 months from original in-service date and have less than 15,000 miles. ;Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. ;24-hour Roadside Assistance includes flat tire, dead battery, lock-out, and towing to Jaguar Retailer. ;Every Jaguar Select Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a Vehicle history report. ;See dealer for the Certification level available for this vehicle. VERY LOW MILES! At just 11738 miles, this 2017 Jaguar provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Figured Ebony Veneer Trim, Heated 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, London Tan/Jet/Jet, Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Polaris White, Protection Package (Rwd Swb). This Jaguar XJ also includes Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Shifter, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, HD Radio. Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Flex Fuel Capability, Remote Engine Start, Supercharged, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C71H8W10185
Stock: L18072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,689 milesGood Deal
$36,900$741 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, Jet/Ivory w/Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 19" Toba 5 Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4 Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Alert, Comfort Package, Electric Rear Sunblind, Emergency Brake Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Massage, Navigation system: InControl Navigation.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover Buckhead, the nations #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Land Rovers and Jaguars in the entire country, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD5H8W09045
Stock: B4421P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 14,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $84,835.00, JaguarDrive Control, 19" Wheels, LED Front & Rear Lights, Panoramic Roof, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera, & so much more......................... 2017 Jaguar XJL Portfolio *Ammonite Grey on Oyster/Ivory Leather Seats *ONLY 14,934 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $84,835.00 *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Free Jaguar Maintenance Program up to 09-05-2022 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *XJ Protection PKG ($502): -Utility Mats Front/Rear/Trunk -Collapsible Cargo Carrier *Wheel Locks/LP Frame PKG ($138): -Jaguar license plate frame -Chrome Wheel Locks *340HP 3.0L V6 Supercharged Engine *8 Speed Auto Trans w/Shift Paddles *Dynamic Stability Control *JaguarDrive Control *Intelligent Stop/Start *19" Wheels (Standard) w/Spare *Long Wheelbase *LED Front & Rear Lights *Panoramic Roof w/Opening Panel *Keyless Entry & Start, 18-Way Frt Seats *Heated & Cooled Front & Rear Seats *12.3" TFT Cluster, 825W Meridian, Bluetooth *8" InControl Touch Pro, Navigation *Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera *Soft Door Close, Power Trunk Latch *Still Under Full Factory Warranty & Free Jaguar Maintenance Program up to 09-05-2022 or 60,000 Miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G73H8W10334
Stock: 20627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,788
Jaguar Southampton - Southampton / New York
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio XJ50 AWD Santorini Black JAGUAR FACTORY CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS,LOW MILES,ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS,HEATED WINDSHIELD,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,PRISTINE CONDITION,CLEAN CARFAX,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,XJ 50 Long Wheel Base,ABS brakes,Compass,DVD-Audio,Electronic Stability Control,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest,Front dual zone A/C,Heated door mirrors,Heated front seats,Heated rear seats,Illuminated entry,Low tire pressure warning,Navigation System,Power moonroof,Power passenger seat,Rear dual zone A/C,Remote keyless entry,Smartphone Pack,Traction control,Ventilated front seats. JLR Long Island operates three convenient locations to assist with your vehicle purchase and ownership experience: Jaguar Land Rover Glen Cove,Jaguar Land Rover Huntington,and Jaguar Land Rover Southampton. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyers with approved credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD6K8W20451
Stock: 7829H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
