TESTED: 2022 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Plays the Perfect Soundtrack

- We tested the F-Type P450 RWD Convertible, currently the entry-level trim.
- It's not the quickest F-Type we've tested, but it's still lively and fun, to say the least.
- Few engines sound as good at full throttle as this supercharged V8.
The Jaguar F-Type has been on sale in some form or fashion since 2014, hitting the scene and immediately making an impression thanks to killer styling, engaging handling and an all-timer supercharged V8 engine. In subsequent years, four- and six-cylinder engines joined the fold, as well as an optional manual transmission. But the F-Type went back to basics with its 2021 refresh, eschewing all lesser-cylindered engines and going all in on that supercharged V8.
Accordingly, the fact that we tested the base-model 2022 F-Type Convertible is no cause for concern. If it's a 2022 F-Type, that means it has the V8 no matter what. But is the latest V8-powered F-Type the best one yet? Read on to see how the base 2022 F-Type performs at the track and compares to past models.
The F-Type has been available in a wide number of variations since its debut. We've seen coupes and convertibles powered by four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, all equipped with either a turbocharger or supercharger. The majority of F-Types use an eight-speed automatic transmission, though for a few years the V6 engine could be paired with a six-speed manual. Few were sold, so Jaguar axed the three-pedal F-Type in 2020. We've listed the horsepower and torque ratings for each model we tested at the Edmunds test track, including the 2022 car we just drove. Note that all of these vehicles were equipped with the automatic transmission.
Test Car
Engine
type
|2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 RWD Convertible
|supercharged V8
|444 hp/428 lb-ft
|4.4 sec
|12.9 sec @ 108.8 mph
|110 ft
|0.95 g
|3,947 lbs
|2021 Jaguar F-Type R AWD
|supercharged V8
|575 hp/516 lb-ft
|3.6 sec
|11.9 sec @ 117.4 mph
|104 ft
|1.05 g
|4,096 lbs
|2019 Jaguar F-Type R Dynamic P380 AWD
|supercharged V6
|380 hp/339 lb-ft
|5.3 sec
|13.7 sec @ 100.5 mph
|113 ft
|0.98 g
|3,954 lbs
|2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR
|supercharged V8
|575 hp/516 lb-ft
|3.6 sec
|11.6 sec @ 120.8 mph
|100 ft
|1.07 g
|3,958 lbs
|2018 Jaguar F-Type P300 RWD
|turbocharged inline-4
|296 hp/295 lb-ft
|5.5 sec
|13.9 sec @ 100.1 mph
|109 ft
|0.99 g
|3,570 lbs
|2015 Jaguar F-Type R (RWD)
|supercharged V8
|550 hp/502 lb-ft
|3.8 sec
|11.8 sec @ 121.3 mph
|106 ft
|0.98 g
|3,906 lbs
The 2022 F-Type slots right in the middle of nearly every category, from curb weight to horsepower to 0-60 times. It's also the only convertible on the list. The 4.4-second sprint to 60 puts it on par with the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet and Toyota GR Supra 3.0. In braking, it matches a motley crew including the Audi RS 5 Sportback, the Subaru WRX and the Hyundai Elantra N.
Fun fact: You may notice that the V6 model weighs roughly the same as the V8-powered models. Odd, as you'd think having two fewer cylinders would significantly reduce the car's weight, which is indeed the case comparing the four-cylinder model to the others. The similarity between the V6 and V8 is because the V6 is just Jaguar's V8 with the rear two cylinders filled in. Do a quick image search for "Jaguar F-Type V6 engine" and you'll see what we mean.
A few years back, we walked away supremely disappointed with the 2021 Jaguar F-Type R. Its performance numbers were admirable, but it wasn't very much fun to drive. The steering lacked feel and, despite all-wheel drive, the car never felt planted on anything less than perfect pavement. The original F-Type had an almost comical propensity for oversteer. Check out some of the photos from Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2015 F-Type R Coupe. The revised F-Type R lost that playfulness, sapping much of the joy from the driving experience.
You might think all-wheel drive was the culprit, but our long-term 2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR didn't exhibit the new R's issues even though it also had all-wheel drive. Thankfully, the 2022 F-Type P450 RWD takes after the SVR in spirit. While there are sharper and more engaging sports cars on the market, it's hard to beat this Jag for visceral thrills when you mash the gas. From the test notes:
"THIS IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE MODEL! The AWD F-Type R we tested a while back was messy. This RWD convertible isn't the sportiest car by any stretch, but it's predictable and easy to hold at the limit. The steering is blah but better than in the AWD car. The nose wants to push at the limit, but you just have to back off of the gas to tuck it back in. I think the softer suspension actually helped keep it a little more settled. Still, compared to other cars in this class, it feels a bit soft and lazy. More roll and simply not enough grip to be truly quick. Rear-end-out antics are fun, though, and something missing from the all-wheel-drive car."
"While it's not as powerful as it is in the F-Type R, the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is still a real peach. Dang, I love this engine. It makes all the right noises, and the supercharged power delivery is linear and smooth. 4.4 seconds isn't particularly quick for this class, but it's fun getting there. I couldn't get any sort of launch control to work, so the quickest run was done in Dynamic with stability control in Track mode. Hold the brake, hit the gas and release the brake right as the needle passes 2,000 rpm; don't just hold the revs and go. You want to launch it right as the engine is building momentum. You'll still get some spin, but it hooks up better [than if you just floor it]."
The fastest version of a car isn't always the best one. The F-Type P450 might just be a better machine than its more powerful, more expensive Type R sibling.