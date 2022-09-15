TESTED: 2022 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Plays the Perfect Soundtrack

Numbers never tell the entire story

A few years back, we walked away supremely disappointed with the 2021 Jaguar F-Type R. Its performance numbers were admirable, but it wasn't very much fun to drive. The steering lacked feel and, despite all-wheel drive, the car never felt planted on anything less than perfect pavement. The original F-Type had an almost comical propensity for oversteer. Check out some of the photos from Edmunds' long-term road test of the 2015 F-Type R Coupe. The revised F-Type R lost that playfulness, sapping much of the joy from the driving experience.

You might think all-wheel drive was the culprit, but our long-term 2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR didn't exhibit the new R's issues even though it also had all-wheel drive. Thankfully, the 2022 F-Type P450 RWD takes after the SVR in spirit. While there are sharper and more engaging sports cars on the market, it's hard to beat this Jag for visceral thrills when you mash the gas. From the test notes:

"THIS IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN THE ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE MODEL! The AWD F-Type R we tested a while back was messy. This RWD convertible isn't the sportiest car by any stretch, but it's predictable and easy to hold at the limit. The steering is blah but better than in the AWD car. The nose wants to push at the limit, but you just have to back off of the gas to tuck it back in. I think the softer suspension actually helped keep it a little more settled. Still, compared to other cars in this class, it feels a bit soft and lazy. More roll and simply not enough grip to be truly quick. Rear-end-out antics are fun, though, and something missing from the all-wheel-drive car."