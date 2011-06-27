  1. Home
2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Classic exterior styling, classic interior styling and materials, supercharged engine in XKR and Vanden Plas Supercharged.
  • Somewhat cramped interior dimensions, sparse feature list, aging platform.
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The XJ8 is authentically Jaguar: big outside, small inside, filled with supple leather and lustrous wood, and hopelessly outdated.

Vehicle overview

This is class. This is prestige. This is dignity. This is the Jaguar XJ8 Sedan. With a small stretch of the imagination, it seems perfectly natural picturing Prince Charles and Her Majesty The Queen sneaking out from Buckingham Palace, going out in a XJ8 for scones and a tour around Westminster Abbey.

Built in England, the XJ8 carries forward the design cues established in the three decades since XJ sedans were introduced. There's the signature Jaguar grille, the four-headlight front end, the famously seductive profile, and the chrome leaper on the hood. This car looks graceful and classy.

Jaguar offers five XJ models in 2001. There is the standard XJ8, the extended-wheelbase XJ8 L, the highline XJ8 Vanden Plas, the supercharged Vanden Plas, and the supercharged XJR. All of these are fitted with a 4.0-liter AJ-V8 engine. In normally aspirated trim, the engine makes 290 horsepower and 290 foot-pounds of torque. All of the XJ8s are quick, and the V8 allows effortless cruising and passing. The supercharged XJR and Vanden Plas make 370 horsepower. Equipped as such, the XJR will accelerate from zero to 60 in about 5.4 seconds, besting anything on the slow side of a Porsche 911 or Chevrolet Corvette Jaguar's interior delivers a powerful dose of classic heritage. And by classic, we're talking wood and leather. The XJ8 features excellent-looking burl walnut wood on the instrument panel that further extends to wood inserts on the doors. Connolly leather is used on the seats, center console, glove box, and door panels. Some of the plastic buttons remind us of cheaper Ford switchgear, however, and depending on how big you are, you'll end up calling the Jag's interior "cozy" or "cramped."

Standard equipment on the XJ8 includes Automatic Stability Control, speed-sensitive steering, memory seating for the driver, front- and side-impact driver and passenger airbags, and a vehicle security system. The Vanden Plas Sedan gets burl walnut trim inlaid with select Peruvian boxwood, deep-pile wool footwell rugs, and fold-out walnut picnic tables mounted on the rear of the front seats. For 2001, the Vanden Plas also gets the 320-watt Alpine sound system as standard equipment, and the Vanden Plas Supercharged has the sound system and the GPS navigation system as standard.

The XJ8's strongest attributes are its class and individuality. Jaguar's asking price is also quite agreeable. However, the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S Class are ultimately better vehicles in terms of driving enjoyment and feature content. If you really want a Jaguar, you might want to wait for the all-new XJ8 that is rumored to arrive in 2003.

2001 Highlights

Jaguar's premium sedan receives only minor content changes for 2001. The XJ8 and XJ8 L both receive a six-disc CD changer as standard equipment. The Vanden Plas gets a premium sound system with the CD changer as standard, as well as heated front and rear seats. The navigation system is standard on the Vanden Plas Supercharged. For all models, Jaguar has added a new reverse parking control system and strengthened the chassis with new crush tubes, doors, hinges and steering columns. There are also new exterior colors, a new style of wheel for Vanden Plas models and an optional dealer-installed Motorola Timeport digital phone. Topping things off is a new no-cost scheduled maintenance program that covers four regular service visits under the four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A bargain if you do the preventive maintenance
John Mulvihill,03/13/2015
XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A)
This car is a bargain in the used marketplace, with excellent performance and reliability. But there are weak areas. Make sure the plastic timing gear has been replaced with factory metal components. And, that the plastic water pump has been replaced with the factory metal unit. Do not buy an XJ that's been through an overheat. Look for sludge on the valve covers. The ZF automatic is "sealed for life" and prone to failure over 80K miles unless thoroughly cleaned out. Buy one of these cars only if you know of a non-dealer Jaguar speciality shop that can service it. (Check with your local Jaguar club.) Update: March, 2017 : I'm not sure when I first posted my original review, but it's been at least a couple of years. Over that interval I've put on a lot of miles, including an extended road trip to Canada. Now at 148K miles and nine years of ownership I have many compliments and only a couple of complaints. On the complaining side I wish the car had better fuel economy. I rarely drive in Sport mode, and I'm not a stop-light drag racer, but my XJR does no better than 16 mpg in around-town driving and 20 or 21 mpg on the highway at 75 mph. One weakness I watch out for: the ZF five-speed automatic. It uses synthetic transmission fluid and supposedly is "sealed for life." In other words, you'll never have to change the transmission fluid. That's all well and good it the owner thinks the car's lifespan is over at 80K miles. But this is a 250K mile car. As metal dust circulates through the transmission over the years, it accumulates and clogs the filters and magnets and lodges in nooks and crannies. My expert mechanic went through my transmission at 100K miles and flushed everything, including the torque converter, which is a tricky operation. The result is all I could have hoped for. The fluid is still clean 48K miles after. Today's generation of luxury cars come equipped with V6s for the most part, some with inline fours, all turbocharged. To achieve my car's 400 hp (I've tweaked the Eaton supercharger), they need to boost these small engines mercilessly, and that can't be a good thing. Manufacturers are reducing engine displacement to meet government standards for emissions and fuel economy. and the new generation of luxury cars give 2 or 3 mpg more. I'll gladly keep my 32-valve DOHC V8 with supercharger. Unlike today's turbocharged cars, there's no lag on acceleration and the blower emits an intoxicating whine. This is what a Spitfire must sound like. The car makes power as new and I get a thousand miles out of a quart of Mobil 1. Since I wrote the first review my privately owned (non-dealer) Jag specialist shop has needed only to change the oil and a couple of filters and replace spark plugs. The shop's owner and chief wrench, Juan, tells me this generation XJ-series (1998 - 2003) is setting a new standard for reliability as the cars age. There is a proviso: XJs built before 2002 need their plastic timing gear and water pump replaced with factory metal parts. This is expensive, a couple thousand dollars. But one the metal components are installed, there will never be a need to fix this problem again. In summary, my affection for this car has grown, and I'm obliged to give it five stars over its previous four. Even though it's 16 model years old, the car is holding up superbly. It's still tight, the original Bilstein shocks are still doing their job, and I am no longer worried about unexpected breakdowns. I'm 67 now, and don't see the need for another car: this one will outlive me. Also holding up well are the Connolly leather (with maintenance, and always parking the car indoors, as did the original owner) and the factory-optional Emerald mica paint. Apart from stone chips, the paint looks as new, with the same intense emerald green. As with the interior, the paint's longevity is dependent on the car being parked out of the weather. I've driven the new XJ and am a big fan of Jaguar's new lineup. Finally the Germans have a serious competitor in the sports sedan arena. But without a doubt, my old XJR rides better than the new one. My car is better insulated from the road, and you hardly feel the imperfections you drive over them. By comparison, the new XJ with its 20" wheels (as opposed to my car's 18") and rubber-band tires just can't absorb the bumps as capably. There's no doubt it handles better on a twisty road. My XJR doesn't like tight twisties, but put it on a road with long sweepers and it's in its element. You can buy a car like mine privately on Craigs List for around $4,000. (I paid $12,500 for mine nine years ago, when it had 85K miles on the clock.) The trick to buying one of these is to purchase it privately from an enthusiast owner who has maintained it rigorously. Don't buy one from someone who has not kept the service records. And don't buy one if you don't have access to a Jag service shop that is not part of a dealership. Do buy one if you have driven one and love it.
Bad cat, worst pick of the litter
mad lawyer,10/14/2010
I've owned many luxury cars, all American, hence I never had a jag before. Bought this one used because it was just so pretty sitting on the lot. From day one, I've had nothing but extremely expensive repair bills from the most wide variety of areas, including, windows, sun roof, shocks, transmission, wheel bearings and finally the engine. In just over 3 years I spent over $10k on repairs, including $3500 for trans., and now they want $7k for a new engine, as I was stranded out on a quiet freeway in a corn field when the engine died last month. I would never recommend this vehicle.
finally got one!
New Jag Guy,04/01/2003
The thing looks like it's doing a hundred just sitting at the curb, and it definitely stands out in a sea of bubble cars. Soaks up the bumps better than even old Detroit sedans did, and yet is really a fine road car in the twists and turns. The reviewers like to say the XJ doesn't communicate with you like the German sedans. They're wrong. Seating position is great...you sit low, just like in an old sports car to really get that sensation of speed. Though regular XJ8's are cramped, the VDP is not. Definitely the way to go. Don't get this car if you want to go around town anonymously!
I Love It!
kewt,10/30/2008
I bought this car used with 30,000 miles on it. It has been wonderful. We haven't had a moment's trouble with it. We took a six-week cross-country trip in it and it couldn't have been more comfortable. We average about 27 MPG on the highway and anywhere from 12 to 16 in town. It's also a real head-turner. Lots of fun! I would recommend this car in a heartbeat.
See all 29 reviews of the 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs
More about the 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series XJR. Available styles include Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), and Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A).

Research Similar Vehicles