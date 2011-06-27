  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2007 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Well-controlled and supple ride, gorgeous interior, more performance than you might expect.
  • Many interior controls are counterintuitive and/or indecipherable, seats are awkwardly shaped for some bodies, the transmission can be clumsy to operate.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$12,000
Used XJ-Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Stately, elegant and maybe a little stuffy, the 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series of sedans are everything a modern and proper English motorcar should be. Progressive in their all-aluminum structure but traditional in appointments and finish, the XJ and XJR drive with appropriate dignity and real sporting spirit.

Vehicle overview

Jaguar's large flagship four-door sedan, the elegant 2007 XJ, is also its most technologically advanced. A lightweight monocoque structure made up of bonded and riveted aluminum elements underpins an exterior design that appears almost unchanged from the previous six generations of XJs.

Still, buyers don't choose a Jag because of the technology involved. The XJ has all the sensuous wood, leather and chrome expected of this storied British marque, combined with sophisticated road manners, surprisingly nimble handling and excellent performance from the 4.2-liter DOHC 32-valve Jaguar V8 -- in either naturally aspirated or supercharged form. Beyond that, this seventh-generation XJ (introduced as a 2004 model) is the roomiest XJ yet in both short- and long-wheelbase models.

However it's still a rather idiosyncratic machine. The ventilation controls would baffle a cryptologist, the "J-Gate" shifter topping the six-speed automatic transmission operates with scattershot imprecision and other controls seem to be designed with frustration in mind. Happily, the XJ isn't hobbled by sharing components with lesser machinery from parent Ford's catalog, but if what you want is a thoroughly rational car, buy German or Japanese. This car is, quite defiantly, not an Audi, BMW, Infiniti, Lexus or Mercedes.

Interestingly, the most controversial element of the 2007 Jaguar XJ is how conservatively it's styled. The XJ styling idiom -- four more-or-less circular headlamps bracketing a rectangular grille up front, an arched roof line and drop-away tail -- was set way back with the first XJ6 in 1969 and since then it was assumed that that styling was "timeless." Apparently, though, that assumption was wrong and many are clamoring for a more contemporary styling to reflect the XJ's leading-edge construction. That fresh styling is likely to come with the next XJ.

So if this how you think a Jag sedan should look, get your XJ soon.

2007 Jaguar XJ-Series models

The 2007 Jaguar XJ series comes as five separate models: base XJ8, XJ8 L with an extended wheelbase, supercharged and performance-oriented XJR, hyper-luxurious Vanden Plas and ludicrously luxurious and supercharged Super V8. The XJ and XJ8 L come with 18-inch wheels, a Computer Active Technology (CATS) active damping suspension, xenon headlamps, rear park control, Bluetooth wireless ability, a moonroof, power-adjustable pedals, power everything else and, of course, plenty of burl walnut trim.

For the Vanden Plas, Jaguar adds front park control, a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel, a navigation system, lambswool foot-well rugs, fold-down picnic trays for the rear seat passengers, an electric rear sunblind, power-folding exterior mirrors and a premium audio system. The high-performance XJR is based on the short-wheelbase body and gets 19-inch wheels, high-performance tires, an "R Performance" brake system, front park control, radar-adaptive cruise control, a sport-tuned suspension and expected luxuries like the navigation system, more powerful stereo and power-folding side mirrors.

Finally, at the tippy top of the Jaguar line, is the Super V8 that marries the XJR's blown engine with the long-wheelbase body and wears 19-inch wheels. Of course it gets the "R Performance" brakes and the front park control radar-adaptive cruise control, and everything else an XJR has. But it also has the Vanden Plas' fold-down picnic tables, a rear DVD multimedia entertainment system with twin display screens, and a four-zone climate control system.

That four-zone climate control system is an option on the Vanden Plas and XJR and so is the DVD multimedia entertainment system. Twenty-inch wheels are available for the XJR and Super V8, and much of what is standard on the Vanden Plas is optional on the XJ8 and XJ8 L. If that's all not enough, Sirius satellite radio is an option across the board.

2007 Highlights

Entering its fourth year of production, the current (seventh-generation) Jaguar XJ range of full-size luxury cars gets Bluetooth wireless technology as standard equipment, while the base XJ8, longer-wheelbase XJ8 L and supercharged XJR receive higher-quality leather upholstery.

Performance & mpg

All 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series sedans are rear-wheel drive and powered by Jaguar's 4.2-liter V8. The XJ8, XJ8 L and Vanden Plas use a naturally aspirated version rated at 300 horsepower while the XJR and Super V8 add a Roots-style supercharger to swell total output to 400 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all XJ models. Edmunds.com's test of the mechanically identical 2005 Super V8 had it accelerating from zero to 60 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

Safety

Jaguar's "Adaptive Restraint Technology System" monitors the positions of both the driver and front passenger instead of merely their weight when deciding how and when to deploy the front, side and side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes and stability control are also standard.

Driving

Operating in virtual silence, with a suspension system tuned more for grace and dignity than corner-carving, the 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series sedans have a personality unique among high-end luxury cars. But with their lightweight construction and the surprisingly eager V8 aboard, they're also surprisingly rambunctious when given some spur. If you want a Jaguar, there really aren't any substitutes.

Interior

Every 2007 XJ-series sedan interior is finished in wood veneers, luscious leather and absolutely tasteful chrome accents. Where other luxury cars try to impress with overwhelming technology, the XJ has the feeling of a British manor's study — it lacks only bookshelves and brandy snifters. Still the XJ's interiors could be better; many drivers find the seats unaccommodating, some of the switchgear has a tactile cheapness to its operation and there's nothing intuitive about their operation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stunning Big Cat!
Brian Mac,02/27/2017
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Incredibly smooth and quiet ride. Surprisingly quick and nimble for a car of this size. Far more class and comfort for far less money than comparable German cars when purchased preowned. Reliability has been flawless for the 10,000 miles I have owned it. Took a road trip and drove 23 hours with fuel stops only and found this car does not wear you out even after hours behind the wheel. LOVE THIS CAR!!! 08/31/2017-Owned 1-1/2 years & 20,000 miles now. I get bored with cars quickly, trade every year or two for something different. However, not this one. I still get excited to jump in for a weekend cruise thru the mountains or down the coast of New England. I own an auto repair shop so I know cars pretty well and this one is proving to be much more reliable than the German counterparts owned by my customers. It rides infinitely smoother and quieter. During spirited driving it may not corner quite as well as well as a BMW however, for a car this large it comes close. I would take the ride quality over the cornering agility any day. Reliability has been very good with a thermostat replacement being the only repair in the 20,000 miles I have owned it. What a pleasure to drive...and even at 10 years old it still turns heads everywhere I go! 03/01/2018- I must say I am still absolutely in love with this car. Again reliability has remained excellent with no repairs needed since my last review. Car still rides limo smooth & quiet. Looking forward to another year with my Jag! 09/04/2018- Here we are with another year passed. My Jaguar XJ8 of course is still running & driving as it did when I first purchased it in February 2016. Now at 83,000 miles I replaced all filters, fluids & spark plugs. I did replace the alternator due to a whine noise and will soon replace the battery as a preventative item as it is now 5 years old, although it has not caused any issues and it still test OK. Gotta say I still love this car!
Purrfect!
Mike ,03/05/2007
I purchased a 2007 XJ VP and find this car to be an absolute joy to drive. For the first time in owning most other prestige makes, I have finally found a vehicle that I am proud to own. The XJ VP interior is total comfort and the finish quality is unbeatable. Despite its size, the 300 HP V8 and all-alloy body makes this car surprisingly quick and it handles almost like a sports car. Thank you Jaguar! After so many years I am enjoying the experience of driving again.
Underrated
Underrated,06/28/2007
After owning almost every other premium import sedan over the last 20 years, I finally bought the XJ8L Jag. What a surprise. It may be sold as a luxury sedan, but it performs like a sports sedan. Quick reflexes without the hard ride. Comfortable seats, tons of room and excellent mileage. Plus its straightforward interior controls and ergonomics beat BMW and MB to death. Its sad that this car is not considered by more enthusiasts drivers wanting luxury as icing.
Big Kitty performs better than expected
rEgan P,10/04/2018
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Incredibly affordable high end luxury car, drives much better than expected for such a large vehicle. Comfort is exceptional, driving experience is amazing, passenger amenities are plentiful. Fabulous build quality, exceptional materials. Pros: It's a Jaguar, it's inexpensive to acquire, rides, drives and performs very well at the high levels expected or even beyond expectations. Luxurious ride, and the 'ford years' of Jaguar are known for reliability. Cons: repairs can be expensive, terribly thought out and not very well supported NAV system, only valid through 2012... once expects more 'ongoing support' from Jaguar than 5 years on a Nav system. Purchase price was $9,500, put additional funds in to repairs and restoration to bring it back to factory, including utilizing Jaguar dealership which was helpful, courteous, professional, and well expensive. ALL in on vehicle to get a very high quality restored daily driver is just under $16k
See all 11 reviews of the 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs
More about the 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series XJR. Available styles include XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A), Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), and XJR 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR is priced between $12,000 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 98391 and98391 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 XJ-Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,000 and mileage as low as 98391 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,881.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,743.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,904.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles