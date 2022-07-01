EV Range Test Roundup: How Far Can the Latest EVs Go?

2022 Audi e-tron
The Audi e-tron has been around since 2019 and was one of the first EVs we range-tested (in Sportback form). Although it still sports the same size battery (95 kilowatt-hours), Audi made some hardware and software optimizations and increased available battery capacity from the 2021 model year onward. As a result, the EPA range estimate has jumped from 204 miles to 222 miles, while the consumption estimate improved from 46 kilowatt-hours for every 100 miles to 43 kWh for the same distance.
Our 2022 e-tron test car was pretty heavily optioned with the Prestige package, but it didn't have the larger 21-inch wheels, which can have a negative impact on range. Our car had 20-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle Sport all-season tires (255/50R 20) inflated to the recommended factory pressures (38 psi front, 41 psi rear). As equipped, the 2022 e-tron tipped our scales at 5,822 pounds.
After a full day of driving at an average recorded temperature of 67 degrees, which is pretty mild weather, the e-tron managed to travel 248 miles, which is a very similar performance to the e-tron Sportback we tested two years ago. This exceeds the 222-mile EPA range estimate by 26 miles or 11.7%. Our measured consumption was also comparatively good after charging the battery back to full. The 2022 e-tron needed only 38.4 kWh to go 100 miles, which is a 10.7% improvement over the estimated consumption.