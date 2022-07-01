EV Range Test Roundup: How Far Can the Latest EVs Go?

As the electric car market heats up, we're busy range-testing every EV we can get our hands on. That means long days in the saddle — sometimes including different variants of the same vehicle. It's a labor of love, but we do it because electric-car shoppers need to know whether the EPA's range estimates are reproducible in the real world. Frankly, we're quite curious ourselves.

If you've been following our real-world range tests, then you're probably familiar with our typical expanded analysis of each test result. We won't be doing that here because every vehicle in this roundup is a variant of a vehicle we've already tested. Instead, we'll compare and discuss each of these new results relative to our previous data.

In case you're not aware of our process, Edmunds tests every electric vehicle on the same real-world driving loop to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. If you scroll through our EV range leaderboard, you'll see that most EVs have matched or exceeded their EPA range estimates in our testing. How did this latest crop of new or updated model variants perform? Without further ado, here are the results from our real-world lab.

Latest real-world range results: Same models, new variants