Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida

Dadeland Dodge is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2006 Jaguar XJ VDP only has 78,078mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jaguar XJ VDP is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The XJ VDP has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 78,078mi put on this Jaguar. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA82B56SH02174

Stock: 6SH02174

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020