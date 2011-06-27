1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,011 - $2,172
Used XJ-Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The XJ6 loses the Sovereign model. Comfy power seats, integrated foglights and new wheels mark the changes for Britain's most popular luxury sedan. On the XJS, the V12 engine is dropped in favor of a 4.0-liter inline-six. Mercifully, a four-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous three-speed. A traction control system starts the car in second gear to limit wheelspin on slippery surfaces.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
David209,07/25/2003
This is an awesome looking car and has a superior ride. The air conditioner blower motor went out and Jaguar is the only place I could find to have it replaced. It cost a whopping $1600.00 to repair. Other than that I love the car. Hve you ever got away from the Jag service department for under $1000.00? I haven't!
Kevinmc,12/30/2004
I love it, like my wife! However, both give me problems at times. As is known, this Series 40 is better than the previous Series III (which is better looking) but still has issues, especially later in life. Mine have included flaky security system and locks, which act up in wet weather. Particularly troubling is failure of right turn signals, which required replacement of the computer $500 used, plus labor) and not the other side isn't working.The soft leather wears in the front seats, particularly at the edge where the seat belt rubs the seat. Acceleration and handling can't be beat in a car anything like this size. It's still a good value to spend some money maintaining this classic.
Chris Degnan,09/18/2003
This is the most fun I've had since high school. I love the 5 speed, the lines are beautiful, no mechanical problems. My third Jag.
Mystic_pimp,03/27/2003
This Car has a smooth Drive train, with the Rear-wheel-Drive. The 210 horsepower give this car an awesome acceleration. If your looking for a fun car for spring or summer this is it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5350 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the XJ-Series
Related Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019