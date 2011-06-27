  1. Home
1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The XJ6 loses the Sovereign model. Comfy power seats, integrated foglights and new wheels mark the changes for Britain's most popular luxury sedan. On the XJS, the V12 engine is dropped in favor of a 4.0-liter inline-six. Mercifully, a four-speed automatic transmission replaces the previous three-speed. A traction control system starts the car in second gear to limit wheelspin on slippery surfaces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Second Jag
David209,07/25/2003
This is an awesome looking car and has a superior ride. The air conditioner blower motor went out and Jaguar is the only place I could find to have it replaced. It cost a whopping $1600.00 to repair. Other than that I love the car. Hve you ever got away from the Jag service department for under $1000.00? I haven't!
Love it... caution for electronic pbms
Kevinmc,12/30/2004
I love it, like my wife! However, both give me problems at times. As is known, this Series 40 is better than the previous Series III (which is better looking) but still has issues, especially later in life. Mine have included flaky security system and locks, which act up in wet weather. Particularly troubling is failure of right turn signals, which required replacement of the computer $500 used, plus labor) and not the other side isn't working.The soft leather wears in the front seats, particularly at the edge where the seat belt rubs the seat. Acceleration and handling can't be beat in a car anything like this size. It's still a good value to spend some money maintaining this classic.
'93 XJS Convertible 5 speed
Chris Degnan,09/18/2003
This is the most fun I've had since high school. I love the 5 speed, the lines are beautiful, no mechanical problems. My third Jag.
Excellent
Mystic_pimp,03/27/2003
This Car has a smooth Drive train, with the Rear-wheel-Drive. The 210 horsepower give this car an awesome acceleration. If your looking for a fun car for spring or summer this is it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5350 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ12 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, and XJS 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1993 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,438.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,327.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,356.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

