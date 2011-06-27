1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag joins the safety equipment roster. CFC-free air conditioning is added to the standard equipment list. For the XJS, a five-speed manual transmission is available as a new option for the 4.0-liter inline-six engine. An XJR-S derived XJ-S 6.0-liter V12 is available, they are differentiated by a rear spoiler, mirrors, grille and alloy wheels. The XJ-12 is available with a 301-horsepower engine and a four-speed automatic transmission.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mark,01/15/2009
I bought the 1994 XJ12 (XJ81) because this was the only year it came in the XJ40 body style. The car seems heavy compared to the excellent XJ6 (XJ40), but the 6.0L V-12 delivers much more torque. Still, a poor trade off and the fuel consumption is hard to take. If you're a Jag guy, the car disappoints a little. If you're not a Jag guy stay far away - it will eat you out of house and home.
aal,02/27/2002
Our 1994 xj6 is one of the finest cars I've ever driven. The ride is better than any other car I've ever been in. It's a pleasure just to be in it. But what amazes me is the very low cost of these cars - its inexplicable. They suffer from a poor reputation for reliability, but our car has been extremely reliable, and I think the reputation is undesrved for the 92 on models.
specialkids1,05/28/2006
I bought this car last October. I had to change the oil pump, it was expensive. Not only was repair very expensive the local Jag dealer had it for 2 months because they really didn't know how to deal with this car. But to the dealerships credit I have not had a problem since the repair. My only advice is if you buy this car--remember its a keeper --not for future trade ( much less value than when you purchase it)
Hugh,09/05/2008
In the 10 years I have owned this car I have had no repairs at all. A battery, two front shocks, and a set of tires are all I have put into it. It has not been to a dealer at all in ten years. It is garaged and I use it almost exclusively with top down, which is frequent here in Florida. I have thought about a new one, but this style is too outstanding!
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 5400 rpm
