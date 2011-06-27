  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,363 - $2,927
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag joins the safety equipment roster. CFC-free air conditioning is added to the standard equipment list. For the XJS, a five-speed manual transmission is available as a new option for the 4.0-liter inline-six engine. An XJR-S derived XJ-S 6.0-liter V12 is available, they are differentiated by a rear spoiler, mirrors, grille and alloy wheels. The XJ-12 is available with a 301-horsepower engine and a four-speed automatic transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I like the XJ12, but...
Mark,01/15/2009
I bought the 1994 XJ12 (XJ81) because this was the only year it came in the XJ40 body style. The car seems heavy compared to the excellent XJ6 (XJ40), but the 6.0L V-12 delivers much more torque. Still, a poor trade off and the fuel consumption is hard to take. If you're a Jag guy, the car disappoints a little. If you're not a Jag guy stay far away - it will eat you out of house and home.
Unbelievable value
aal,02/27/2002
Our 1994 xj6 is one of the finest cars I've ever driven. The ride is better than any other car I've ever been in. It's a pleasure just to be in it. But what amazes me is the very low cost of these cars - its inexplicable. They suffer from a poor reputation for reliability, but our car has been extremely reliable, and I think the reputation is undesrved for the 92 on models.
GOOD PRICE GOOD CAR
specialkids1,05/28/2006
I bought this car last October. I had to change the oil pump, it was expensive. Not only was repair very expensive the local Jag dealer had it for 2 months because they really didn't know how to deal with this car. But to the dealerships credit I have not had a problem since the repair. My only advice is if you buy this car--remember its a keeper --not for future trade ( much less value than when you purchase it)
Thrilling Car
Hugh,09/05/2008
In the 10 years I have owned this car I have had no repairs at all. A battery, two front shocks, and a set of tires are all I have put into it. It has not been to a dealer at all in ten years. It is garaged and I use it almost exclusively with top down, which is frequent here in Florida. I have thought about a new one, but this style is too outstanding!
See all 22 reviews of the 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
278 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ12 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, XJS 2dr Coupe, XJS V12 2dr Convertible, and XJS V12 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,266.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $9,883.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,173.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 1994 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles