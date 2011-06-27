Used 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Jag !
Very fun to drive. Not sure about reliability as it only has 14k miles. Drives like a dream & very responsive handling and acceleration. 2 quirks I will mention: No back-up camera in navigation system. "beep" signal is very adequate though Rear seat headrests hinder rear outward vision TREMENDOUSLY !!! I wish they could flip down out of the way or could be removed easily. The headrests enlarge the blindspots on both sides, therefore you must rely heavily on rear view side mirrors when changing lanes. Make sure mirrors are adjusted correctly or you WILL cut someone off when changing lanes. Otherwise, one of my most memorable cars to drive & to look at.
Jaguar Vanden Plas (Boca Raton, FL)
This car is an absolute dream to drive with a ton of features and a new sportier exterior design in the 2008 model. The interior is beautifully crafted with 2 tone leather seats and elm wood finish. The car just handles extremely smooth and is very comfortable with a long body for tall passengers in the back seat. The drive is very luxurious while it has a feeling of plenty of power (I have the 300 HP version) since the aluminum design makes it lighter than ever. It just handles very well overall and corners extremely well. I have had 2 BMWs previously and this stacks up extremely well (maybe a tad better) to BMW.
Mercedes Beater
I recently bought a Mercedes, trading in mY Range Rover, as I travel long distances on business. After 500 miles I realized it was uncomfortable and poorly built. I then bought my Certified XJ8L and have since put 3000 fast, quiet comfortable miles on the car in three weeks. Although a (very) big car, with room for the times I take my teenage kids, it's aluminium construction means it takes corners quickly, stops quickly and has reasonable gas mileage. It's classic looks in Pearl Gray always attract attention and it stands out from the generic luxury sedan look. The car gives me great pleasure. If you are looking for a light, fast luxurious car, you should try one.
Vast and Furious
The nicest car that I have ever driven. 400 horsepower purring at your command. I compared Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Lexus, and Mercedes. I believe this car is the best combination of performance and comfort on the market today. Easy to use touch screen navigation and Blue Tooth communications, (no annoying iDrive). New, more comfortable seats in the 2008 (traded an '04 XJR). Also cabin is much more quiet than previous models.
One more time !
This is my 4th Jaguar, all XJ Sedans, Two were Vanden Plas. Two were new, 2 were Certified used.. I have had wonderful results with all my cars, few repairs . I want one more , hope my luck holds. The pleasure of driving and owning erases the cost.
