Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been

outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars.