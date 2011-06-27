1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Review
Other years
1991 Highlights
Bigger engine is available on the XJS to compete with sportier competitors. A driver airbag is added to the standard equipment list.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
emarkwith,09/28/2002
Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars.
dhatfield12,08/05/2014
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
Bought my Jag XJ6 Sovereign for a very good price. Great gas mileage, average 18.3mpg. Very comfortable, reliable, performs like a champ, and overall a great first car and birthday gift in a sense! Update 08-05-16: Have had the car for a few years now. And in the past few weeks I've had my first major part failure: the starter. All cars are prone to it. Luckily the starter is readily available!
euthailand9,08/01/2003
One of the most beautiful cars in the world. Loads of power and very comfortable. A great GT! Car has a fair bit of scuttle shake so drives better on freeways - minor roads aren't as much fun. Every conceivable extra comes with these cars but I have the feeling it is a 'fragile' car compared with say a Mercedes. If you want to look good and don't mind the awful fuel consumption (15mpg ave) this is the car for you :-)
DerLange,01/30/2004
A 15-yr-old car that has stood the test of time. Held up well. Only gripe is hard seats for a long drive. Absolutely beautiful car, powerful wonderful to drive - find a GOOD independent mechanic who can get good prices on parts!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
