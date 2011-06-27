  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Bigger engine is available on the XJS to compete with sportier competitors. A driver airbag is added to the standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Jaguar XJ6
emarkwith,09/28/2002
Love this car...It has been great since the moment I drove it brand new off the lot. The ride is smooth and comfortable. Hate riding and driving other vehicles because in comparison the ride is bumpy and rough. We have never had any mechanical problems. Simple routine service (oil/lube) has been a breeze. The breaking ability is superb. Its performance has been outstanding. Even now, at 11 years of age it is still a delightful car even in comparsion to brand new cars.
First Car
dhatfield12,08/05/2014
XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan
Bought my Jag XJ6 Sovereign for a very good price. Great gas mileage, average 18.3mpg. Very comfortable, reliable, performs like a champ, and overall a great first car and birthday gift in a sense! Update 08-05-16: Have had the car for a few years now. And in the past few weeks I've had my first major part failure: the starter. All cars are prone to it. Luckily the starter is readily available!
The Very Classy XJS Convertible
euthailand9,08/01/2003
One of the most beautiful cars in the world. Loads of power and very comfortable. A great GT! Car has a fair bit of scuttle shake so drives better on freeways - minor roads aren't as much fun. Every conceivable extra comes with these cars but I have the feeling it is a 'fragile' car compared with say a Mercedes. If you want to look good and don't mind the awful fuel consumption (15mpg ave) this is the car for you :-)
Great car!
DerLange,01/30/2004
A 15-yr-old car that has stood the test of time. Held up well. Only gripe is hard seats for a long drive. Absolutely beautiful car, powerful wonderful to drive - find a GOOD independent mechanic who can get good prices on parts!
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
223 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1991 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Coupe, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, and XJS 2dr Coupe.

