Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 Jaguar XJ Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong lineup of supercharged V6 and V8 engines
  • Lively handling and responsive steering
  • Available with AWD and in short- and long-wheelbase configurations
  • Front seat room is a bit tighter than the competition's
  • Touchscreen infotainment interface starting to feel dated
  • Trunk is somewhat shallow and small for the class
  • Rear seats do not fold down to accommodate long cargo
Which XJ does Edmunds recommend?

We like the long-wheelbase XJL Portfolio because of the 5 extra inches of space allocated entirely to rear seat legroom. The base supercharged V6 engine has plenty of power for daily use and is much more efficient than either of the optional V8 engines. The XJL comes very nicely equipped, so the only other thing we'd spring for is the Parking Assist pack, which adds 360-degree parking sensors, a surround-view camera, and parallel/perpendicular parking assist.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The full-size, luxury-packed 2017 Jaguar XJ may be falling behind in the race for the latest advanced technology, but it still manages to offer more sex appeal than any of its competition. The XJ is available in both regular- and long-wheelbase models, the latter offering becoming the standard configuration for the class. All XJs come with heated and cooled seats across the board, but only the longer XJL models can be outfitted with reclining rear seats, rear footrests, fold-down laptop trays and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

The XJ features a series of strong supercharged engines: a V6 in the base models and two levels of V8s for the mid- and top-tier trims. There's also a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive (base models only). The engines provide more than enough motive force in the XJ even if its sporting intentions don't quite match the levels of rivals.

There is much to enjoy while in the XJ's quiet, comfortable and well-appointed cabin, less any latest nifty gadgets you'd want to show off to the neighbors. And like many Jaguars before it, the design should stand up to the test of time.

2017 Jaguar XJ models

The 2017 Jaguar XJ is a sporty full-size luxury sedan that seats up to five and is available in regular XJ and long-wheelbase XJL models. Standard trims consist of the base R-Sport, mid-level Supercharged and high-end XJR. The XJL comes in Portfolio, Supercharged and XJR trims. All models feature supercharged engines and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The R-Sport and Portfolio share a 3.0-liter V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) with the option of all-wheel drive, the Supercharged trims get a 5.0-liter V8 (470 hp, 424 lb-ft) and the XJR models a higher-output V8 (550 hp, 502 lb-ft).

Though it's the base model, the R-Sport comes very well equipped with standard 19-inch wheels, an adaptive and self-leveling suspension, driver-adjustable steering and throttle settings, shift paddles, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, automatic adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, power soft-close doors, a power trunklid, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside the R-Sport you'll find leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled seats across the board, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. An 8-inch touchscreen anchors the infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, the InControl app suite, a Wi-Fi hot spot and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system with a satellite and HD radio, a CD player, digital music storage and a USB connection.

Options and packages available for the R-Sport include the Comfort package that adds 14-way power front seats with massage functions, front passenger-seat memory settings and four-zone climate control. The Parking Assist package includes a surround-view camera, 360-degree parking sensors and, for rear-drive models only, an automatic parking system. The Illumination package adds LED rear reading lights and blue illumination surrounding the front and rear air vents, on the door tread plates and the trunk finisher. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, an upgraded stereo, a heated windshield and a wood-and-leather steering wheel.

The Portfolio model is the equivalent base trim of the long-wheelbase XJL. In addition to the 5 inches of rear legroom gained, you'll also get upgraded leather upholstery, standard four-zone automatic climate control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, rear LED reading lights, an electric rear window sunscreen and manual rear-side-window sunscreens.

The options list for the Portfolio is similar to the R-Sport, with the addition of a Premium Rear Seat package that includes reclining rear seats with memory function and footrests, extra cushy winged headrests (for the front and rear seats), electric rear side-window sunscreens, fold-down tray tables and a rear-seat entertainment system.

The V8-powered Supercharged trim, again available in both regular- and long-wheelbase, includes the Portfolio model's standard equipment, along with unique exterior trim, an active locking rear differential, tauter suspension tuning, 20-inch wheels with performance tires and larger brakes. All of the XJL Portfolio options are also available on the Supercharged model.

Topping the range is the fire-breathing XJR models with 550 horsepower on tap. If that isn't enough to get excited about, you also receive exclusive 20-inch wheels, premium paint colors (an extra-cost option on lesser XJs), R-specific suspension tuning, an active exhaust system (varying the amount of exhaust noise), sport seats, a heated steering wheel and unique interior trim. Due to the XJR's performance focus, however, you unfortunately lose the massaging seats, and the Premium Rear Seating package and the upgraded Meridian stereo are not available.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2016 Jaguar XJL Portfolio AWD (3.0L supercharged V6; AWD; 8-speed automatic).

Driving

3.5
It's not top-of-the-class, but the Jaguar XJL Portfolio AWD is thoroughly competent, and it has the driving characteristics of a much smaller car. If the 3.0-liter V6 doesn't light your fire, the XJL Supercharged V8 or top-dog XJR provides much more power in similar packages.

Acceleration

4.0
The base engine, a 340-horsepower supercharged 3.0-liter V6, never feels sluggish, even with 4,400 pounds of Jaguar to lug around. It allows the XJ to execute passing maneuvers with ease and sprint from zero to 60 mph in only 5.4 seconds, a solid showing for any sedan.

Braking

3.0
The XJL's brake pedal doesn't provide the feel or feedback we'd expect of a dynamic luxury sedan. Despite this numbness, it delivered surprisingly good results in our simulated panic-stop test from 60 mph, with a distance of 111 feet. This is a shorter than average for the segment.

Steering

3.0
Steering weight is surprisingly light for such a large luxury sedan. Those looking for firmer, European-style steering may find it too feathery.

Handling

3.5
Ample grip, all-wheel-drive traction and modest body roll deliver confident handling on twisty roads that's likely beyond what most will expect from a luxury sedan. That said, competitors in this space continue to push the envelope and offer sharper response characteristics.

Drivability

4.0
Acceleration is always smooth and confident thanks to the tractable engine and the quiet decisiveness of the eight-speed transmission. The engine's auto stop-start transition isn't where it needs to be in terms of smoothness, but it can be disabled.

Comfort

4.0
Although others have surpassed it in this area, the XJL is still extremely comfortable. It comes with standard dual-pane side glass, four-zone climate control, soft-close doors, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and one of the quietest cabins around.

Seat comfort

4.0
The front seats offer good adjustability with four-way power lumbar and a massaging function, but they may be narrow for some frames. The rear seats gain 5 inches in legroom over the standard-wheelbase XJ; optional premium rear seating adds niceties such as power reclining and electric sunshades.

Ride comfort

3.0
The standard adaptive, self-leveling suspension on the XJL is comfortable for the most part, but on poorly maintained roads it can feel busier than you'd expect. The Supercharged and XJR variants get a specially tuned, stiffer suspension, which would exacerbate this condition.

Noise & vibration

4.5
The XJL is exceptionally quiet at any speed with wind and road noise distant and dispersed. It in fact isolates you from the outside world so well that the sounds of the seat cooler fans are much more noticeable.

Climate control

4.5
Four-zone climate control means all the people onboard can have it their way. All controls have physical buttons for easy, straightforward temperature and fan-speed adjustment, and all seats come with heating and cooling functions.

Interior

3.0
Rated from the backseat alone, the XJL's interior would be excellent, but ergonomic woes affect its score. The premium rear seat package, which includes power seats, dual 10-inch screens, laptop tables, electric shades and winged headrests, adds considerable luxury points.

Ease of use

2.0
Despite recent updates, the infotainment touchscreen interface still falls behind some newer systems. The graphics are attractive, but functionality is average. Also, the many mirror-finish surfaces throw off glare when it's sunny out and can be distracting.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
Large soft-close doors require only a light tough, and access to all seats is excellent. The sloping roofline, often a problem with such highly styled sedans, may only be an issue for tall occupants. Keyless entry with pushbutton ignition is also standard.

Roominess

3.5
The XJ is large enough inside to qualify as a short limousine. There's ample room for rear passengers, but front occupants may feel a little cozy due to the high center console and the way the dash wraps around like a cockpit. There's plenty of headroom both front and rear for average-height adults.

Visibility

3.0
The forward view is especially good thanks to slender front windshield pillars and a long sloping roof. There is a sizable rear three-quarter blind spot, but blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sonar are standard and alleviate this foible.

Quality

3.0
Excellent paint and leather, but other aspects come up a little short. The interior appears impressive at first glance, but a closer inspection reveals seat cross-stitching that doesn't look as clean as it should, and the use of plastic parts is a little too liberal for a vehicle of this ilk.

Utility

3.0
There's good small item storage front and rear, thanks to the center armrest bins and a large glovebox, but the XJ's shallow trunk is slightly smaller than those of most competitors.

Small-item storage

3.5
A large glovebox and medium-sized center console bins front and rear provide decent storage options, though the door pockets are narrow and not made for water bottles. Both front and rear cupholders have an anti-tip design and a pass-through to accommodate cups with handles.

Cargo space

2.5
The XJ's long-but-shallow trunk has a total carrying capacity of 15.2 cubic feet, which puts it on the lower side of average for the class. The rear seats are fixed in place and don't fold to expand the trunk, which is a common in this class of car.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jaguar XJ.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Superb. Good enough for the Queen
Flyman,03/08/2019
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The XJL is a big car, with a relatively small trunk - meaning that the space is use by the interior. The rear seats (heated, and cooled as standard, with massage and electronic recline options) are a lovely place to spend a lot of time, and feel opulent and spacious. There are no clamors for 'shotgun' with this car as the rear is just as comfortable as the front. The driver's seat is also a fine place to be - heated, cooled, massage, infinitely adjustable - I can sit there for an 8 hour drive and get out feeling cool, calm and collected. I have the 470HP V8. It is smooth as silk, goes like a rocket, and roars like a Jaguar. I have driven the V6 and find it adequate. Its also coarse to the V8 refined (but some people do prefer the rasp to the roar). I have found with my driving style there is little between the fuel economy as the V6 has to work harder in acceleration, the V8 returns 30mpg on the highway at 70-75 mph because it doesn't have to do anything other than tick over. And if you are spending $100k on a new car do you care about a few bucks a month on fuel?Its way more distinctive, graceful, and good to drive and look at than the BMW 7 or Mercedes S. I'm not familiar with the Audi A8, but for me the only competitor in this segment is the Maserati Quatraport. The Jaguar of old had reliability problems - mine has never been in the shop except for service and note that some years have 5 years free maintenance and 5 years of bumper to bumper warranty which is transferable, making this a ridiculously good value as 2 or 3 year old used car. The navigation, voice recognition and some of the othe technology feels clunky and can be irritating - why make a fabulous car and then tie it up to AT&T for connectivity? (for those who don't know, AT&T has one of the lowest customer satisfaction levels of any US company). The car is excellent and I can't score it less than 5 stars just because it has a complicated navigation system and obsolete 3G AT&T WiFi hotspot! The ride can be transformed to be EVEN SMOOTHER with 18 inch wheels by the way.
Sensors unreliable
Sa,12/15/2017
XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I purchased my dreamI bought car the end of August. The check fuel cap light came on about 3 times before I reported it. Maintenance assured me that I was the culprit. Then the check engine light came on in November. Took to shop Dec 7, replaced gas cap. Since then, it comes on about everyday. The information screen went black yesterday. Scheduled back to shop Jan 3, 2018. Wish I could get my $90,000 back and by another luxury full size sedan. I love the design and comfort but electronics spoils my experience. Great fuel economy for luxury car.
British Racing Green junkie
L Fossett,10/20/2017
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I have owned this 2016 XJ for 10 months. It drives like a sports car and has great fuel economy. I think their may be more practical luxury sedans out there but none any better looking. I love this car and I was a little nervous about buying a Jaguar because of poor press on older models. I've owned Mercedes, Cadillacs and even Corvettes. This is my favorite car ever so far!
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Jaguar XJ
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jaguar XJ features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the XJ models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a preset gap between you and the vehicle in front and will come to a complete stop automatically when reaching a line of traffic.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Notifies you of a car approaching in an adjacent lane that falls within a difficult-to-see area.
Surround Camera System
Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.

Used 2017 Jaguar XJ Overview

The Used 2017 Jaguar XJ is offered in the following submodels: XJ Sedan, XJ XJR, XJ XJR LWB. Available styles include XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), XJR LWB 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and XJR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jaguar XJ?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jaguar XJ trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio is priced between $39,950 and$46,999 with odometer readings between 14934 and41497 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport is priced between $39,980 and$39,980 with odometer readings between 25956 and25956 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged is priced between $49,992 and$49,992 with odometer readings between 12179 and12179 miles.

Which used 2017 Jaguar XJS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jaguar XJ for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2017 XJS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,950 and mileage as low as 12179 miles.

Which used 2017 Jaguar XJS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jaguar XJ for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2017 XJS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,950 and mileage as low as 12179 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jaguar XJ.

Can't find a used 2017 Jaguar XJs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,930.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,099.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,634.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,229.

