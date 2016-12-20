2017 Jaguar XJ Review
- Strong lineup of supercharged V6 and V8 engines
- Lively handling and responsive steering
- Available with AWD and in short- and long-wheelbase configurations
- Front seat room is a bit tighter than the competition's
- Touchscreen infotainment interface starting to feel dated
- Trunk is somewhat shallow and small for the class
- Rear seats do not fold down to accommodate long cargo
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The full-size, luxury-packed 2017 Jaguar XJ may be falling behind in the race for the latest advanced technology, but it still manages to offer more sex appeal than any of its competition. The XJ is available in both regular- and long-wheelbase models, the latter offering becoming the standard configuration for the class. All XJs come with heated and cooled seats across the board, but only the longer XJL models can be outfitted with reclining rear seats, rear footrests, fold-down laptop trays and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.
The XJ features a series of strong supercharged engines: a V6 in the base models and two levels of V8s for the mid- and top-tier trims. There's also a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive (base models only). The engines provide more than enough motive force in the XJ even if its sporting intentions don't quite match the levels of rivals.
There is much to enjoy while in the XJ's quiet, comfortable and well-appointed cabin, less any latest nifty gadgets you'd want to show off to the neighbors. And like many Jaguars before it, the design should stand up to the test of time.
2017 Jaguar XJ models
The 2017 Jaguar XJ is a sporty full-size luxury sedan that seats up to five and is available in regular XJ and long-wheelbase XJL models. Standard trims consist of the base R-Sport, mid-level Supercharged and high-end XJR. The XJL comes in Portfolio, Supercharged and XJR trims. All models feature supercharged engines and eight-speed automatic transmissions. The R-Sport and Portfolio share a 3.0-liter V6 (340 hp, 332 lb-ft) with the option of all-wheel drive, the Supercharged trims get a 5.0-liter V8 (470 hp, 424 lb-ft) and the XJR models a higher-output V8 (550 hp, 502 lb-ft).
Though it's the base model, the R-Sport comes very well equipped with standard 19-inch wheels, an adaptive and self-leveling suspension, driver-adjustable steering and throttle settings, shift paddles, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, automatic adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, power soft-close doors, a power trunklid, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside the R-Sport you'll find leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled seats across the board, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, and a power-adjustable and heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. An 8-inch touchscreen anchors the infotainment system featuring navigation, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, the InControl app suite, a Wi-Fi hot spot and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system with a satellite and HD radio, a CD player, digital music storage and a USB connection.
Options and packages available for the R-Sport include the Comfort package that adds 14-way power front seats with massage functions, front passenger-seat memory settings and four-zone climate control. The Parking Assist package includes a surround-view camera, 360-degree parking sensors and, for rear-drive models only, an automatic parking system. The Illumination package adds LED rear reading lights and blue illumination surrounding the front and rear air vents, on the door tread plates and the trunk finisher. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, an upgraded stereo, a heated windshield and a wood-and-leather steering wheel.
The Portfolio model is the equivalent base trim of the long-wheelbase XJL. In addition to the 5 inches of rear legroom gained, you'll also get upgraded leather upholstery, standard four-zone automatic climate control, 14-way power-adjustable front seats with massage functions, rear LED reading lights, an electric rear window sunscreen and manual rear-side-window sunscreens.
The options list for the Portfolio is similar to the R-Sport, with the addition of a Premium Rear Seat package that includes reclining rear seats with memory function and footrests, extra cushy winged headrests (for the front and rear seats), electric rear side-window sunscreens, fold-down tray tables and a rear-seat entertainment system.
The V8-powered Supercharged trim, again available in both regular- and long-wheelbase, includes the Portfolio model's standard equipment, along with unique exterior trim, an active locking rear differential, tauter suspension tuning, 20-inch wheels with performance tires and larger brakes. All of the XJL Portfolio options are also available on the Supercharged model.
Topping the range is the fire-breathing XJR models with 550 horsepower on tap. If that isn't enough to get excited about, you also receive exclusive 20-inch wheels, premium paint colors (an extra-cost option on lesser XJs), R-specific suspension tuning, an active exhaust system (varying the amount of exhaust noise), sport seats, a heated steering wheel and unique interior trim. Due to the XJR's performance focus, however, you unfortunately lose the massaging seats, and the Premium Rear Seating package and the upgraded Meridian stereo are not available.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
|3.5 / 5
|3.5
|4.0
|3.0
|3.0
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset gap between you and the vehicle in front and will come to a complete stop automatically when reaching a line of traffic.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Notifies you of a car approaching in an adjacent lane that falls within a difficult-to-see area.
- Surround Camera System
- Displays images on the central touchscreen from four cameras positioned around the car, creating a 360-degree view.
