  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(31)
Appraise this car

1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,229 - $2,639
Used XJ-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 1995's last minute resucitation of Britain's favorite touring sedan, we didn't expect to see many changes for the 1996 XJ-Series. To our satisfaction, however, Jaguar is plowing ahead, making this outstanding vehicle even better. XJ12 and Vanden Plas sedans have had their wheelbases extended to enhance the comfort of already pampered rear seat passengers. The sporty XJR with its 322 horsepower 4-liter turbo engine remains virtually unchanged, but does now include a leaping Jaguar hood ornament, an all-time favorite of many of our staff members. XJ6 sedans receive their fair share of attention as well, getting a multitude of standard equipment that was formerly part of the Luxury Package.

In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. The XJs are still priced a bit above competitors from Germany, Japan and the United States, but how often do you lay your eyes on a car and find that no matter how hard you try not to, you keep looking?

1996 Highlights

On the XJ6, thicker side window glass insulates passengers from annoying wind noise and outside distractions. After a 20-year reign, the XJS coupe is put out to pasture. The only model offered for 1996 is the six-cylinder convertible; the most popular XJS in its unremarkable history. The changes for 1996 include new wheels, new bucket seats, additional chrome exterior trim and an adjustable wood-trimmed steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(94%)
4(3%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Gorgeous big cat
DIC_CAMARILLO,01/21/2010
I'm very pleased to say that my gorgeous big cat is still running well. In fact, the only thing I've done is a few oil changes. I've put nearly 40,000 miles on her and she's been great. She came with Toyo tires that still have 40% left on them. Still on the same brakes as well. Rear axle has been leaking since I got her (can smell the diff oil), but no problems. Front left wheel bearing still makes the same noise. Gas mileage is pretty good on the freeway 24 mpg at 80 mph. City mpg isn't so good. I've received as many compliments on her as my Porsche Boxster and 911. When I drive people they comment on how nice a ride she has. I didn't think I would say it, but I love this car. An absolutely beautiful luxury car that makes me proud to own her.
Can't believe it's a Jag!!
hackman,04/23/2007
My title tells all. Having been in the used car biz since '76, I have found this car to be quite the auto. It now has 141k on it with no major issues what so ever. Love it and don't be afraid of 95-97 models.
*CLASS & DASH*
mongoose4,07/06/2013
XJ6 4dr Sedan
Owned now for 4 years, found it on local Craigslist wanted 6K, got it 4.5K. Mint body (9+), Int 8, new tires, subwoofer. Engine compartment look new. Had a few issues mechanically-wheel bearings, frozen brake caliper. Put 2K into it, rebuilt throttle body + previous mentioned. Cant beat the looks, performance. Really where can you get this for <7K today & 3 years from collector plates ;)
What a great car for the $$$
fritzthecat1,12/15/2012
I have owned this car for 8 months. Purchased with 90K and currently has 101K on it. Immediate repairs when purchased were minor. Rear seal replaced, front shocks replaced and a new set of tires. It has burnt NO OIL between oil changes which I do every 8K due to type of oil used and filter used. After 8K the oil still looked clean. MPG for the area(hilly) is not bad. It gets compliments everywhere I go. It is actually easier DIY repair that I ever thought and parts are cheap if you shop for them.
See all 31 reviews of the 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4700 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
313 hp @ 5350 rpm
See all Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series Convertible. Available styles include XJ6 4dr Sedan, Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan, XJS 2dr Convertible, and XJ12 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Can't find a used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,696.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,359.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJ-Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $25,500.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,179.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJ-Series lease specials

Related Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles