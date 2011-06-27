Vehicle overview

After 1995's last minute resucitation of Britain's favorite touring sedan, we didn't expect to see many changes for the 1996 XJ-Series. To our satisfaction, however, Jaguar is plowing ahead, making this outstanding vehicle even better. XJ12 and Vanden Plas sedans have had their wheelbases extended to enhance the comfort of already pampered rear seat passengers. The sporty XJR with its 322 horsepower 4-liter turbo engine remains virtually unchanged, but does now include a leaping Jaguar hood ornament, an all-time favorite of many of our staff members. XJ6 sedans receive their fair share of attention as well, getting a multitude of standard equipment that was formerly part of the Luxury Package.

In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. The XJs are still priced a bit above competitors from Germany, Japan and the United States, but how often do you lay your eyes on a car and find that no matter how hard you try not to, you keep looking?