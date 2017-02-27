Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    131,512 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Gray
    used

    2007 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    98,391 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    78,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,788

    Details
  • 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    113,017 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Gray
    used

    2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    92,308 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Gray
    used

    2008 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    144,713 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,900

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    100,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    154,669 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    157,500 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    135,637 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,899

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    112,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    91,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    172,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    106,276 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    136,444 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    46,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    87,583 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,982

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    87,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,996

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ-Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ-Series
  4. Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.911 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (9%)
Stunning Big Cat!
Brian Mac,02/27/2017
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Incredibly smooth and quiet ride. Surprisingly quick and nimble for a car of this size. Far more class and comfort for far less money than comparable German cars when purchased preowned. Reliability has been flawless for the 10,000 miles I have owned it. Took a road trip and drove 23 hours with fuel stops only and found this car does not wear you out even after hours behind the wheel. LOVE THIS CAR!!! 08/31/2017-Owned 1-1/2 years & 20,000 miles now. I get bored with cars quickly, trade every year or two for something different. However, not this one. I still get excited to jump in for a weekend cruise thru the mountains or down the coast of New England. I own an auto repair shop so I know cars pretty well and this one is proving to be much more reliable than the German counterparts owned by my customers. It rides infinitely smoother and quieter. During spirited driving it may not corner quite as well as well as a BMW however, for a car this large it comes close. I would take the ride quality over the cornering agility any day. Reliability has been very good with a thermostat replacement being the only repair in the 20,000 miles I have owned it. What a pleasure to drive...and even at 10 years old it still turns heads everywhere I go! 03/01/2018- I must say I am still absolutely in love with this car. Again reliability has remained excellent with no repairs needed since my last review. Car still rides limo smooth & quiet. Looking forward to another year with my Jag! 09/04/2018- Here we are with another year passed. My Jaguar XJ8 of course is still running & driving as it did when I first purchased it in February 2016. Now at 83,000 miles I replaced all filters, fluids & spark plugs. I did replace the alternator due to a whine noise and will soon replace the battery as a preventative item as it is now 5 years old, although it has not caused any issues and it still test OK. Gotta say I still love this car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ-Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ-Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings