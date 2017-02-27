Used 2007 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me
41 listings
- 131,512 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,700
- 98,391 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 78,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,788
- 113,017 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 92,308 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,900
- 144,713 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
- 100,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 154,669 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 157,500 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,999
- 135,637 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,899
- 112,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,900
- 91,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
- 172,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
- 106,276 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
- 136,444 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 46,211 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
- 87,583 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,982
- 87,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,996
Brian Mac,02/27/2017
XJ8 L 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
Incredibly smooth and quiet ride. Surprisingly quick and nimble for a car of this size. Far more class and comfort for far less money than comparable German cars when purchased preowned. Reliability has been flawless for the 10,000 miles I have owned it. Took a road trip and drove 23 hours with fuel stops only and found this car does not wear you out even after hours behind the wheel. LOVE THIS CAR!!! 08/31/2017-Owned 1-1/2 years & 20,000 miles now. I get bored with cars quickly, trade every year or two for something different. However, not this one. I still get excited to jump in for a weekend cruise thru the mountains or down the coast of New England. I own an auto repair shop so I know cars pretty well and this one is proving to be much more reliable than the German counterparts owned by my customers. It rides infinitely smoother and quieter. During spirited driving it may not corner quite as well as well as a BMW however, for a car this large it comes close. I would take the ride quality over the cornering agility any day. Reliability has been very good with a thermostat replacement being the only repair in the 20,000 miles I have owned it. What a pleasure to drive...and even at 10 years old it still turns heads everywhere I go! 03/01/2018- I must say I am still absolutely in love with this car. Again reliability has remained excellent with no repairs needed since my last review. Car still rides limo smooth & quiet. Looking forward to another year with my Jag! 09/04/2018- Here we are with another year passed. My Jaguar XJ8 of course is still running & driving as it did when I first purchased it in February 2016. Now at 83,000 miles I replaced all filters, fluids & spark plugs. I did replace the alternator due to a whine noise and will soon replace the battery as a preventative item as it is now 5 years old, although it has not caused any issues and it still test OK. Gotta say I still love this car!
