Used 2017 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

- 21,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,462$5,622 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport Black RWD 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged 4D Sedan BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, **BLIND SPOT MONITORING**, *CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER*, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System. Odometer is 1786 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C76H8W10666
Stock: APAHW10666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 32,298 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$35,999$4,165 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5963 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXH8W07050
Stock: B304485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 19,987 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,000$3,865 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com "CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD" 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** HARD TO FIND COLOR COMBO / 20 INCH WHEEL PKG / FULLY LOADED / LOW MILES / A MUST SEE** original sticker price was $88K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1957851-2017-jaguar-xj
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G78H8W04089
Stock: J4089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,817 miles
$37,500$2,788 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C74H8W11699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,516 milesFive Star Dealer
$33,999$2,666 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5680 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD5H8W06162
Stock: M302660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 29,604 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,480$3,130 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Jaguar XJ 4dr XJL Portfolio AWD features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Polaris White with a London Tan/Jet/Jet Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Parking Assist Package, 20 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats with Massage, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Surround Camera System, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear AC Seats, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD8H8W03921
Stock: W03921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 33,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,875$4,422 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Premium Rear Seat Package Radio: Meridian 1300W Reference Audio System Wheels: 20" Orona 8-Spoke Polished Alloy Illumination Package Parking Assist Package Adaptive Cruise Control W/Forward Alert Jet Suedecloth Headliner Dual Moonroof Protection Package (Rwd Lwb) Leather Seats Navigation System Wheel Lock Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Heated 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel London Tan/Jet; Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim Trunk Badge Delete Ultimate Black Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**SUPER CLEAN**NON SMOKER**DON'T MISS THIS DEAL ** Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota is excited to offer this 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Jaguar XJ. Beautiful color combination with Ebony exterior over Cashew/Truffle interior making this the one to own!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GEXHMW08862
Stock: HMW08862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,640 miles
$46,900$246 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, Jet/Ivory/Ivory w/Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 20" Orona 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 360 Degree Parking Aid, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Park Assist w/Parallel/Perpendicular/Park Exit, Parking Assist Package, Surround Camera System.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G77H8W05430
Stock: B4758P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 11,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2017Jaguar XJ R-Sport (5101). Polaris White/Jet Interior/London Tan seats. Protection Package. Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle For 6 Years Or Up To 100,000 Miles Of Original In Service Date. Carfax Available. 10x10 way heated /cooled seats, Wood/Leather steering wheel, Figured Ebony Venner, 19 Aleutian Wheels.. Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this XJ purchase. OWN JAGUAR CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Jaguar benefits a 150 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Jaguar offers two certification programs, dependent on vehicle year, mileage and use history., Standard Program: 5 year/100,000 mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than five model years old and have less than 60,000 miles. ;Off-cycle Program: 5-year/100,000-mile Limited Warranty, whichever comes first. Eligible vehicles are no more than 18 months from original in-service date and have less than 15,000 miles. ;Coverage begins on the vehicle's original in-service date and zero miles. ;24-hour Roadside Assistance includes flat tire, dead battery, lock-out, and towing to Jaguar Retailer. ;Every Jaguar Select Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a Vehicle history report. ;See dealer for the Certification level available for this vehicle. VERY LOW MILES! At just 11738 miles, this 2017 Jaguar provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Figured Ebony Veneer Trim, Heated 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, London Tan/Jet/Jet, Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Polaris White, Protection Package (Rwd Swb). This Jaguar XJ also includes Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Shifter, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, HD Radio. Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Suspension, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Flex Fuel Capability, Remote Engine Start, Supercharged, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Telematics, Universal Garage Door Opener, WiFi Hotspot, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C71H8W10185
Stock: L18072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 19,689 miles
$36,900$741 Below Market
Land Rover Buckhead - Atlanta / Georgia
2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, Jet/Ivory w/Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 19" Toba 5 Double-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4 Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Alert, Comfort Package, Electric Rear Sunblind, Emergency Brake Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Massage, Navigation system: InControl Navigation.This Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar comes with a 100,000 mile warranty! Unlike most manufacturers, all warrantable repairs require absolutely no deductible and the warranty is fully transferable! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 165 point inspection by a team of Jaguar Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Jaguar has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Jaguar Parts and includes a 24/7 Jaguar Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD5H8W09045
Stock: B4421P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 14,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G73H8W10334
Stock: 20627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,411 miles
$43,890$1,498 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Hyattsville - Hyattsville / Maryland
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 34,411 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Jaguar XJ delivers a Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Supercharged, All Wheel Drive, Air Suspension, Active Suspension, Power Steering, Air Suspension, Air Suspension, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat-Massage, Heated Rear Seat(s), Cooled Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Mirror Memory, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Rear Parking Aid, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD3H8W06452
Stock: 128225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 33,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$686 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Jaguar XJL Portfolio is presented in classy Dark Sapphire Metallic. Power is courtesy of a Supercharged 3.0 Liter V6 that produces 340hp which is tethered to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive luxury sedan offers remarkable maneuverability, a magnificent ride, nearly 27mpg on the highway, and svelte styling enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps/daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our XJL Portfolio's interior welcomes you with supple leather-trimmed seating, gorgeous wood veneers, and luxurious amenities as well as an additional 4.8 inches of rear legroom over the regular XJ. The heated, power-adjustable front seats, multi-zone automatic climate control, and a heated, multi-function steering wheel help keep you in comfortable and in control. Additionally, the full-color touchscreen infotainment system features navigation, Bluetooth, USB/Aux inputs, and concert-quality surround-sound to keep you informed and entertained.Our Jaguar features blind-spot monitoring, a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes to help keep you and your passengers secure as you enjoy your drive. Offering sportiness that its rivals do not, our XJL is the full-size luxury sedan for the driving enthusiast! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G76H8W11459
Stock: 115576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 15,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,900
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax...Certified Carfax 1 Owner vehicle...Clean Autocheck ...No Paintwork...Never Smoked in...CD in Dash...Navigation...Satellite Radio...Rear View Camera...Rear Air Conditioning...Memory Seats...Heated Seats Front & Rear...Air Conditioned Seats Front & Rear...Panoramic Moonroof...Automatic Transmission with Jaguar Sequential Shift Paddles...Keyless-GO...Parking Sensors Front & Rear...Rear Spoiler...Power Trunk...Cruise Control...Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity...Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column...Compass...19 Factory Aleutian Wheels...Pirelli tires in excellent condition...Books Records and Extra Key...BALANCE OF THE JAGUAR FACTORY WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C79H8W10063
Stock: 32904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB22,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,412
Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
XJR trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, Jaguar Certified, Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 22,376! WAS $61,900. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Premium Sound System, Supercharged, Back-Up Camera, EBONY, Rear Air.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Cooled Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Moonroof, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESWHEELS: 20" FARALLON GLOSS BLACK PAINTED FINISH: Forged Alloy, JET/RED, SOFT-GRAIN PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM: contrast stitch and R embossed in seats, No Leaper in headrests, EBONY. Jaguar XJR with Ebony exterior and Jet/Red interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 550 HP at 6500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, New Tires, Maintenance Pkg Avail. Extended Service Agreement Pkg Avail. Wheel & Tire Pkg Avail.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "Acceleration is always smooth and confident thanks to the tractable engine and the quiet decisiveness of the eight-speed transmission.".AFFORDABLEWas $61,900. This XJ is priced $4,600 below Kelley Blue Book.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE165-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Balance of original 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, NO Deductible, 6-year/100,000-mile Premium Limited Warranty, Vehicle History ReportMORE ABOUT USAt Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte, our commitment to uphold the Jaguar and Land Rover standards of excellence allows our customers access to our unsurpassed industry knowledge and expertise. We're proud to offer Charlotte, Rock Hill, Fort Mill, MonroePricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2EK8HMW07881
Stock: P2552
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 23,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $77,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 05/31/2022 OR 36,264 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The XJ features a series of strong supercharged engines: a V6 in the base models and two levels of V8s for the mid- and top-tier trims. There's also a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive (base models only). The engines provide more than enough motive force in the XJ even if its sporting intentions don't quite match the levels of rivals. There is much to enjoy while in the XJ's quiet, comfortable and well-appointed cabin, less any latest nifty gadgets you'd want to show off to the neighbors. Though it's the base model, the R-Sport comes very well equipped with standard 19-inch wheels, an adaptive and self-leveling suspension, driver-adjustable steering and throttle settings, shift paddles, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic wipers, automatic adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, power soft-close doors, a power trunklid, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, auto-dimming mirrors, and keyless ignition and entry. FEATURES AWD Adaptive Cruise Control Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Cooled Seats Cross-Traffic Alert Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Satellite Radio Seat Memory Seat-Massage Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD3H8W06533
Stock: W06533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 38,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,500$1,090 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C74H8W10522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,452
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Dual Moonroof Heated 3-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Glacier White Metallic Jet/Ivory/Ivory; Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C77H8W08716
Stock: H8W08716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
