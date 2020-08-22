Used 2017 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

200 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XJ Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    21,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,462

    $5,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    32,298 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $35,999

    $4,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    19,987 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,000

    $3,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    30,817 miles

    $37,500

    $2,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    33,516 miles
    Five Star Dealer

    $33,999

    $2,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    29,604 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,480

    $3,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    33,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,875

    $4,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    14,640 miles

    $46,900

    $246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    11,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    19,689 miles

    $36,900

    $741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    14,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,999

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Silver
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    34,411 miles

    $43,890

    $1,498 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    33,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,998

    $686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    15,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,900

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB in Black
    certified

    2017 Jaguar XJ XJR LWB

    22,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,412

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    23,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $38,999

    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    38,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,500

    $1,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in White
    used

    2017 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    39,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,452

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 200 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJ
  4. Used 2017 Jaguar XJ

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar XJ
Overall Consumer Rating
4.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 3
    (33%)
Superb. Good enough for the Queen
Flyman,03/08/2019
XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The XJL is a big car, with a relatively small trunk - meaning that the space is use by the interior. The rear seats (heated, and cooled as standard, with massage and electronic recline options) are a lovely place to spend a lot of time, and feel opulent and spacious. There are no clamors for 'shotgun' with this car as the rear is just as comfortable as the front. The driver's seat is also a fine place to be - heated, cooled, massage, infinitely adjustable - I can sit there for an 8 hour drive and get out feeling cool, calm and collected. I have the 470HP V8. It is smooth as silk, goes like a rocket, and roars like a Jaguar. I have driven the V6 and find it adequate. Its also coarse to the V8 refined (but some people do prefer the rasp to the roar). I have found with my driving style there is little between the fuel economy as the V6 has to work harder in acceleration, the V8 returns 30mpg on the highway at 70-75 mph because it doesn't have to do anything other than tick over. And if you are spending $100k on a new car do you care about a few bucks a month on fuel?Its way more distinctive, graceful, and good to drive and look at than the BMW 7 or Mercedes S. I'm not familiar with the Audi A8, but for me the only competitor in this segment is the Maserati Quatraport. The Jaguar of old had reliability problems - mine has never been in the shop except for service and note that some years have 5 years free maintenance and 5 years of bumper to bumper warranty which is transferable, making this a ridiculously good value as 2 or 3 year old used car. The navigation, voice recognition and some of the othe technology feels clunky and can be irritating - why make a fabulous car and then tie it up to AT&T for connectivity? (for those who don't know, AT&T has one of the lowest customer satisfaction levels of any US company). The car is excellent and I can't score it less than 5 stars just because it has a complicated navigation system and obsolete 3G AT&T WiFi hotspot! The ride can be transformed to be EVEN SMOOTHER with 18 inch wheels by the way.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
XJ
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar XJ info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings