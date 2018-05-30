Used 2016 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 25,960 miles, you can feel confident that this XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. The interior of this beautiful Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. With the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Falls Church! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWJ2GDXG8W02946

Stock: W02946

Certified Pre-Owned: No

