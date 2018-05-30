Used 2016 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    25,960 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,966

    $4,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    38,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,787

    $3,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    23,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,998

    $2,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    24,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,998

    $2,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    21,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,998

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    26,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,000

    $6,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    32,209 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,995

    $4,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    31,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,990

    $2,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    17,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,693

    $4,503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    63,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,490

    $4,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged in White
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged

    32,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,500

    $3,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    59,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,990

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    21,992 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Gray
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    25,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,930

    $2,893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    20,851 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,478

    $1,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Red
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    19,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,987

    $1,141 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio

    16,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,998

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport

    26,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,987

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details

    (33%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 1
    (17%)
Awesome Jaguar XJRsport
Bill A,05/30/2018
R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is a big, extremely good looking, very comfortable, excellent handling, luxury, sedan. I've owned it two years, and nothing has broken. All of the electronic toys are a bit much, but it seems that most people want this crap these days. This car is so much superior to my previous Mercedes CLS 550 that there is just no comparison, and it is trouble free, unlike my CLS, that had many returns to the dealer. I now have two Jaguars, no more Benz for me.
