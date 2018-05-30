Used 2016 Jaguar XJ for Sale Near Me
- 25,960 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,966$4,463 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 25,960 miles, you can feel confident that this XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. The interior of this beautiful Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. With the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Falls Church! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXG8W02946
Stock: W02946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,787$3,191 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
R-SPORT AWD - LUXURY PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - PANORAMIC ROOF - FRONT HEATING & COOLING MASSAGE SEATS - REAR HEATING SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - 360 DEGREE CDC ALL AROUND CAMERA - PEDAL SHIFTERS - HID LED XENON LIGHTS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MEREDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD2G8V99508
Stock: c99508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,998$2,267 Below Market
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G76G8V98047
Stock: 18980035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,998$2,222 Below Market
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G7XG8V97161
Stock: 19106442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,998$1,579 Below Market
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C78G8W03023
Stock: 19277143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$6,840 Below Market
CarLotz Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD5G8V94867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,995$4,327 Below Market
Auto Lenders of Lakewood - Lakewood / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD Well Equipped with, Tan, 20 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Massage, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation system: InControl Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD5G8V99244
Stock: G8V99244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-31-2019
- 31,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$2,314 Below Market
Tamiami Hyundai - Naples / Florida
Clean CARFAX.2016 Jaguar XJ Glacier White Metallic 4D Sedan XJL Portfolio RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SMART KEY, Jet/Ivory w/Soft-Grain perforated Leather Seat Trim, 360 Degree Park Distance Control, Illuminated Stainless Steel Sill Tread Plates, Illumination Package, LED Rear Reading Lights, Navigation System, Parallel/Perpendicular/Park Exit Park Assist, Parking Assist Pack, Surround Camera System.Reviews:* Thrilling V8 engines that provide seemingly endless acceleration; responsive steering and handling for this class; abundant standard features; distinctive looks. Source: Edmunds18/27 City/Highway MPGBuy With Confidence at Tamiami Hyundai In Beautiful Naples Florida. Tamiami Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned 72 Hour Exchange Policy Free Roadside Assistance / Towing. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! 72 Hour Return Policy: Must be within 72 hours and under 300 miles of delivery, customer is responsible for any damage to the vehicle. Price Plus Tax, Registration Fees, Dealer Services, Dealer installed Items, & Dealer Preformed Service/Reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G77G8V94198
Stock: PV94198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 17,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,693$4,503 Below Market
Montrose Volvo Cars of Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE4GMW02456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,490$4,355 Below Market
ALM Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
TURBOCHARGED . PANORAMIC ROOF . WOOD TRIM . NAVIGATION SYSTEM . REARVIEW CAMERA . REAR PARKING AID . BLIND SPOT MONITOR . SEAT MASSAGE . LEATHER SEATS . HEATED FRONT / REAR SEATS . COOLED SEATS . MEMORY SEAT . DUAL ZONE A/C . LEATHER / HEATED STEERING WHEEL . TELEMATICS . SATELLITE RADIO . MP3 CAPABILITY . BLUETOOTH . USB INPUT . FOG LAMPS . TINTED WINDOWS . KEYLESS ENTRY / START . REAR A/C . PUSH BUTTON START . CD PLAYER . AM/FM RADIO . AUXILIARY INPUT . TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS . AIR CONDITIONING . STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL . CRUISE CONTROL . INTERMITTENT WIPERS . TILT STEERING WHEEL . REAR / FRONT DEFROST . AUXILIARY PWR OUTLET . INTERMITTENT WIPERS . STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROL . POWER LOCKS / MIRRORS / WINDOWS / SEAT . SECURITY SYSTEMWheels: 19" Toba 5 Double-Spoke Alloy -inc: sparkle silver finish and 18" alloy space saver spare wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed ZF 8HP45 Automatic -inc: Jaguar Sequential Shift w/drive and sport modes, Tires: P245/45R19 Front & P275/40R19 Rear AS -inc: Pirelli Zero Nero, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Remote Engine Start. This Jaguar XJ has a strong Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio *Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Cupholder, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Radio: Meridian 825W Premium Surround Sound System -inc: 7.1 surround sound system, AM/FM radio, single slot CD/DVD player, MP3 disc compatibility, hard disk drive (HDD) for audio files, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, This system features 15 amplifier channels and 20 speakers including 2 subwoofers, separate digital sound processor amplifier, Audyssey MultEQ sound equalization technology, Meridian Trifield surround mode, dynamic volume control, InControl Touch Pro Navigation system w/60GB Solid State Disk (SSD) drivebased mapping, HDD-based virtual-multichanger, 8" touch-sreen - controls audio, navigation, Bluetooth v2.0wirless technology for cell phone and audio streaming and climate control, InControl apps enable use of optimized 3rd party smartphone apps installed on a phone through the vehicle's touch screen, HD radio, SiriusXM satellite radio (subscription required) and InControl Wi-Fi (includes a complimentary data trial period of 3 gigabites or 3 months, which ever occurs first), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, External Memory Control and 60 Gb, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds, Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type.*Visit Us Today *Stop by ALM Marietta located at 1071 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta, GA 30060 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G72G8V97736
Stock: 72G8V97736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 32,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,500$3,592 Below Market
Las Vegas Motorcars - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2GE2GMW02309
Stock: 20091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,990$3,384 Below Market
AMG Auto - Somerville / New Jersey
*This Jaguar XJ Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed ZF 8HP70 Automatic -inc: Jaguar Sequential Shift w/drive and sport modes, Tires: P245/45R19 Front & P275/40R19 Rear AS -inc: Pirelli Zero Nero, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leather Back Material.*Stop By Today *BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! . THIS CAR IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. ZERO DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document or preparation charge. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Amg auto inc. is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXG8V94461
Stock: V94461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 21,992 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,999
Integrity Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Visit Integrity Auto Sales online at integrityautoz.com to see more pictures of this vehicle. Call or text (916) 235-9489 for quick answers to your questions about this vehicle, schedule your test drive and more. Your message will always be answered by a real human � never an automated system. ALL CAR LOANS MAYBE SUBJECT TO A DOWN PAYMENT, AND CREDIT APPROVAL!!! Sale Price and/or Market Value represents the approximate value of a standard unit at retail. Sale price will vary with condition, mileage, and options. Taxes and licensing are not included. Pricing of the sale are negotiable such as vehicle price, term, interest rate, and trade appraisal. All information and any agreement is subject to change upon execution of contracting the sale documents. Neither seller or purchaser holds any above information as obligations. Customer is held responsible for inspecting the vehicle before making a purchase. Pricing is subject to change without notice. Internet price expires today. All vehicles are used and one of each.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C70G8W01007
Stock: 5518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 25,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,930$2,893 Below Market
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * 25K Low Miles * 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio * All Wheel Drive * 3.0L Supercharged V6 * 20" Orona 8-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheels * Heated Front and Rear Seats * Heated Front Windshield w/Timer * Power Moonroof * Meridian Premium Surround Sound System * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today!Recent Arrival!McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GD2G8V95006
Stock: HTG8V95006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,851 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$34,478$1,760 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged RWD 8-Speed Automatic 4D Sedan British Racing Green Metallic.One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Navigation System, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Portable Audio Connection, Appearance Package, Premium Audio Package, Climate Package, Driver Confidence Package, Balance Of Factory Warranty (see dealer for details), Heated Steering Wheel, XJ XJL Portfolio, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 24V Supercharged, 20 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Emergency communication system, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats w/Massage, Heated door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Quilted Soft-Grain Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Rear Window Blind, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Ventilated front seats, Ventilated rear seats.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G79G8V95742
Stock: PJD1358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 19,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,987$1,141 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
4 NEW TIRES - 19k MILES ONLY - SERVICE JUST DONE BY JAGUAR DEALERSHIP -R SPORT - LUXURY PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - PANORAMIC ROOF - FRONT HEATING & COOLING SEATS - REAR HEATING SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - BACK UP CAMERA with PARK ASSIST - PEDAL SHIFTERS - HID LED XENON LIGHTS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MEREDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA1C76G8V99327
Stock: r99327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,998$1,513 Below Market
CarMax Costa Mesa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Costa Mesa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA2G72G8W01350
Stock: 19205699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,987$1,415 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
R-SPORT AWD - NEW BRAKES SERVICE JUST DONE BY JAGUAR DEALERSHIP - LUXURY PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - PANORAMIC ROOF - FRONT HEATING & COOLING MASSAGE SEATS - REAR HEATING SEATS - HEATING STEERING WHEEL - 360 DEGREE CDC ALL AROUND CAMERA - PEDAL SHIFTERS - HID LED XENON LIGHTS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - MEREDIAN SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM iPOD USB OPTIONS - ONE OWNER - WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ALL BOOKS EXTRA KEYS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ R-Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ1CD6G8V99494
Stock: c99494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
