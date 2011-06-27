Vehicle overview

Jaguar's successful line of sedans continue to get improvements this year with the addition of the AJV8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible, to all of the sedan models' standard equipment lists. Continuing this year is the XJR, XJ8 (short- and long-wheelbase models) and XJ8 Vanden Plas. All of the XJ8 models have engines making 290 horsepower and 290 foot-pounds of torque. The high-performance XJR sedan has a supercharger strapped to its 4.0-liter V8 motor, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 foot-pounds of torque. Other improvements to the 1998 XJ8 models include a new instrument panel with new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system is new for 1998 as well.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors. Another reason to consider a Jaguar is their more reasonable price tag. No, this isn't the car for the struggling young newlyweds, but the top of the line Vanden Plas costs thousands less than a similarly equipped BMW 740iL or Mercedes-Benz S500.

In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.