Consumer Rating
(43)
1998 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant styling, powerful new V-8 engine, and luxurious interior.
  • High price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Jaguar's successful line of sedans continue to get improvements this year with the addition of the AJV8 engine, first seen in the XK8 coupe and convertible, to all of the sedan models' standard equipment lists. Continuing this year is the XJR, XJ8 (short- and long-wheelbase models) and XJ8 Vanden Plas. All of the XJ8 models have engines making 290 horsepower and 290 foot-pounds of torque. The high-performance XJR sedan has a supercharger strapped to its 4.0-liter V8 motor, helping it make 370 horsepower and 387 foot-pounds of torque. Other improvements to the 1998 XJ8 models include a new instrument panel with new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. Those who have put off purchasing a Jaguar because of the threat of electrical problems will be happy to know that the entire electrical system is new for 1998 as well.

We like Jaguars because of their individuality. Offerings from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus are dime-a-dozen; just check the parking lots of any upscale shopping mall. Jags, however, are a little bit harder to spot. They don't clog the expressways like so many salmon heading upstream to spawn, and they can even create a little excitement in the offices of our been-there-done-that editors. Another reason to consider a Jaguar is their more reasonable price tag. No, this isn't the car for the struggling young newlyweds, but the top of the line Vanden Plas costs thousands less than a similarly equipped BMW 740iL or Mercedes-Benz S500.

In our opinion the XJs are some of the finest looking cars on the road today, expressing individuality without dripping excess. Thanks to Ford, improved quality and reliability insures that these beautiful cars will spend more time on the road than they will in the shop. Look at the XJ sedans before settling for that Bimmer or Benz, you'll be surprised at what these cats have to offer.

1998 Highlights

A new V8 engine, taken from the XK8 Coupe and Convertible, makes its way into the engine bay. A revised instrument panel greatly improves interior ergonomics. Cruise and satellite stereo controls are located on the steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(60%)
4(33%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Vehicle
cwiningar,03/12/2012
This was my first Jaguar and has always been my dream car. I always joked that when I retired I would get a jaguar and guess what, I got one!! It has met every expectation I could of had. I have never driven a car so smooth and beautiful. I sure do get the looks and love every minute of it. I am averaging 26-28 MPG on the highway. I could not ask for a better car and I love love this one.
I will never buy another type of car
Iostream,03/06/2002
I have wanted a Jaguar for quite some time, and finally broke down and bought one. There is really nothing to dislike about the Vanden Plas. I am sold, I will never own another brand of car again.
Always wanted a '98 Jaguar Vanden Plas
HOF III,12/01/2006
When Ford bought Jag in the mid 90s and made the improvements that had been a concern for previous Jag owners, I really got excited! I remember going to the dealership and seeing the '98 Vanden Plas in Pewter with oyster interior and thought it was the most beautiful car available at the time. I was fortunate to have some friends in the auto industry that go to auctions regularly and they came across a beauty in the Cabernet color with the oyster interior with all the options that had been immaculately cared for. I bought it from them and have had nothing but PURE enjoyment since. Rolls Royce is the only car that compares to the ride and comfort experience in my mind!
One Killer Kat
shakur10011,02/23/2010
I purchased my 1998 xj8vdp 500 miles away from my home. it was a one owner car and she kept the car very well maintained. all manufacturer suggested maintenance have been performed and documented and every other little thing she had done as well. needless to say, my 5oo mile trip went by too fast and left me wanting to bypass my home to enjoy the ride even more. I had an oil service done the next day and with only 71,000 miles on this "Killer Kat" i know i will be leaping onto the highway soon. so if you live on the east coast you are sure to catch me prowling and growling pass all the other so called luxury sport sedans (bmw, lexus, mercedes), they don't compare.
See all 43 reviews of the 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series Sedan. Available styles include XJ8 4dr Sedan, XJ8 L 4dr Sedan, and Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan.

