Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2005 Jaguar XJ Vanden Plas for your consideration. It is powered by a 4.2L V8 which sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This is a powerful sedan that makes for an executive feel as you power down the road in extreme comfort. Externally the vehicle rides on multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and is finished in a crisp black color with chrome accents. Chrome can be found on the grille, window trim, door handles, and even on the mirror caps. Inside the vehicle is a clean black leather interior that is packed full of luxury features. The infotainment system located in the middle of the center console controls many of the vehicle’s equipment. It hosts the navigation system, radio controls, and even some of the climate controls. Other highlights include heated power seats and a special valet mode that disables some features when desired. Also inside the elegant interior are analog dial gauges and wood trim throughout. The full-size Jaguar XJ series has been sold in many generations since 1968. Combining style, space, and grace, these large sedans have been Jaguar's flagship model. The X350 generation was first introduced in 2005 and despite looking very similar to the previous model, it was a very high tech vehicle. The body and chassis were made of advanced aluminum panels and the car was much lighter than its 7 series and S-class competitors. The multilink suspension was also bolstered by standard air suspension. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA82C55SG44753

Stock: B3290 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No