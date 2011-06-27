  1. Home
2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V8 engine, aggressive and sexy look, sport-tuned suspension.
  • Classic British interior might be too cramped for some people, aged chassis and structure.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The XJ8 is authentically Jaguar: big outside, small inside, filled with supple leather and lustrous wood, and hopelessly outdated.

Vehicle overview

When it comes to luxury cars, nothing says "class" like a Jaguar. And when people think of Jaguar, it's highly likely that the XJ8 sedan comes to mind.

How could it not, with that gleaming grille, chromed leaper hood ornament, traditional quad-headlamp face, beveled hood, squat greenhouse and elegantly swept lines that descend into a low and small trunk? This is the look that has defined the marque for nearly 30 years.

Two models are available: the regular wheelbase XJ8 and the extended-wheelbase Vanden Plas. Under their shapely hoods resides a 4.0-liter V8 engine that pumps 290 silky-smooth horsepower through a five-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. Acceleration from rest to 60 mph takes 6.9 relatively leisurely seconds.

If that kind of performance sits tight with you, for 2002, the XJ Sport trim elegantly mates the standard XJ8 wheelbase with elements of the supercharged XJR, ultimately spawning a road-hugger that features sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, Pirelli P Zero tires and sport seats.

If it doesn't, try the new Super V8 (last year's supercharged Vanden Plas). It belts out 370 horse and an astounding 387 pound-feet of torque to blaze this hefty two-tone sedan to 60 in 5.5 seconds.

Jags are known for opulence, and the XJ doesn't disappoint. Even the, ahem, "base" XJ8 includes traction and stability control, side airbags for front passengers, reverse park control, automatic climate control, 12-way power seats trimmed in Connolly leather, real burled walnut trim, CD changer, sunroof and rain-sensing wipers. Vanden Plas adds upgraded Autolux leather, heated front and rear seats, a 320-watt sound system, lambswool footwell rugs and wood trim on the steering wheel. Pop for the Super V8 and you're treated to DVD-navigation, a trick Computer Active Technology Suspension (CATS) and rear sunblinds.

Sounds good, eh? Well, keep this in mind. It's been a while since the XJ's structure was last redesigned, and the current styling exercise is now 7 years old. The car is somewhat cramped inside, and it is likely to rattle and squeak more than a competitor. Jaguar is readying a replacement for 2003 or 2004, and it will make extensive use of aluminum construction and state-of-the-art technology.

Hey, we've got an idea. Chalk up any of the current model's shortcomings as British character and sell it to yourself that way.

2002 Highlights

A new XJ Sport trim debuts, which melds elements of the XJ8 and XJR. Additionally, the Vanden Plas Supercharged model -- previously available only on special order -- is now a regular-production sedan, called Super V8. The long-wheelbase XJ8L is discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 Jag XJ Sport
jp3558,11/22/2010
2 years ago I bought this car for my wife for her birthday because she has always wanted a Jag. This is just a beautiful vehicle. It does have it's quirks but they are far overridden by the cars elegance and luxury. All her local driving is done in her Maxima and long journeys are taken in the Jag. This is a touring car and is designed to be driven on the highway for long distances at cruising speeds(within the law, of course). Jags have had a horrible history with quality control that I believe Ford ironed out when they took over. Neither of us has ever quite driven a vehicle quality and luxury which is why it is probably the best car we ever owned.
Jaguar XJR New
David Cromwell,03/30/2002
Strengths: Fun to drive and very fast on a dry road, zips around trucks like a breeze. Looks great, attracts, "Nice car, man!" comments several times a week. No mechanical problems, very nice sound system. And it actually does achieve 21 mpg on the highway. Weakness: does not go in the snow, at all, not even a little bit. Rear wheels just spin even with a light dusting. Not great in the rain, either.
Traded a Porsche for my Jag
Dr. Neil C Davis,02/18/2017
Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A)
Be thankful you've found one of these superlative automobiles. My Jag has over 100000 miles but was very carefully maintained and always garaged. It is like new beautiful. Other than brakes and new serpentine belt, my only action to make the car perfect was to replace the deteriorated rubber gaskets around the door handles. The car drives smooth as glass and is eerily quiet inside and out side. I like the little luxury touches like the pull down trays in the back seat. The 15 year old car does not have all the whiz bang electronics like a new Jaguar, but I like it better for that. The back-up proximity buzzers are neat.
Rode the heck out of this car
Karen Cassidy,11/16/2015
Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A)
I bought this car in 2007 (5 years old, 45k miles). I paid $18k used, less than my friend paid for her new VW beetle and i'm driving a gorgeous luxury car. The only visible flaws were cracked walnut paneling and I had the overhead cloth replaced. Then I have proceeded to drive the heck out of this car. I've commuted with it 500 miles/week for the last 7 years, hauled my scuba gear in the trunk (in a plastic bin), and many road trips with or without camping gear. One reason I bought the XJ8L is the big back seat; at that time anticipating large passengers. As I started doing Triathlons I discovered just taking off the front wheel I can fit my entire racing bike in the back seat easily, quickly, and with little impact to the vehicle. I've had two consistent problems- with coolant sensor light and fuel cap light- that after several fixes I have just decided to ignore. The only problem I ever had driving is when I took an 1500 mile RT drive to Key west; since the car was built for a tall british man (and I'm an average American girl) after 600 miles my back hurt cause I didn't fit right. It's now 13 years old and near retirement at 220k miles; since the right rear wheel bearing gave out, will likely replace vs. repair.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
286 hp @ 6100 rpm
More about the 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series

Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series Overview

The Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series is offered in the following submodels: XJ-Series XJR 100, XJ-Series Sedan, XJ-Series XJR. Available styles include XJ8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XJR 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), XJ Sport 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A), XJR 100 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A), and Super V8 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl S/C 5A).

