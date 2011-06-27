I purchased my '03 Vanden Plas late last year and it's been wonderful. I was lucky to get it because my dealer informed me that production of the Vanden Plas has stopped for a while. I was sad to hear it because I think that the only car that can out shine the beauty of a Vanden Plas is maybe a Rolls Royce. What I couldn't believe is that these Jags are still hand assembled in England (woodwork and all.) I can't tell you how many comments I've received on my car. It's been wonderful. Classic British luxury at it's best.

