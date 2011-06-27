  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2003 Jaguar XJ-Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful supercharged V8 engine, aggressive yet seductive look, sport-tuned suspension.
  • Classic British interior might be too cramped for some people, aged chassis and structure.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The XJ8 is authentically Jaguar: big outside, small inside, filled with supple leather and lustrous wood, but somewhat outdated. Wait a year for a far more technologically advanced flagship Jaguar sedan to fill its shoes.

2003 Highlights

In its final year of production, the current-generation XJ receives two new packages. XJ8s have the option of the Sovereign Package, offered with an Alpine premium sound system and six-disc changer, heated front and rear seats, wood and leather steering wheel and gearshift knob, boxwood-inlaid walnut trim, chrome grille and splitter, chrome mirror caps and door handles and special wheels. Meanwhile the XJR can be optioned with the R1 Performance Package, which includes Brembo brakes and 18-inch modular wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
24 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Vanden Plas-beautiful!
WL,02/24/2003
I purchased my '03 Vanden Plas late last year and it's been wonderful. I was lucky to get it because my dealer informed me that production of the Vanden Plas has stopped for a while. I was sad to hear it because I think that the only car that can out shine the beauty of a Vanden Plas is maybe a Rolls Royce. What I couldn't believe is that these Jags are still hand assembled in England (woodwork and all.) I can't tell you how many comments I've received on my car. It's been wonderful. Classic British luxury at it's best.
WOW!
eshipman,02/18/2012
I bought this car last summer (2011) on a whim. It had 140K miles but only cost 5K. WOW! FUN to drive. Even with 140K miles is still tight, dependable, runs great & drives oh so smooth. I am looking forward to upgrading to a 2008 or 2009 in the next year.
Great Vehicle:
James,12/04/2010
I purchased my XJ8 used with about 34,000 miles on it, and have been extremely pleased with the XJ8 all around, performance, ride and drive, comfort and convenience, and have had no major problems with this vehicle whats so ever it still feels as solid and secure as the 1st day I drove it and was sold buy the way it drove period, and now understand what all these owners have in common and why the reviews are always so good on the 2003 XJ8.
Jaguar Excellence
James,06/23/2006
This is the 7th jaguar I have owned, all have been great cars. This one the XJ8 seems to be the best to date, all round flexibility in comfort in town and highway. I do not think anyone could overdrive this car, it sticks like glue and goes where you point it. it never fails to get comments on its looks, It truly is in a class of its own.
See all 24 reviews of the 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series features & specs
