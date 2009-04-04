Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 85,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA24C81LF26394
Stock: F26394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,755
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2001 Jaguar XJ8 Sedan Clean Local Vehicle Well Maintained Loaded 4.0L V8 5-Speed Automatic Rear Wheel Drive Leather Appointed Interior Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell Fast !!Additional Information: Front Air Conditioning Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control Shift Knob Trim - Alloy Shift Knob Trim - Leather Steering Wheel Trim - Leather Steering Wheel Trim - Wood Memorized Settings - Driver Seat Multi-Function Remote - Trunk Release Power Steering Rearview Mirror - Auto-Dimming Steering Wheel - Power Tilt And Telescopic Abs - 4-Wheel Power Brakes Traction Control Remote Cd Changer - 6 Disc Remote Cd Changer Location - Cargo Area Cassette Clock Premium Brand Premium Brand - Alpine Radio - Am/FM Trip Computer Exterior Entry Lights Headlights - Auto On/Off Wheel Diameter - 16 Inch Wheels - Alloy Window Defogger - Rear Front Wipers - Intermittent Front Wipers - Rain Sensing Power Windows Anti-Theft System - Alarm Front Airbags - Dual Parking Sensors - Rear Power Door Locks Side Airbags - Front Side Mirror Adjustments - Power Side Mirrors - Heated Driver Seat - Heated Driver Seat Power Adjustments Front Seat Type - Bucket Passenger Seat - Heated Passenger Seat Power Adjustments Rear Seat - Heated Upholstery - Leather
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C71LF28504
Stock: CV1176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,800 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
AM/FM RADIO. HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS. POWER LOCKS. POWER WINDOWS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER SEATS. POWER MEMORY SEATS. OWNERS MANUAL. SUNROOF.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1049XC857872
Stock: 857872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,950 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2001 Jaguar XJ ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA24C01LF28236
Stock: SA1808U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 48,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Cerritos is pleased to be currently offering this 2002 Jaguar XJ XJ8 with 48,293mi. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Jaguar XJ XJ8 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. With less than 48,293mi on this Jaguar XJ, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jaguar XJ XJ8. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C12LF44456
Stock: 2LF44456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 71,479 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW TIRES 71,479 MILES LEATHER SUNROOF V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1240WC845265
Stock: VIN5265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** OUT OF STATE 1-OWNER ** SHOW CONDITION ** 4.0-L V8 ** MUST SEE ** EXCELLENT VALUE ** Words don't do this XJ8 justice! Critically acclaimed to be the best-driving luxury sedan ever produced to its point thanks to being the last steel-bodied Jaguar and the first equipped with a modern V8 drivetrain.. The XJ8 was completely mechanically redesigned this year to carry its legacy into the modern era! This Jag is absolutely mint inside and out due to its out of state history and limited use. Interior is in perfect condition.. Passenger seats have zero evidence of wear; they're in the same condition as the day they left the factory! Every inch of the cabin is in brand new condition! Exterior is also in near perfect condition undercarriage is black and free of any corrosion.. This Jaguar is truly one in a million and must be seen in person to be appreciated. Comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1247WC836529
Stock: 836529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,950
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
16" x 7" Alloy Lunar Style Wheels, ABS brakes, Bright Door Handles, Bright Mirror Caps, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, J1 Heated Front & Rear Seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Sovereign Package, Traction control, Walnut Shift Knob, Walnut/Leather Steering Wheel.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!RWDThe Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA14C83LF51051
Stock: NP6412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 46,211 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2004 Jaguar XJR for your consideration. The XJR is the Jaguar to have as it is powered by a supercharged 4.2L V8 motor which pumps out an impressive 390 horsepower. Mated to the powerful motor is a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission. This beautiful Jaguar is finished in Zircon Light Blue exterior over a Dove Grey premium leather interior. Other exterior features include 19-inch Jaguar 5-spoke wheels, Brembo “R” brakes, chrome mirror caps, and parking sensors. Both the interior and exterior are in great condition and are loaded to the top with luxurious features. The radio has been upgraded with a JagDroid radio unit that allows for hands-free Bluetooth connectivity to a cell phone. Also, included in the interior are heated power memory seats, rear power sunshade, built-in navigation, power telescoping steering wheel and pedals, and sunroof. It should be noted that the factory air suspension has been replaced with an Arnott spring coil set up that makes for increased reliability while keeping its stock ride quality. This example is a wonderful two owner vehicle. A Jaguar like this with the supercharged motor is not easy to come by, and an example like this in great condition and low miles will be plenty of fun for its next owner. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA73B34TG21500
Stock: P4398 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,583 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,982
Stanley Chevrolet - Mc Cordsville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! RWD 6 Speed Automatic with J-Gate 4.2L V8 SMPI DOHC Supercharged This one has been well taken care of, Is very nice in and out. it is a dream to drive. Our Sales Agents are not commissioned based. You get the family discount every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA73B94TG11257
Stock: 1239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 152,606 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
4D Sedan, 4.0L I6, 4-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!BLUE 1996 Jaguar XJ6 4.0L I6Andy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1745TC758823
Stock: PV7576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 87,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,996
Preston GM Superstore - New Castle / Pennsylvania
Clean Carfax, Meticulously Maintained, V8, Premium Wheels, Fog Lights, Dual Exhaust, Leather, Power Seats, Wood Grain, Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Built in Phone, Sunroof, and Keyless Entry. Odometer is 8,305 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG Right color, right price! We've had a bunch of calls on this one already. Call us now to check availability and to schedule your test drive today! Car buying made easy with Preston GM Superstore means every pre-owned vehicle is through our service center, PA state inspected and ready for your driveway! And every vehicle comes with a complimentary CARFAX history report. Experience the way car buying should be with Preston GM Superstore, check out our unbiased 3rd part reviews at DealerRater.com where Preston was voted Dealer of the Year in the state of PA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71CX4SG20734
Stock: CH20527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 90,873 miles
$4,999
Tucson Used Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71C54SG25050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2004 Jaguar XJ 4dr 4dr Sedan XJ8 features a 4.2L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Front Power Lumbar Support, Leather Seat, Automatic Headlights, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Front Air Dam, Full Size Spare Tire, Heated Exterior Mirror, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Power Trunk Lid, Automatic Load-Leveling, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Child Safety Door Locks, Trunk Anti-Trap Device Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA71C04SG09477
Stock: PT9477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 93,936 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,540
Lorenzo Nissan - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Recent Arrival! WE FINANCE CREDIT SCORES FROM 450 TO 850!!!. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! White 2004 Jaguar XJ8 Base 18/28 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX.17" x 7.5" Elegant Forged Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Classic Leather Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Jaguar Premium AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA71C04SG25795
Stock: PN0246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 86,083 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,500
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
*LEATHER* *POWER SUNROOF* *CRAZY LOW MILES* CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN! You will NOT find one nicer! This 1995 XJ6 looks like it just rolled off the assembly line! Stop in and experience the S&H difference today!New Tires, Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof. Gold 1995 Jaguar XJ6 RWD 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L I6At S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 34406 miles below market average!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJHX1743SC742179
Stock: 20414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 112,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2005 Jaguar XJ Vanden Plas for your consideration. It is powered by a 4.2L V8 which sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This is a powerful sedan that makes for an executive feel as you power down the road in extreme comfort. Externally the vehicle rides on multi-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels and is finished in a crisp black color with chrome accents. Chrome can be found on the grille, window trim, door handles, and even on the mirror caps. Inside the vehicle is a clean black leather interior that is packed full of luxury features. The infotainment system located in the middle of the center console controls many of the vehicle’s equipment. It hosts the navigation system, radio controls, and even some of the climate controls. Other highlights include heated power seats and a special valet mode that disables some features when desired. Also inside the elegant interior are analog dial gauges and wood trim throughout. The full-size Jaguar XJ series has been sold in many generations since 1968. Combining style, space, and grace, these large sedans have been Jaguar's flagship model. The X350 generation was first introduced in 2005 and despite looking very similar to the previous model, it was a very high tech vehicle. The body and chassis were made of advanced aluminum panels and the car was much lighter than its 7 series and S-class competitors. The multilink suspension was also bolstered by standard air suspension. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA82C55SG44753
Stock: B3290 G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
AutoMax of Brevard - Melbourne / Florida
Test drive this vehicle at AutoMax of Brevard 1944 Aurora Rd Melbourne FL 32935.ALL PRICES ARE CASH PRICES UNLESS STATED AND DO NOT REFLECT FINANCING* WE ARE THE BANK * NO CREDIT CHECK * WE ACCEPT ALL TRADES * YOU ARE APPROVED SO CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE OR TO GET MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE.* ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAXES TAG AND DEALER FEES. *LOCATED IN MELBOURNE FL * 5 MINUTES FROM EAU GALLIE BLVD EXIT 183 ON 1-95 * JUST A QUICK DRIVE FROM VERO DAYTONA OR ORLANDO!! * AUTOMAX OF BREVARD * MYAUTOMAX.COM * 1944 AURORA ROAD MELBOURNE FL 32935
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA79C95SG34940
Stock: G34940I
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2019
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar XJ-Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series
- 5(68%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(18%)
Related Jaguar XJ-Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2015
- Used Honda CR-Z 2012
- Used INFINITI Q60 2014
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2011
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche 2011
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2013
- Used Lincoln MKS 2014
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3 2011
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2014
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Bentley Flying Spur 2015
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2017
- Used Acura RLX 2015
- Used Hyundai Equus 2013
- Used Dodge Viper 2013
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Jaguar S-Type Marietta GA
- Used Jaguar XJ Frederick MD
- Used Jaguar XF Newark NJ
- Used Jaguar S-Type Corona CA
- Used Jaguar S-Type Santa Ana CA
- Used Jaguar XF Saint Louis MO
- Used Jaguar XK Fredericksburg VA
- Used Jaguar XF Little Rock AR
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE San Antonio TX
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE Pittsburgh PA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News