Used 2000 Jaguar XJ-Series for Sale Near Me

41 listings
XJ-Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    85,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    154,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,755

    Details
  • 1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1999 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    110,800 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Silver
    used

    2001 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    75,950 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2002 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    48,297 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    71,479 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    1998 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    70,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    60,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,950

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    46,211 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR in Black
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJR

    87,583 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,982

    Details
  • 1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1996 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    152,606 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in Silver
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    87,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,996

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    90,873 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    165,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 in White
    used

    2004 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8

    93,936 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,540

    Details
  • 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6
    used

    1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6

    86,083 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas

    112,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L in Black
    used

    2005 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ8 L

    91,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar XJ-Series

See all 22 reviews
Timing Chain Blown
Lost,04/04/2009
Timing chain gone at 105,000 miles. Cost to replace engine quoted at $25,000. New car instead.
