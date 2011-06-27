Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Tall Guy in a Hyundai Geoff Alderson , 09/20/2017 Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I’m 6’ 3”, lots of headroom in this car. Easy to exit as the driver’s seat moves rearward when the engine in turned off and the shift lever is in Park. Driver’s seat also has adjustable lumbar support. Has adaptive headlights – front lights turn when steering wheel is turned. Trunk is large, plus the back seats fold down for additional room. The Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) uses radar signals and camera recognition. AEB has many limitations, be sure to read the Owner’s Manual for more info on this. Quite cabin on city streets. As Edmunds noted, some tire noise at freeway speeds. With the turbocharger, lots of power for entering the freeway and for passing. No heads up display, but speed is displayed in a large font in instrument cluster. Looks beautiful in quartz white pearl. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good, Excellent value Joe the delivery man , 11/30/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I got this car to replace my 2015 Sonata. Not sure the new style is better, I kind of liked the 2015 better, especially the rear with the plates on the trunk. But overall this is a terrific car for your money, save for a few drawbacks. The car drives well, nice quite ride and respectable handling, but ride is not as smooth as a Camry and handling not as good as an Accord, Mazda6, or as precise as a Fusion. Pros include: Slightly better ride/steering over my 2015. Better interior, smart controls (w/ non-auto climate), tuning knob, custom button. Overall is exemplary, very intuitive designed with nice big clearly labeled buttons and knobs. Touch screen is responsive, although some corners don't respond like it's supposed to. The interface is also quite easy to use. LCD Shows date (wish it would also show exterior temperature). Car doors make a satisfying thud when they close. Still a fully printed owner's manual! Cons include: Brakes still too touchy, it makes too abrupt stops. Steering is still too feather-light. Heated mirrors are no longer included in the base model - something Hyundai used to offer all these years. No CD player. I know many cars today omit them, but I really miss it. Home screen should be more customization. Would like to get rid of the AV Off message. Some settings are confusing. Ugly gauges (miss the 2015 Elantra). Only 1 USB for music & Android Auto. Bluetooth makes problems (I have a basic phone). No gap-less music player. Headlight delay is 5 min or none! Overall interior is not too pretty (2018 Accent is nicer). Can't turn off the LCD between the gauges. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great bang for the buck Benjamin A. , 01/15/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/18 (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful As much as I want to say that my new car is great in every way... It isn't. But it's extremely GOOD and very well priced. The interior materials use hard plastics in very unfortunate places (hurts to rest elbow or side of knee on door panel!), the seat bolsters aren't big enough for slippery leather, and winter traction has been downright alarming. On the other hand, the stereo has absolutely fantastic sound, the car has a very comfortable suspension and steering, and while it is on the slow side, it's great for cruising once you're up to speed. Fuel economy has also been better than expected. The place where it really shines though, is price. It was a full $4000 less than similarly outfitted midsize sedans. While it isn't the best car I've ever owned, it's not far off, and the value-for-money is outstanding. UPDATE (2.5 years later): My initial impressions have pretty much stayed the same. My initial impressions of comfort have gotten better after a few months of tinkering with the seat adjustments. I don't really have any complaints there. Fuel economy is consistently better than expected, especially on the highway-- on long solo highway trips, I've had over 40 mpg. It's still woefully slow, but then-- it's not really for people who like driving fast. One strange thing is that some gas pumps trigger their automatic stops almost immediately with this car. Never had it happen before, and it only happens with specific pumps, so I'm guessing there's something about this car that trips it for some reason. Not really a problem though. As far as durability goes, I've had exactly 0 thing break, and literally everything has been smooth sailing. I think my final opinion is that this is NOT a car that you love. The emphasis is on creature comforts (Sound system, Android Auto, Ventilated Seats) rather than driving performance. This is NOT a car that anyone falls in love with driving. This is for someone who wants a car to get them from point A to point B in nice, boring comfort. This is not a car your children want to drive, this is the car your mother wants to drive. It's a fantastic car if you car more about getting to your destination than the journey to get there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value for Money Gopal S , 03/02/2018 SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful For the price, it is definitely a great buy - great fuel economy, interior, electronics, and safety. In other words, all the must are well satisfied. Where it falls short? Test drive the car under cold conditions and idling conditions to get the feel for sound and vibration. Make sure they are acceptable to you. I felt that Hyundai needs to work on this area more to stay on par with other leaders. An additional thing to keep in mind is the insurance cost. For places like NY, insurance cost is high for sedans. Look for adding safety features to reduce insurance cost OR try other vehicles with AWD which may save $1000 per year in insurance cost alone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse