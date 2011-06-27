  1. Home
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SE SULEV Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$22,050
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
$22,050
Cargo Packageyes
Option Group 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,050
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$22,050
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,050
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,050
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Light Kityes
Trunk Hookyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$22,050
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
$22,050
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Mud Guardsyes
$22,050
Mud Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
$22,050
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$22,050
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Machine Gray
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Phantom Black
  • Symphony Silver
  • Scarlet Red
  • Electric Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
$22,050
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,050
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
