2011 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,874$7,754$9,104
Clean$5,455$7,208$8,456
Average$4,617$6,117$7,160
Rough$3,779$5,026$5,863
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,260$6,980$8,215
Clean$4,885$6,489$7,630
Average$4,135$5,506$6,461
Rough$3,385$4,524$5,291
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,365$5,840$6,898
Clean$4,053$5,429$6,407
Average$3,431$4,607$5,425
Rough$2,808$3,785$4,443
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,458$5,971$7,056
Clean$4,140$5,551$6,554
Average$3,504$4,710$5,549
Rough$2,868$3,870$4,544
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,271$8,327$9,803
Clean$5,824$7,741$9,105
Average$4,930$6,569$7,709
Rough$4,035$5,397$6,313
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,948$6,632$7,839
Clean$4,596$6,165$7,281
Average$3,890$5,232$6,164
Rough$3,184$4,298$5,048
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,586$7,359$8,632
Clean$5,188$6,841$8,017
Average$4,391$5,805$6,788
Rough$3,594$4,770$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,552$7,345$8,632
Clean$5,156$6,828$8,017
Average$4,364$5,794$6,788
Rough$3,572$4,761$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,571$7,357$8,642
Clean$5,174$6,840$8,027
Average$4,379$5,804$6,796
Rough$3,585$4,769$5,566
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,509$7,327$8,632
Clean$5,116$6,811$8,017
Average$4,330$5,780$6,788
Rough$3,545$4,749$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,159$5,498$6,461
Clean$3,863$5,111$6,001
Average$3,270$4,338$5,081
Rough$2,676$3,564$4,161
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,863 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,111 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,863 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,111 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,863 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,111 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $2,676 to $6,461, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.