Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,874
|$7,754
|$9,104
|Clean
|$5,455
|$7,208
|$8,456
|Average
|$4,617
|$6,117
|$7,160
|Rough
|$3,779
|$5,026
|$5,863
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,260
|$6,980
|$8,215
|Clean
|$4,885
|$6,489
|$7,630
|Average
|$4,135
|$5,506
|$6,461
|Rough
|$3,385
|$4,524
|$5,291
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$5,840
|$6,898
|Clean
|$4,053
|$5,429
|$6,407
|Average
|$3,431
|$4,607
|$5,425
|Rough
|$2,808
|$3,785
|$4,443
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,458
|$5,971
|$7,056
|Clean
|$4,140
|$5,551
|$6,554
|Average
|$3,504
|$4,710
|$5,549
|Rough
|$2,868
|$3,870
|$4,544
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,271
|$8,327
|$9,803
|Clean
|$5,824
|$7,741
|$9,105
|Average
|$4,930
|$6,569
|$7,709
|Rough
|$4,035
|$5,397
|$6,313
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,948
|$6,632
|$7,839
|Clean
|$4,596
|$6,165
|$7,281
|Average
|$3,890
|$5,232
|$6,164
|Rough
|$3,184
|$4,298
|$5,048
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,586
|$7,359
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,188
|$6,841
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,391
|$5,805
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,594
|$4,770
|$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,552
|$7,345
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,156
|$6,828
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,364
|$5,794
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,572
|$4,761
|$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,571
|$7,357
|$8,642
|Clean
|$5,174
|$6,840
|$8,027
|Average
|$4,379
|$5,804
|$6,796
|Rough
|$3,585
|$4,769
|$5,566
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Wine Interior (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,509
|$7,327
|$8,632
|Clean
|$5,116
|$6,811
|$8,017
|Average
|$4,330
|$5,780
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,545
|$4,749
|$5,559
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$5,498
|$6,461
|Clean
|$3,863
|$5,111
|$6,001
|Average
|$3,270
|$4,338
|$5,081
|Rough
|$2,676
|$3,564
|$4,161