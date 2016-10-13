Used 2016 Nissan Quest
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and smooth ride
- roomy and easily configurable seating
- easily reached and used cabin controls
- fold-flat second-row seats.
- Less cargo space than competitors
- seven-passenger maximum
- other minivans offer more features for the money.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though overshadowed by the minivan titans from Honda and Toyota, the 2016 Nissan Quest is nonetheless a great choice for family hauling given its smartly designed interior and easy driving demeanor.
Vehicle overview
It's easy to overlook the Nissan Quest minivan given that it's gone on without a major redesign for a half decade now and that its main competitors, the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna, get most of the attention. But while the 2016 Quest doesn't enjoy the name recognition of those sales juggernauts or even the fresh look of the recently redesigned Kia Sedona, the Quest offers most of the passenger comforts that minivan buyers shop for.
The 2016 Nissan Quest's unconventional look adds a dash of distinctiveness to this traditionally staid segment.
There are some distinctive elements here, too. The second and third rows handily fold forward to create a flat load space. And because that third row doesn't fold and tumble backward as in most other minivans, it can be easier to stow away. That's especially true with the top-dog Platinum trim, where the bench does this at the touch of a button. The Platinum trim also includes a surround-view parking camera, which utilizes a set of cameras positioned around the car to approximate a top-down view for an accurate parking job. The only other minivan that offers this useful feature is the Sedona.
The Quest does have a few drawbacks that are worth mentioning. The Quest has a lot of cargo space because it is essentially a giant box, but the high load floor and non-removable cargo covers behind the third row mean it ultimately holds less gear than competitors do. Its seven-passenger maximum may count as an automatic disqualification, as its rivals offer seating for eight.
If you require an eight-passenger minivan, or really, are considering a minivan at all, taking a look at our top-recommended 2016 Honda Odyssey and 2016 Toyota Sienna is an absolute must. Followed closely thereafter is the thoroughly impressive 2016 Kia Sedona, which also seats eight and includes features not found on the Quest. We're less fond of the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan, which are even older than the Quest, have always been far from class leaders and are in great need of a redo. That's the extent of the minivan segment, however, meaning that with so few entries it's worth your time to look at the Quest. It's distinctive enough in design and content that it might surprise you.
Nissan Quest models
The 2016 Nissan Quest is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.
Standard features on the S model include 16-inch steel wheels, the Easy Fill Tire Alert system, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, two-zone air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, sliding and reclining second-row captain's chairs, a removable second-row console, a 60/40-split folding and reclining third-row seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Every 2016 Quest except the base S has standard power-sliding doors.
Stepping up to the SV adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, roof rails, power-sliding doors, rear privacy glass, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with audio controls), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch display screen, a USB port and a media player interface.
The SV's optional Leather package adds leather upholstery for the seats and door trim, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar, heated front seats and a leather-wrapped shift knob.
The SL comes standard with the Leather package, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a quick release for folding the third row and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
A DVD Entertainment System package available for SV and SL models includes a 7-inch touchscreen interior with in-dash DVD player, a rear DVD entertainment system with an 11-inch widescreen monitor, a 120-volt power outlet and auxiliary audio/video input jacks. To this, the SL can be bolstered with a 13-speaker Bose audio system and a dual-panel sunroof.
The range-topping Platinum includes SL features plus bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, a 360-degree parking camera, driver memory functions, a four-way power front passenger seat, power return for the third row, second- and third-row sunshades, advanced air filtration, a navigation system, the 13-speaker Bose audio system, an 8-inch touchscreen and the DVD Entertainment package. The dual-panel sunroof is the only stand-alone extra for Platinum models.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2016 Nissan Quest is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that powers the front wheels. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway), which is the best in the minivan class. In Edmunds performance testing, the Quest went from zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, which is an average performance for a V6 minivan.
A properly equipped Quest can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is a decent amount for a minivan, and a Class II trailer package is available on all trim levels.
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2016 Nissan Quest models include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front-seat active head restraints. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base S trim level. The top-of-the-line Platinum version also comes standard with a blind-spot warning system and Nissan's bird's-eye-view camera system, which displays a 360-degree view of the area around the vehicle for help when parking. It also includes parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert, which provides audio and visual warnings when moving objects are detected in the camera view.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Quest earned the agency's top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests, but the lowest rating of "Poor" in the small-overlap crash test. The Quest also earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable" for roof strength and "Good" for the whiplash protection of its seats and head restraints in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Quest stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet, an average stopping distance for a minivan.
Driving
The 2016 Nissan Quest's overall ride quality is arguably the best of any current minivan, with ruts and bumps ably absorbed by the compliant suspension. Precise steering gives the Quest an almost sporting feel around turns, although the effort level feels needlessly heavy at slow speeds. Wind and road noise are silenced on nearly any road surface, providing a pleasantly quiet cabin.
Its V6 power is unremarkable, but the Quest is an exceptionally smooth-riding minivan.
The V6 delivers capable power, and we even prefer the Quest's smooth CVT over the traditional automatic transmissions in some competing models. Instant response from the engine and transmission make it easy and pleasant to pass on the highway or climb steep grades. In past years, we've noted a steady-state drone from the engine when ascending grades (a result of the CVT holding the V6 at a specific rpm to provide a compromise between performance and efficiency). Nissan updated the CVT's software last year, so we hope to see improvement in that area for 2016.
Interior
Overall, the 2016 Nissan Quest's cabin is comfortable, versatile and aesthetically pleasing. Its elegantly sweeping dashboard smoothly blends into the door panels, and the center stack's controls are logically grouped within easy reach of the driver. Even on the upper trim levels, operating the various climate, navigation and entertainment systems is simple and intuitive. Interior materials are good in the lower trims, while the leather-appointed cabins in the SL and Platinum versions create a luxurious and serene environment. Even the CD player/radio features a classy aesthetic, with a simple faceplate and chrome-banded volume and tuning knobs.
The 2016 Quest's interior is more attractive and luxurious than the minivan norm.
The Quest is configured to hold as many as seven people, one less than the Odyssey, Sienna and Sedona. There are two captain's chairs in the second row (rather than a three-person configurable bench), separated by a removable center console, and a third-row seat that's designed to seat three people. The Quest's second-row seats slide and recline, and are quite comfortable. As with the third row, they also fold forward and flat, making it easier to reconfigure the cabin to carry big and bulky items than in the Sienna or Odyssey, both of which require you to physically remove their second-row seats.
A downside is that the Quest has considerably less cargo volume than the Odyssey and Sienna; it's more like a large crossover in its seating arrangement and overall space. Its taller floor limits it to 108 cubic feet of total cargo capacity, which is about 40 cubes shy of its chief minivan rivals. The deep storage bin behind its third row is also a mixed bag. It isn't as roomy as the storage wells in rival minivans, but you can store items there even when the third row is folded down. Other minivans use that well to store their folded-down seats.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Not recommending this van if you don't want to buy all 4 tires every 2 years we have had the van since 2013 and had to replace the tires twice... they said it's a more heavy of a van so it's hard on the tires.... Goodyear tires bought the more expensive tires after replacing them after 2 years because we wanted them to last!! Also have had rust problems, air leaking threw the doors.. had to be fixed twice still Air sound...
I am very happy with my purchase! I am not a minivan person but I cant find a good excuse to get a different vehicle, very good acceleration, good gas mileage for its size and practicality. Sometimes I forget that I am driving a minivan and drive like in a sporty vehicle because it handles very well.
Our family and relatives all drive different minivan over the past 20 years. From Dodge Caravan and Town and Country, Ford Aerostar and Windstar, Honda Odyssey, Totoya Pervia and sienna, I have tried many of them. Overall, this Nissan Quest, the driver seats and 2nd row seats are great. It is compatible to Honda Odyssey and Sienna. In fact, I like the driver seat and front panel design more that Honda and Toyota. However, from practical purpose, the 3rd row seat's leg room just too small comparing to Honda and Toyota. An average 5' 7" tall adult's knee will touch the back of the 2nd row. That's the main reason we didn't buy the Quest.
Purchased a new 2013 Nissan Quest LE. Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. Still paying for it and It only has has $47K miles on it. We have been having issues with it from day one. The tires ware out so much quicker than any car. The break pads have been replaced multiple times , more often than ANY cars I have previously owned and this one gets half the use that the other ones did. The AC has a weird mold smell to it. We have had it cleaned, replace the filters every month, ozone treatment , you name it... still smells. Nissan has no idea.... The latest, two parallel cracks have appeared on top of the passenger's airbag. Contacted Nissan they say we will pay for the part but you have to pay over $400 worth of labor. WHAT?? You are accepting responsibility for the problem but won't take care of it 100%.. Even though YOU placed a cheap plastic dashboard on my $50K vehicle??? I will seriously NEVER ever purchase another NISSAN again and would not recommend anyone to do so. Cheap product - High Price- Horrible reviews - class action Lawsuits on similar issue as mine.. There are many other Car makers that would love my $$, ones who have and value their reputation and consumers. I am so so disappointed!!!
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 7
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SL 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 7
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 7
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Platinum 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl CVT
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 7
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2016 Nissan Quest is the 2016 Nissan Quest S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,580.
Other versions include:
- S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $26,580
- SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,110
- SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $30,540
- Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $43,230
Used 2016 Nissan Quest Overview
The Used 2016 Nissan Quest is offered in the following submodels: Quest Minivan. Available styles include S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Nissan Quest and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Quest 3.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Quest.
