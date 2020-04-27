2021 Ford Transit Connect
What’s new
- Part of the second Transit Connect generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Extremely practical yet compact
- Comprehensive suite of optional driver assistance technology
- Available in a variety of configurations
- Engines don't have an overabundance of power
- Not as passenger-friendly as a minivan or as utilitarian as some rival cargo vans
2021 Ford Transit Connect Review
The 2021 Ford Transit Connect may be for you if you're looking for a small cargo or passenger van. Compared to Ford's full-size Transit van, the Transit Connect is less expensive, easier to park and more fuel-efficient. It's similar in concept to rival vans such as the Mercedes-Benz Metris and the Ram ProMaster City.
The cargo van configuration seats two people, while the passenger configuration seats up to seven. There's a decent amount of customization available too, from wheelbase length to an available prep package that converts the Transit Connect to run on compressed natural gas. Ford also packs a lot of technology features into the Transit Connect. You don't really have to give up features just because you want something small, especially in the loaded Titanium model.
Our verdict7.0 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The downside? The van is woefully slow to accelerate. It took a leisurely 10.6 seconds to reach 60 mph in our testing. The Ford has enough zip to dash between city stoplights but gets winded quickly. Highway merging and passing require planning.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The van's primary controls are simple to discern and operate. It takes a while to heat and cool the large cabin, but the climate system works well once at speed. The seat heaters offer five levels of intensity, though none is particularly warm.
How’s the interior?7.5
There's plenty of headroom, and it's easy to step in and out of the Transit Connect thanks to tall and wide door openings. Accessing the third row is similarly easy. Removing the rear seats makes for voluminous cargo utility. But as a six-passenger van, the Transit Connect isn't especially roomy. Limited rear legroom in the immovable second row makes it less people-friendly than a regular minivan.
How’s the tech?7.0
The menus are easy to navigate and the voice controls are sophisticated, offering an easy way to issue commands with a minimum of distraction. Sync 3 also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but it's only available on the Titanium trim. There's only one USB port, although you could use one of the 12-volt ports to power a USB charger if you wanted. The four-speaker stereo won't impress anyone either, but it does the job.
How’s the storage?5.5
The Ford lags behind its Mercedes and Ram rivals with a 1,620-pound payload capacity, and its 2,000-pound towing maximum is only average. Child safety seat installation is problematic. You'll be able to install a safety seat in the second row, but the seats don't slide, and the car seat anchors are hard to access.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.5
With driving manners similar to Ford's Escape SUV, minus the punchy engine, the Transit Connect doesn't feel as large or ungainly as most of today's vans do. That's a good thing on tight roads, but it won't be as fun on long drives.
Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?
Ford Transit Connect models
The 2021 Ford Transit Connect is available in both cargo and passenger configurations in three trim levels: XL, XLT and Titanium. Two four-cylinder gas engines are available: a 2.0-liter (162 horsepower, 144 lb-ft) and a 2.5-liter (169 hp, 177 lb-ft), though the latter is only available to fleet customers.
XL
This base trim level starts you off with feature such as:
- Vinyl flooring
- Manually adjustable mirrors
- 4.2-inch central display screen
- Forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking
- Bluetooth audio and one USB port
XLT
Stepping up to the XLT adds:
- Carpeted flooring
- Dual-zone climate control
- Ford Co-Pilot360 (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist)
- Two USB ports
- Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
Titanium
The top level model is only available as a passenger van and includes:
- Xenon headlights with LED foglights
- Keyless entry and ignition with remote start
- Leather upholstery
- Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat
- Integrated navigation system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:
- Pedestrian Detection
- Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers a forward collision warning. Can automatically brake if necessary.
- Side Wind Stabilization
- Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.
Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition
Ford Transit Connect vs. Nissan NV200
If you're looking for a box on wheels with a small footprint and not a lot of frills, the NV200 may be the van for you. The Nissan lacks the Transit Connect's power and wide variety of body configurations, but the simplicity may appeal to some shoppers. We like the Nissan's low load floor and easy-to-park size, but its weak engine means slow acceleration and a low payload capacity.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram ProMaster City
The ProMaster City is the Transit Connect's closest rival. It is available in both cargo and passenger configurations, though it's only available with one engine and one wheelbase configuration. We like the Ram's respectable acceleration and above-average cargo and payload capacity, but the transmission's shifting can feel clunky, and the van's wobbly body control can be a bit unsettling on tight roads.
Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
The Metris is a step up from the Transit Connect in both size and refinement, as you might expect with a Mercedes-Benz product. That said, it's not that much more money than the Ford and offers more value than you might expect. The extra size and strong engines give the Metris class-leading towing and payload ratings, though it does require premium fuel. And while the Metris is more maneuverable than its full-size rivals, the smaller Transit Connect is easier to drive and park in tight areas.
FAQ
Is the Ford Transit Connect a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Connect?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect:
Is the Ford Transit Connect reliable?
Is the 2021 Ford Transit Connect a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Connect?
The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Connect is the 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,665.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect?
More about the 2021 Ford Transit Connect
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Transit Connect?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
