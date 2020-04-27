  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Connect
Edmunds Rating
7.0 / 10

2021 Ford Transit Connect

What’s new

  • The lane-keeping system is now bundled with adaptive cruise control
  • Compressed natural gas/propane conversion capability available with 2.5-liter engine
  • Taxi prep package no longer available
  • Part of the second Transit Connect generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely practical yet compact
  • Comprehensive suite of optional driver assistance technology
  • Available in a variety of configurations
  • Engines don't have an overabundance of power
  • Not as passenger-friendly as a minivan or as utilitarian as some rival cargo vans
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Ford Transit Connect for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
MSRP Starting at
$24,665
Save as much as $665
Select your model:
Save as much as $665 with Edmunds

2021 Ford Transit Connect pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2021 Ford Transit Connect Review

The 2021 Ford Transit Connect may be for you if you're looking for a small cargo or passenger van. Compared to Ford's full-size Transit van, the Transit Connect is less expensive, easier to park and more fuel-efficient. It's similar in concept to rival vans such as the Mercedes-Benz Metris and the Ram ProMaster City.

The cargo van configuration seats two people, while the passenger configuration seats up to seven. There's a decent amount of customization available too, from wheelbase length to an available prep package that converts the Transit Connect to run on compressed natural gas. Ford also packs a lot of technology features into the Transit Connect. You don't really have to give up features just because you want something small, especially in the loaded Titanium model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.0 / 10
The Transit Connect is Ford's small cargo and passenger van. It lacks engine power, and it's not especially comfortable, so it's not a real alternative to regular family minivans (even if its lower price is tempting). But it drives surprisingly well, with tight handling and a small footprint that make it ideal in cities. If you often move people or goods across town, it makes sense.

How does it drive?

7.5
Manage your expectations and the Transit Connect actually has a lot going for it. It maneuvers well thanks to its light steering and small size. It's easy to thread through dense urban traffic and park in tight spaces. The gas and brake pedals operate smoothly, the transmission shifts quickly and, despite the tall profile, the Transit Connect handles turns and corners without much body roll. (Caveat: We only tested the van with an empty load.)

The downside? The van is woefully slow to accelerate. It took a leisurely 10.6 seconds to reach 60 mph in our testing. The Ford has enough zip to dash between city stoplights but gets winded quickly. Highway merging and passing require planning.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Transit Connect's front seats are comfortable enough, but the rear seats are stiff and lack support. The ride is fairly smooth overall thanks to small wheels and tires with plenty of sidewall, but it firms up as more passengers and cargo come aboard. Even with its tall profile and expansive windshield, the van is surprisingly quiet. You'll still get wind hum rushing over the glass and noise from the road, but neither is at an obnoxious or fatiguing level.

The van's primary controls are simple to discern and operate. It takes a while to heat and cool the large cabin, but the climate system works well once at speed. The seat heaters offer five levels of intensity, though none is particularly warm.

How’s the interior?

7.5
There's nothing fancy about the van's interior. It's all function over form. The controls are easy to manipulate, even when wearing gloves. The default seating position is rather high, but you can compensate if you like with the adjustable steering wheel and seat. Visibility is excellent thanks to big, tall windows and small blind spots. 

There's plenty of headroom, and it's easy to step in and out of the Transit Connect thanks to tall and wide door openings. Accessing the third row is similarly easy. Removing the rear seats makes for voluminous cargo utility. But as a six-passenger van, the Transit Connect isn't especially roomy. Limited rear legroom in the immovable second row makes it less people-friendly than a regular minivan.

How’s the tech?

7.0
You won't find cutting-edge technology abundant in the Transit Connect, even if the top-level Titanium trim can connect your smartphone and offers handy voice controls. But Ford's Sync 3 is helpful for drivers who need basic hands-free phone, navigation and device charging capabilities.

The menus are easy to navigate and the voice controls are sophisticated, offering an easy way to issue commands with a minimum of distraction. Sync 3 also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but it's only available on the Titanium trim. There's only one USB port, although you could use one of the 12-volt ports to power a USB charger if you wanted. The four-speaker stereo won't impress anyone either, but it does the job.

How’s the storage?

5.5
We tested a six-seat Transit Connect, which leads to comparisons with mainstream minivans and contributes to the Ford's lower score here. There's considerably less cargo space, for example, with just 15 cubic feet available behind the second-row seat and a maximum of 104 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded. (Most competitors offer 30-plus and 140-plus cubic feet, respectively.) And there's not much small-item storage.

The Ford lags behind its Mercedes and Ram rivals with a 1,620-pound payload capacity, and its 2,000-pound towing maximum is only average. Child safety seat installation is problematic. You'll be able to install a safety seat in the second row, but the seats don't slide, and the car seat anchors are hard to access.

How economical is it?

7.0
The Transit Connect long-wheelbase model (LWB) is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) by the EPA. That's right on average for this small segment, and during our time with the van, we found that our test vehicle met or exceeded its ratings. On our highway-heavy 116-mile evaluation route, the Connect achieved 25.1 mpg. That's less than the EPA highway rating, but our route is more than just highway. Overall, after mixing in more city driving, we averaged 22.5, which is on target with its estimates.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Equipping the Transit Connect as a passenger van costs more than most vehicles in its class. You might question what you're paying extra for, as interior quality is disappointing. The dash feels plastic and hollow, the leather upholstery is stiff and unforgiving, and the cabin generally pales in comparison to the interiors of competitors such as the Mercedes Metris (which costs about the same as a Titanium-level Transit Connect). The Ford's three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty is average, and its five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan is fairly generous.

Wildcard

7.5
What you get from the Transit Connect depends on how you'll use it. You could use it as a three-row family hauler, but why? A similarly priced, lightly used minivan is better suited to family life. But the Transit Connect might be the ticket if you often ferry customers or colleagues for short distances, or if you need to get the band to gigs or your starting five to the tournament. It can even power your business if you're willing to take a few rows out.

With driving manners similar to Ford's Escape SUV, minus the punchy engine, the Transit Connect doesn't feel as large or ungainly as most of today's vans do. That's a good thing on tight roads, but it won't be as fun on long drives.

Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?

The base XL model offers a lot of versatility for the money, but we suggest stepping up to the midlevel XLT. It brings more standard features, such as the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assist tech, and opens up the number of optional features you can choose from.

Ford Transit Connect models

The 2021 Ford Transit Connect is available in both cargo and passenger configurations in three trim levels: XL, XLT and Titanium. Two four-cylinder gas engines are available: a 2.0-liter (162 horsepower, 144 lb-ft) and a 2.5-liter (169 hp, 177 lb-ft), though the latter is only available to fleet customers.

XL
This base trim level starts you off with feature such as:

  • Vinyl flooring
  • Manually adjustable mirrors
  • 4.2-inch central display screen
  • Forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking
  • Bluetooth audio and one USB port

XLT
Stepping up to the XLT adds:

  • Carpeted flooring
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 (automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assist)
  • Two USB ports
  • Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system with a 6.5-inch display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Titanium
The top level model is only available as a passenger van and includes:

  • Xenon headlights with LED foglights
  • Keyless entry and ignition with remote start
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Integrated navigation system

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB features & specs
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB
    2.0L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$27,080
    MPG 24 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB features & specs
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB
    2.0L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$27,080
    MPG 24 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB features & specs
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB
    2.0L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$28,080
    MPG 24 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB features & specs
    Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB
    2.0L 4cyl 8A
    MSRP$28,080
    MPG 24 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower162 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ford Transit Connect features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Transit Connect safety features:

    Pedestrian Detection
    Detects pedestrians in your path and triggers a forward collision warning. Can automatically brake if necessary.
    Side Wind Stabilization
    Helps correct for strong crosswinds to keep the vehicle going in its intended direction.
    Automatic Emergency Braking
    Helps to prevent or mitigate an accident by automatically applying the brakes when an obstacle is detected.

    Ford Transit Connect vs. the competition

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Nissan NV200

    If you're looking for a box on wheels with a small footprint and not a lot of frills, the NV200 may be the van for you. The Nissan lacks the Transit Connect's power and wide variety of body configurations, but the simplicity may appeal to some shoppers. We like the Nissan's low load floor and easy-to-park size, but its weak engine means slow acceleration and a low payload capacity.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Nissan NV200 features

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Ram ProMaster City

    The ProMaster City is the Transit Connect's closest rival. It is available in both cargo and passenger configurations, though it's only available with one engine and one wheelbase configuration. We like the Ram's respectable acceleration and above-average cargo and payload capacity, but the transmission's shifting can feel clunky, and the van's wobbly body control can be a bit unsettling on tight roads.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Ram ProMaster City features

    Ford Transit Connect vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris

    The Metris is a step up from the Transit Connect in both size and refinement, as you might expect with a Mercedes-Benz product. That said, it's not that much more money than the Ford and offers more value than you might expect. The extra size and strong engines give the Metris class-leading towing and payload ratings, though it does require premium fuel. And while the Metris is more maneuverable than its full-size rivals, the smaller Transit Connect is easier to drive and park in tight areas.

    Compare Ford Transit Connect & Mercedes-Benz Metris features

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Transit Connect a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Transit Connect both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.0 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Transit Connect fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Transit Connect gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Connect ranges from 104.8 to 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Connect. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford Transit Connect?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect:

    • The lane-keeping system is now bundled with adaptive cruise control
    • Compressed natural gas/propane conversion capability available with 2.5-liter engine
    • Taxi prep package no longer available
    • Part of the second Transit Connect generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Transit Connect reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Transit Connect is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Connect. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Connect's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford Transit Connect a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford Transit Connect is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Transit Connect and gave it a 7.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Transit Connect is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford Transit Connect?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford Transit Connect is the 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,665.

    Other versions include:

    • Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,080
    • Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,080
    • Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,080
    • Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,080
    • Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,665
    • Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,665
    • Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,655
    • Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,655
    • Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,400
    • Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,600
    • Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,400
    • Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,515
    • Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,515
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Transit Connect?

    If you're interested in the Ford Transit Connect, the next question is, which Transit Connect model is right for you? Transit Connect variants include Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), and Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of Transit Connect models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ford Transit Connect

    2021 Ford Transit Connect Overview

    The 2021 Ford Transit Connect is offered in the following submodels: Transit Connect Minivan. Available styles include Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A), and Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford Transit Connect?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Transit Connect.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Transit Connect featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford Transit Connect?

    2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

    The 2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,230. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $665 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $665 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,565.

    The average savings for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 2.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

    The 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,125. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is trending $565 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $565 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,560.

    The average savings for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 10 2021 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.0L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Ford Transit Connects are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ford Transit Connect for sale near. There are currently 35 new 2021 Transit Connects listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,050 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ford Transit Connect. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,712 on a used or CPO 2021 Transit Connect available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ford Transit Connects you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Transit Connect for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,864.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,962.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ford Transit Connect?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

    Related 2021 Ford Transit Connect info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles