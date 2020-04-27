2021 Ford Transit Connect Review

The 2021 Ford Transit Connect may be for you if you're looking for a small cargo or passenger van. Compared to Ford's full-size Transit van, the Transit Connect is less expensive, easier to park and more fuel-efficient. It's similar in concept to rival vans such as the Mercedes-Benz Metris and the Ram ProMaster City. The cargo van configuration seats two people, while the passenger configuration seats up to seven. There's a decent amount of customization available too, from wheelbase length to an available prep package that converts the Transit Connect to run on compressed natural gas. Ford also packs a lot of technology features into the Transit Connect. You don't really have to give up features just because you want something small, especially in the loaded Titanium model.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.0 / 10

The Transit Connect is Ford's small cargo and passenger van. It lacks engine power, and it's not especially comfortable, so it's not a real alternative to regular family minivans (even if its lower price is tempting). But it drives surprisingly well, with tight handling and a small footprint that make it ideal in cities. If you often move people or goods across town, it makes sense.

How does it drive? 7.5

Manage your expectations and the Transit Connect actually has a lot going for it. It maneuvers well thanks to its light steering and small size. It's easy to thread through dense urban traffic and park in tight spaces. The gas and brake pedals operate smoothly, the transmission shifts quickly and, despite the tall profile, the Transit Connect handles turns and corners without much body roll. (Caveat: We only tested the van with an empty load.)



The downside? The van is woefully slow to accelerate. It took a leisurely 10.6 seconds to reach 60 mph in our testing. The Ford has enough zip to dash between city stoplights but gets winded quickly. Highway merging and passing require planning.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The Transit Connect's front seats are comfortable enough, but the rear seats are stiff and lack support. The ride is fairly smooth overall thanks to small wheels and tires with plenty of sidewall, but it firms up as more passengers and cargo come aboard. Even with its tall profile and expansive windshield, the van is surprisingly quiet. You'll still get wind hum rushing over the glass and noise from the road, but neither is at an obnoxious or fatiguing level.



The van's primary controls are simple to discern and operate. It takes a while to heat and cool the large cabin, but the climate system works well once at speed. The seat heaters offer five levels of intensity, though none is particularly warm.

How’s the interior? 7.5

There's nothing fancy about the van's interior. It's all function over form. The controls are easy to manipulate, even when wearing gloves. The default seating position is rather high, but you can compensate if you like with the adjustable steering wheel and seat. Visibility is excellent thanks to big, tall windows and small blind spots.



There's plenty of headroom, and it's easy to step in and out of the Transit Connect thanks to tall and wide door openings. Accessing the third row is similarly easy. Removing the rear seats makes for voluminous cargo utility. But as a six-passenger van, the Transit Connect isn't especially roomy. Limited rear legroom in the immovable second row makes it less people-friendly than a regular minivan.

How’s the tech? 7.0

You won't find cutting-edge technology abundant in the Transit Connect, even if the top-level Titanium trim can connect your smartphone and offers handy voice controls. But Ford's Sync 3 is helpful for drivers who need basic hands-free phone, navigation and device charging capabilities.



The menus are easy to navigate and the voice controls are sophisticated, offering an easy way to issue commands with a minimum of distraction. Sync 3 also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but it's only available on the Titanium trim. There's only one USB port, although you could use one of the 12-volt ports to power a USB charger if you wanted. The four-speaker stereo won't impress anyone either, but it does the job.

How’s the storage? 5.5

We tested a six-seat Transit Connect, which leads to comparisons with mainstream minivans and contributes to the Ford's lower score here. There's considerably less cargo space, for example, with just 15 cubic feet available behind the second-row seat and a maximum of 104 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded. (Most competitors offer 30-plus and 140-plus cubic feet, respectively.) And there's not much small-item storage.



The Ford lags behind its Mercedes and Ram rivals with a 1,620-pound payload capacity, and its 2,000-pound towing maximum is only average. Child safety seat installation is problematic. You'll be able to install a safety seat in the second row, but the seats don't slide, and the car seat anchors are hard to access.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Transit Connect long-wheelbase model (LWB) is rated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) by the EPA. That's right on average for this small segment, and during our time with the van, we found that our test vehicle met or exceeded its ratings. On our highway-heavy 116-mile evaluation route, the Connect achieved 25.1 mpg. That's less than the EPA highway rating, but our route is more than just highway. Overall, after mixing in more city driving, we averaged 22.5, which is on target with its estimates.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Equipping the Transit Connect as a passenger van costs more than most vehicles in its class. You might question what you're paying extra for, as interior quality is disappointing. The dash feels plastic and hollow, the leather upholstery is stiff and unforgiving, and the cabin generally pales in comparison to the interiors of competitors such as the Mercedes Metris (which costs about the same as a Titanium-level Transit Connect). The Ford's three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty is average, and its five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan is fairly generous.

Wildcard 7.5

What you get from the Transit Connect depends on how you'll use it. You could use it as a three-row family hauler, but why? A similarly priced, lightly used minivan is better suited to family life. But the Transit Connect might be the ticket if you often ferry customers or colleagues for short distances, or if you need to get the band to gigs or your starting five to the tournament. It can even power your business if you're willing to take a few rows out.



With driving manners similar to Ford's Escape SUV, minus the punchy engine, the Transit Connect doesn't feel as large or ungainly as most of today's vans do. That's a good thing on tight roads, but it won't be as fun on long drives.

Which Transit Connect does Edmunds recommend?

The base XL model offers a lot of versatility for the money, but we suggest stepping up to the midlevel XLT. It brings more standard features, such as the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assist tech, and opens up the number of optional features you can choose from.

Ford Transit Connect models

The 2021 Ford Transit Connect is available in both cargo and passenger configurations in three trim levels: XL, XLT and Titanium. Two four-cylinder gas engines are available: a 2.0-liter (162 horsepower, 144 lb-ft) and a 2.5-liter (169 hp, 177 lb-ft), though the latter is only available to fleet customers.