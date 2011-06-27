Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,748
|$14,069
|$16,418
|Clean
|$11,439
|$13,699
|$15,948
|Average
|$10,822
|$12,957
|$15,008
|Rough
|$10,205
|$12,215
|$14,069
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,346
|$20,296
|$23,299
|Clean
|$16,890
|$19,761
|$22,633
|Average
|$15,979
|$18,691
|$21,299
|Rough
|$15,068
|$17,621
|$19,966
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,206
|$18,013
|$20,860
|Clean
|$14,806
|$17,538
|$20,263
|Average
|$14,007
|$16,589
|$19,070
|Rough
|$13,209
|$15,639
|$17,876
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,431
|$15,911
|$18,425
|Clean
|$13,078
|$15,491
|$17,898
|Average
|$12,373
|$14,653
|$16,844
|Rough
|$11,667
|$13,814
|$15,789
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,595
|$18,474
|$21,394
|Clean
|$15,186
|$17,987
|$20,782
|Average
|$14,366
|$17,013
|$19,558
|Rough
|$13,547
|$16,039
|$18,333
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,600
|$18,480
|$21,400
|Clean
|$15,190
|$17,992
|$20,788
|Average
|$14,371
|$17,018
|$19,563
|Rough
|$13,551
|$16,044
|$18,338
Estimated values
2015 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,470
|$21,397
|$24,385
|Clean
|$17,985
|$20,833
|$23,687
|Average
|$17,014
|$19,705
|$22,291
|Rough
|$16,044
|$18,577
|$20,896