Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Consumer Reviews

2005 TO 2015 rescuegal , 09/11/2015 LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Yes, traded my old lady for a new version. Have had my LX for a few weeks and am happy with it. Runs very quiet and smooth. As for a comparison to my 2005: The driver's seat is ok but would prefer the old version and no adjustable seat. Just not a good trade off for me. With less padding, I feel the new seat fabric will wear out faster and it is not as comfortable. I miss the center console in front that you can actually reach. The new one is on the floor. (safety factor) The standard wheels look cheap. You can get better Honda wheels but you might need a second job. It is time to have the ability to fold the middle seats into the floor and have a flat storage surface. Tired of storing seats in the house. (dog friendly issue) Manual is a little hard to read. Taking the above into account, I still feel that the Odessey is the best van out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great van for the Grandparents and the grandkids Papa Craig , 05/04/2016 EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Traded in a 2009 Toyato Avalon with 68000 miles on it/ a totally problem free vehicle. The Honda van offers great mpg, better then the Avalon-6 speed transmission is wonderful. Love the rear entertainment center, ease of controls , back up camera, side camera and low noise whether in city or on highway! Drives like a expensive large sedan. Like the styling . As of May 2017 the Van has 22000 miles on it and still handles great, looks nice, and we are still getting 20 MPG in town and 28/29 on Hiway. As of June 2018 the Van has around 33,000 on it and is hardly broken in...it's a great family vehicle. Very quiet and lots of power. Getting ready for it's 30,000 miles tune up....around $300 or so but worth it to keep this fine vehicle in tip top running order. Only problem was that the rubber mat below the gas pedal wore out...huge cracks in it.. So I put the carpeted floor mats in and I like them better even if the rubber mats were more durable. They just look better. January 2020: The Van will be 5 yrs old this August.; has around 46,000 miles on it. We still love it and haven't had one problem with it. It runs and drives like the first day we purchased it.August 2020...no problems. Replaced the battery as it was 5 yrs old. Love the van, easy to drive and so much more room then an SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice but.... SW , 12/16/2015 Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is our second minivan for our family of five. We had a Toyota Sienna for 10 years (2005) and just upgraded to a 2015 Odyssey. It has very hard for me to go to Honda over Toyota, but in general, I liked the appearance and features of the interior better than the Sienna (dash was very "truck" and I wanted a bit more luxury). My husband loves the way this drives - quick and sharp handling. The three boys fit great, and we have room when needed for long trips. HOWEVER, we bought it September 3. It has been to the shop for a torn sun visor, weather stripping on a sliding door falling off (after 2 months of terrible wind noise at my ear, I was glad to have it fixed), two blown fuses for interior lights, AND now the wind noise is starting to be very bad at the driver's door. That's a lot of visits to the repair shop for a 39K vehicle. Perhaps we got a lemon and most don't have these issues? But for me, I have had buyer's remorse, and have thought more than once "should've stayed with Toyota" as we had one issue in ten years with that van. Looks good. Drives good. Functional. I'm just thankful for the new car warranty to cover all these small, petty issues! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

The appliance we needed Mike , 03/19/2016 EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful When we had our second child, we were forced to face a cold hard fact: we needed a van. I looked at Sedona, Sienna and Odyssey. While I really liked it, poor resale kicked the Kia out of the running. While it felt a bit more powerful and had a bit more storage, poor fuel economy kicked out the Toyota. Among the many things we liked in the Honda were a reliable powertrain, sensible, comfortable interior, and good safety features like the side view camera and collision warning. We have now had our 2015 EX-L for about a year and 15,000 miles, and so far it is nothing shy of terrific. The dynamics are good, and it made a cross-country trip of 2500 miles a pleasant experience. When you consider reliability and resale, I think this car should jump to the top of the list. Update at 28509 miles: we continue to like and trust this van. Overall maintenance has been inexpensive and fuel economy remains good. A recent 2000 mole trip averaged about 27 mpg. The only issue is shaking front brakes, as a result of warped front rotors. Dealer offered to turn them under warranty. Other than that it's held up well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse