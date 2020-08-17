Used 2011 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    77,088 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Gold
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    47,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona EX

    103,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona EX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona EX

    113,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,994

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    131,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,999

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    302,299 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    125,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,692

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    118,152 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    86,562 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    112,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,951

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona EX in Silver
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona EX

    103,514 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,478

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    117,308 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    132,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,850

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Gold
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    98,822 miles

    $7,370

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    107,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2011 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2011 Kia Sedona LX

    96,072 miles

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2012 Kia Sedona LX in Red
    used

    2012 Kia Sedona LX

    121,846 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $2,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Kia Sedona LX in Black
    used

    2012 Kia Sedona LX

    104,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,990

    $2,036 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Sedona searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Sedona

Read recent reviews for the Kia Sedona
Overall Consumer Rating
4.39 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (22%)
Solid Minivan...
wskrides,12/07/2010
Traded in an '04 Odyssey which was a reliable tank of a minivan for this '11 Sedona. Got $3K off in rebates/incentives so the deal was sweet for a minivan that doesn't have nearly the bells & whistles and frills of the new model Odyssey and Siena. But it gets the job done by transporting our 5 member family quickly & safely to where we need to go. First thousand miles have been smoooooth...
Report abuse
