Used 2011 Kia Sedona for Sale Near Me
- 77,088 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,495$506 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
WAS $7,995, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless. Midnight Black exterior and Gray seat trim interior, LX trim. Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, PWR PKG, Captains Chairs, Local Trade. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPWR PKG dual sliding pwr doors, 16" alloy wheels w/tires, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rearview camera, HomeLink universal garage door opener, automatic headlights, chrome rear garnish.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEKia LX with Midnight Black exterior and Gray seat trim interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 271 HP at 6300 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says "Excellent warranty; comfortable ride; quiet cabin; great value.". Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABILITYReduced from $7,995.VISIT US TODAYBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C77B6381522
Stock: R120462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 47,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,990$501 Below Market
Galeana Kia - Fort Myers / Florida
Come see this 2011 Kia Sedona LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona features the following options: CASHMERE BEIGE, BEIGE SEAT TRIM, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/time adjuster, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Temporary spare tire, Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering, SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 3-month free subscription, Side-impact door beams, and Roof rails. Stop by and visit us at Galeana Kia, 14483 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75B6370583
Stock: 00281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 103,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$7,495$789 Below Market
Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C75B6383816
Stock: 383816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,994
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Meet our One Owner 2011 Kia Sedona EX shown off in Midnight Black. Powered by a strong 3.5 Liter V6 that delivers a powerful 271hp that is perfectly paired with a smooth shifting 6 speed Automatic transmission. This one of a kind Front Wheel Drive SUV is proud to achieve near 25mpg on the open road. Climb inside our EX and get settled in the comfortable leather seats, split folding rear seating, heated front seating, steering wheel with audio controls, sunroof, power accessories, remote keyless entry, 6-speaker audio sound system with AM/FM radio, CD player, and rear DVD are just the beginning of what this minivan has to offer. Kia keeps you and your precious cargo protected with standard anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes with brake assist, an anti-skid system, tire pressure monitoring system, six standard airbags, rear view camera. The Sedona has also earned a five-star rating from the NHTSA in all test categories. So stop thinking about it... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C72B6372627
Stock: G291849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 131,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,999$268 Below Market
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Sold brand new at Performance Kia in Everett, WA. this Car-Fax Certified 2 owner with no accidents, and 14 service records is as nice as a new one at about one forth the price. All the options including quad seating with rear bench, parking sensors, alloy wheels plus power windows, locks, mirrors, dual front and rear air/heat, luggage rack, and more. Low local miles, fully serviced and detailed, just beautiful as a summer day.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C79B6411149
Stock: 20-018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 302,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$2,995
Mike Young Buick GMC - Frankenmuth / Michigan
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Midnight Black 2011 Kia Sedona EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C71B6378373
Stock: 22411B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 125,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,692
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This fantastic MiniVan is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use! Gets Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy! Move quickly!!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Rear air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72B6365390
Stock: 365390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 118,152 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72B6385347
Stock: 19311495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,562 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900
Lyman Auto - Griswold / Iowa
Safety Inspection Performed: Front Brake Pads 60% Rear Brake Pads 80% Fresh Oil Change Local Trade, Cloth, Aftermarket DVD Player, Bluetooth, Manual Sliding Doors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Clean Carfax, Accident Free Comes With 30 Days/3,000 Miles Limited Powertrain Warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C71B6405930
Stock: 405930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,951
Leopardi Auto Sales - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Why Buy from Leopardi Auto SalesLeopardi Auto Sales was founded and established in 1982 by original owners Pat and Janet Leopardi. Leopardi Auto Sales was started for the love of automobiles. To this day the love of automobiles still holds true. Step one foot in our 7 car showroom at anytime and you will see classic cars muscle cars as well as modern classics such as Corvettes Challengers and Mustangs.After more than 30 years and 30000 vehicles sold all of us here at Leopardi Auto Sales have learned what it takes to strive in a competitive market while never losing sight in the value of a customer. We offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles backed by the best warranty company in Pittsburgh. Our Certified vehicles pass a 128 point safety check and have new PA state inspections. All vehicles are sold with a 6 month 7500 mile warranty when applicable. We have mechanics on staff to assist with any issues that may arise after the sale.Our knowledgeable staff at Leopardi Auto Sales has one goal in mind to sell safe reliable vehicles at the right price while gaining and earning the customers trust. We stand behind what we sell to ensure a satisfied customer. Make Leopardi Auto Sales your next stop for all your pre-owned vehicle needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C7XB6377478
Stock: 37211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,514 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,478
Casey Chevrolet - Newport News / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 3rd Row / Third Row / 7 Seat Option, GPS / NAVIGATION, MUST SEE!, Actual MPG rating will vary with options, driving conditions, habits and vehicle condition., 3.041 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 19194 miles below market average! Casey: the only name you need to know! Silver 2011 Kia Sedona EX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMH4C77B6400907
Stock: HL61261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 117,308 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$5,950
John's Route 13 Auto Sales - Levittown / Pennsylvania
THIRD ROW SEATING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Towing Hitch, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75B6367845
Stock: 8074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-11-2017
- 132,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,850
Chelsea Chevrolet Buick - Chelsea / Michigan
FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Clean. LX trim. 3rd Row Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Captains Chairs, Rear Air, 'Excellent warranty; comfortable ride; quiet cabin; great value.' -Edmunds.com. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. Kia LX with Claret Red exterior and Gray seat trim interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 271 HP at 6300 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com's review says 'Excellent warranty; comfortable ride; quiet cabin; great value.'. OUR OFFERINGS Chelsea Chevrolet Buick is proud to be different from the big guys. As a locally-based dealership, we have the luxury of taking the time to give you the individual attention you deserve, treating you like family instead of just a number. Our committed relationship with our community is one of the reasons Chelsea Chevrolet Buick has been a Mark of Excellence Dealer for over 8 years and why we can promise you a small-town feel, with big-time deals. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C70B6382723
Stock: 196376A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 98,822 miles
$7,370
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Summary Welcome to West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details This unit is a versatile vehicle. The Kia Sedona has lots of cargo space. This 2011 Kia Sedona is a great vehicle for families. The interior and exterior are in good condition. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C74B6363625
Stock: CH3086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 107,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,999
OK Used Cars - Sauk Rapids / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C76B6404949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,072 miles
$6,950
R&D Motors - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C72B6368516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,846 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$2,069 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, USB Inputs, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C77C6428453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,684 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,990$2,036 Below Market
Galeana Kia - Fort Myers / Florida
Come see this 2012 Kia Sedona LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sedona has the following options: WHEEL LOCKS, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: 8" screen, (2) sets wireless headphones, remote control, PWR PKG -inc: dual pwr sliding doors w/swiveling pwr rear quarter windows, electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink & rearview camera display, auto headlight control, 16" alloy wheels, chrome rear garnish, GRAY, SEAT TRIM, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/time adjuster, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Temporary spare tire, Sliding/reclining front bucket seats -inc: manual seat adjustment, driver lumbar support, active adjustable headrests, dual armrests, SIRIUS satellite radio, and Side-folding front tray. Stop by and visit us at Galeana Kia, 14483 S. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Stereo, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMG4C75C6473018
Stock: 1913B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
