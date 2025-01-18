Honda CR-V Hybrid Cargo Test: How Much Fits in the Trunk?

This would be the standard bags plus a 38-quart cooler, the Edmunds Golf Classic Duffle (20 x 10.5 round), and the Water Garden Blue Duffle that's basically a less rigid Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11).

This is all that I could safely fit inside the CR-V Sport Touring, which is, again, the CR-V's worst-case scenario. Maybe with the gas-only model's extra height, I could've fit an extra roller bag instead of the Water Garder Blue Duffle, but that's just a guess. Maybe I could have squeezed a shopping bag into the area where the Sport Touring's subwoofer resides, but that too is just a guess.

As for competitors, I fit these same items in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (37.5 cubic feet). There was a little more room left over, but it wasn't actually a functional amount of space. The bigger point is that the RAV4 Hybrid manages these same items with a spare tire aboard.

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid (38.7 cubic feet) also lacks a spare tire, but it does have a dual-level cargo floor. That contributed to me being able to fit all you see above plus another Green Bag equivalent and at least another Edmunds Classic Duffle. It's the compact SUV king of the cargo castle ... for now.

On paper, the Kia Sportage Hybrid is the best in the segment at 39.5 cubic feet. Like the RAV4 Hybrid, it has a spare tire, which seems to occupy the same space that the mechanically related Tucson devotes to the dual-level floor. I did not have access to all the extra items you see above during my test of it, so I can only say that it seems to offer less than a Tucson. I'll put a call in to Kia to see if I can get an updated '26 Sportage into test sometime.

So, as it stands, the numbers back up the Cargo Test order: Tucson, RAV4 and CR-V Sport Touring. Even if the Sport and Sport L's extra space matched the RAV4's (maybe), they would still lack its spare tire. They'd almost certainly still be smoked by the Tucson. Also, it should be noted that the Mitsubishi Outlander was the only other compact SUV I've tested to match this amount, but the leftover space remaining still put it under the CR-V on my leaderboard.