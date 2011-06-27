Used 2010 Honda CR-V Consumer Reviews

Long time, first time Matt From DC , 08/31/2016 EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought the 2010 CRV new after owning a 2004 CRV and I think it was a very prudent and practical purchase. Outside the original tires that were complete trash, everything else has held up great and no AC issues like the 2004 CRV had. It lags in the acceleration department as others have mentioned, which is disappointing given the gas mileage you get from the car which is just ok (25mpg in mixed driving). The paint is ok, much better than the 2004 CRV and otehr Hondas I have owned but I also make sure to give it a good waxing twice a year and generally keep it clean. The inside is pretty great, I have never had issues with plastics breaking like someone else mentioned, but I also try to take care of the vehicle. Cloth seating has held up great, still looks like new. The carpets are all great because I have all weather mats, and I love the captain's chairs for the long rides. I drive this vehicle on long trips a few times a year and it is a comfortable and outstanding long range vehicle IMO. I too like the folding tray in the center council and am sad Honda got rid of this. It allows for additional storage and the cup holders and tray is in the exact right spot. The 2004 CRV had a ton of cubby spaces, this version has less and the ones below the radio are somewhat useless. Storage though is great, I often haul things and the rear and front headroom/legroom is great. Mechanically the car has held up extremely well, kind of the main reason you buy Hondas right? Styling is nice IMO, I like it better than the newer versions and about the same as the old boxy design. Overall this is a great value vehicle and I think I've now had it longer than any other vehicle I have ever owned. It has retained its value well also, so if I ever decide to trade it in I know I'll get more than someone who bought another brand of mini SUV. I don't plan on getting rid of it anytime soon though, I'll keep it another five years or so most likely. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love my CR-V!!! crv_lover , 08/13/2012 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased my CR-V in the spring of 2010. It was ordered from the factory and arrived a month after ordering. My biggest complaint with the car is the open front seat floor area. Cans, bottles, etc can roll from the back seat into the front seat & under the pedals. Having said that, I LOVE this little suv!!! Yes, it's a bit sluggish on the acceleration. If you wanted a sports car BUY a sportscar!!! I have taken this vehicle off roading and it performs very well. First set of tires seemed to go rather quickly but the tires that came with it were not the highest quality. I have 25,000 miles on it and am still having fun with it! Report Abuse

Best vehicle ever Donna , 02/03/2016 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Love my CRV. It's everything I hoped it would be. Great size not to big but comfortable for 4 people. Plenty of room to haul things by dropping back seats and flipping them up out of the way. Nice cargo area for my standard poodle to ride and also has heavy duty clip connected to back of seat to snap my dogs lease to. Heater and A/C are excellent are work well along with heated seats. Easy to get in and out of when I had bad knees And even better after knee replacements. Enjoy leather seats and are holding up very well. No complaints with vehicle Has plenty of power even when in heavy traffic in cities. Just had to replace my original tires first big expense. Like that I have plenty of head and leg room which most vehicles I looked at didn't have this benefit. I'm almost 5'10". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bad Tires, CD players and Poorly Assembled kalam1970 , 03/15/2012 52 of 56 people found this review helpful I bought my NEW Honda CR-V in Feb 2010. It was assembled in Mexico. On the basis of reliability reputation of 'Honda', I decided to buy CR-V out of 3 choices- CR-V, RAV4 and Subaru Forester. In Feb 2010, Toyota was giving very good deal (0% APR) and Forester was rated the best. However, price for RAV4 and Forester was $1000 more than CR-V LX. As I thought I got good deal and I don't have any 'Brand' biasness, I bought CR-V. After 2yrs and driving 21,000 miles, it needs tire changed costing me $850. I am disappointed. Honda did not keep up its reputation. Plastic things fall off, clock runs fast, CD player get very hot within short time. Make noise when starts moving due to loose plastic... Report Abuse