Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,547
|$8,785
|$10,296
|Clean
|$6,193
|$8,296
|$9,694
|Average
|$5,485
|$7,318
|$8,490
|Rough
|$4,778
|$6,339
|$7,286
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,235
|$7,188
|$8,503
|Clean
|$4,952
|$6,787
|$8,006
|Average
|$4,386
|$5,987
|$7,011
|Rough
|$3,820
|$5,187
|$6,017
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,422
|$8,602
|$10,074
|Clean
|$6,075
|$8,123
|$9,485
|Average
|$5,381
|$7,165
|$8,306
|Rough
|$4,687
|$6,207
|$7,128
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,708
|$8,935
|$10,439
|Clean
|$6,345
|$8,437
|$9,828
|Average
|$5,620
|$7,442
|$8,608
|Rough
|$4,895
|$6,447
|$7,387
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,099
|$8,268
|$9,731
|Clean
|$5,770
|$7,808
|$9,162
|Average
|$5,110
|$6,887
|$8,024
|Rough
|$4,451
|$5,966
|$6,886
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,437
|$7,414
|$8,745
|Clean
|$5,144
|$7,001
|$8,234
|Average
|$4,556
|$6,175
|$7,211
|Rough
|$3,968
|$5,350
|$6,188
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,784
|$7,871
|$9,279
|Clean
|$5,471
|$7,433
|$8,736
|Average
|$4,846
|$6,556
|$7,651
|Rough
|$4,221
|$5,680
|$6,566
Estimated values
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,131
|$8,296
|$9,755
|Clean
|$5,799
|$7,834
|$9,184
|Average
|$5,137
|$6,910
|$8,044
|Rough
|$4,474
|$5,986
|$6,903