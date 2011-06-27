Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$3,275
|$4,209
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,895
|$3,724
|Average
|$987
|$2,136
|$2,755
|Rough
|$626
|$1,376
|$1,786
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,449
|$3,009
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,165
|$2,662
|Average
|$907
|$1,597
|$1,970
|Rough
|$575
|$1,029
|$1,277
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,244
|$2,174
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,097
|$1,922
|$2,365
|Average
|$804
|$1,418
|$1,750
|Rough
|$510
|$913
|$1,134
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,234
|$2,283
|$2,843
|Clean
|$1,088
|$2,018
|$2,516
|Average
|$797
|$1,489
|$1,861
|Rough
|$506
|$959
|$1,207
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,054
|$2,083
|$2,634
|Clean
|$930
|$1,842
|$2,331
|Average
|$681
|$1,358
|$1,724
|Rough
|$432
|$875
|$1,118
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,934
|$2,369
|Clean
|$989
|$1,710
|$2,096
|Average
|$724
|$1,261
|$1,551
|Rough
|$460
|$812
|$1,005
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,024
|$2,419
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,789
|$2,141
|Average
|$830
|$1,320
|$1,584
|Rough
|$527
|$850
|$1,027
Estimated values
1998 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,905
|$2,330
|Clean
|$982
|$1,684
|$2,062
|Average
|$719
|$1,242
|$1,525
|Rough
|$456
|$800
|$989