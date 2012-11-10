Used 1998 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
- 184,781 miles
$2,500
- 41,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 81,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,949
- 181,232 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- 250,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,695
- 187,146 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 163,723 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 202,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 205,652 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 176,599 miles
$3,597
- 132,803 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 245,597 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,494
- 250,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 136,565 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 80,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
- 249,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 129,933 miles
$6,900
- 113,637 miles
$4,998
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
funk53daba,10/11/2012
I really don't know, now that I think about it. I found a nice one-owner with 124K. After two years it has 175K and the only thing that has not been routine maintenance has been some rust thru the exhaust system. That's it. Brakes/tires, fluids, filters, and spark plugs. That's all I've had to touch. Everything works. I've owned a lot of high mileage cars b/c I prefer them for various reasons but this one acts half it's age. It also beasted thru the Appalachian mountains loaded with myself and about 250lbs of military gear, so don't underestimate the power under the hood. And I average 35 mpg.
