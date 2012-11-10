Used 1998 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2000 Honda Civic Si for your consideration. The Civic Si is powered by a DOHC 1.4L inline-4 VTEC motor which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 160 horsepower and has been left in a stock configuration. The exterior is finished in a very clean Flamenco Black Pearl. Complementing the black paint is 15-inch brushed alloy wheels. The Civic Si gained some exterior features that separated it from the base model Civic. These include a front chin spoiler, lower side sills, sport mesh grille, and VTEC decals. Inside the vehicle is finished in dark grey cloth with stock graphics in the seats. As with the drivetrain and exterior, the interior has been kept stock. It is a comfortable, yet sporty, place to be and the shifter feel is great. All power windows, power locks, power sunroof, and radio work as they should. This car was originally sold new to Duthler Honda of Grand Rapids, MI, and has been kept here its whole life. It comes with a folder full of receipts of maintenance completed by various Honda dealers and respectable repair shops. Also featured in the folder is the original window sticker. The selling owner notes that the timing belt has been changed twice ensuring that this sweet little sports car is ready to keep motoring along. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic Si .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGEM1159YL112009

Stock: B3206 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

