Used 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

2 years markw17 , 06/13/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Still really like the car a lot. Wins, mpg of about 41.5, drives great, hugs the road well and cruises quietly on the highway. The local dealer has done all maintenance and they are efficient and polite, and the price is very competitive. I think the Car is still as nice looking as when I bought it and prefer it over the newer model's look. Opportunities, small rattles, something in each front door panel buzzes most of the time and it's close to my ear...very annoying but I never brought it in to be looked at. Another rattle in the back either the panel behind rear seat or the headliner, can't tell. Small trunk because of the battery can be a challenge at times. It will be hard for me to not move to over to a Model 3 in a couple of years, Honda needs to step it up! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

FABULUS CAR FOR THE MONEY Don Davis , 10/14/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Beautiful roomy passenger car inside. Trunk space is limited. Faster than my last Accord. Tank of gas cost like $25, which will last 675 miles. I estimate yearly cost of gas like $500. I recommend get extended warrantee. Plan to drive for 6 years at cost of like $3000 plus tires, oil change, and insurance. Save you lots of $ compared to many luxury or near luxury cars, yet looks just as good. No problems with car at all. In 20 degree weather the mpg is like 37. In 108 degree the mpg is 39. In 78 degree weather the mpg is 45 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car -- but Insurance costs are Insane! tmariner , 02/06/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful -==Love the 2015 Accord Hybrid -- drives like a non-hybrid -- which is great praise. You see the brakes throwing energy into the battery, see it turn off the engine and at times switch to battery-only mode. The ride, quietness, vault-like feel wonderful. Acceleration and handling surprising for what is a high MPG car. But ... Got the bill from Allstate today - $1,200 more per year to go from a 2011 V6 Accord to the Accord Hybrid. The purchase price was within a few dollars between the two cars -- I'm paying Ferrari Station Wagon prices for an economical car?? OK, buy it if you are a green enthusiast, but ANY savings you expect from gas purchase is gone with the insurance. Report Abuse

Great MPG... Horrible ride (Surging & Pausing) R Scott , 07/17/2015 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 25 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought the new 2015 Accord Hybrid for it's fuel economy, and it that aspect of the car does not disappoint. However, I was unaware of just how disappointingly choppy the car's ride would be when the it's software switches between electric engine and gas engine... especially when driving faster than 40 MPH at constant speed. I failed to realize this during the original test drive because I only drove it on the freeway for about one mile (and in heavy afternoon traffic). In short, (whether using cruise control or not) the 2015 Accord Hybrid will intermittently pause and then surge whenever the electric engine disengages from action at speeds north of 35-40 MPH. This is both annoying and disconcerting since it results in a choppy ride. I took my new Accord Hybrid to the dealer service folks twice for this problem. The first time, I was told to stop using the ECON mode if I wanted a smoother ride. The second time, I insisted on speaking with the service tech. Here's the exact verbiage from the service ticket: "NFP test drove the vehicle and verified customers concern. Took snap shots during the event of the PGM-FI system... etc.. After review of all the snap shot data was sent it was determined that it is the normal operation of this vehicle." That's a pretty poor response from Honda. I've always be partial to Honda products... but with the Accord Hybrid: Let the buyer beware. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse